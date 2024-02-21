In a very short amount of time, we have gone from conservatives insisting that abortion is a question that must be handled state by state, to now insisting that there must be a national abortion ban. And Trump is reportedly on board, at least privately, with a 16-week abortion ban, which of course will never remain at just 16 weeks.
This shift by Trump and the GOP makes it likely that a national ban will be a front and center issue for the November election. Republicans will seek to downplay the idea, with some insisting that it could never really become law.
But is that really true? In tomorrow’s piece, writer Jay Kuo explores the various ways a national ban could become a reality, at least for all practical purposes, should Republicans regain control of the Congress and the White House.
This Week In The Big Picture
Quit calling them "conservatives." They are crypto-Christian white nationalist fascists. Calling them "conservatives" enables them to hide behind a word that used to have some claim to respect.
So let me see if I have this right. The national abortion policy (Roe v. Wade) was struck down by the SCOTUS (narrator voice: Three of whom who voted to strike it down swore under oath in their confirmation hearings that R v W was settled law and not to be disturbed) because they saw it as a nationalization of a state issue. Republicans cheered.
But now, Republicans are pushing a national abortion ban. My my, how the worm turns.