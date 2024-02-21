In a very short amount of time, we have gone from conservatives insisting that abortion is a question that must be handled state by state, to now insisting that there must be a national abortion ban. And Trump is reportedly on board, at least privately, with a 16-week abortion ban, which of course will never remain at just 16 weeks.

This shift by Trump and the GOP makes it likely that a national ban will be a front and center issue for the November election. Republicans will seek to downplay the idea, with some insisting that it could never really become law.

But is that really true? In tomorrow’s piece, writer Jay Kuo explores the various ways a national ban could become a reality, at least for all practical purposes, should Republicans regain control of the Congress and the White House.

And if you missed it, yesterday’s conversation with legal and national security expert Marcy Wheeler is a must read. We posed a whopper of a question: Did Trump try to use his own Justice Department to frame Joe Biden, using the false claims of a now-indicted informant? And is Bill Barr covering his tracks on this? Check it out here: