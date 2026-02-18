The good news is that the SAVE Act, the Trump-backed bill that would impose draconian barriers to voting, doesn’t have the votes to pass the U.S. Senate. The bad news is that Trump and the GOP don’t need the bill to become law for it to corrode our democracy.

The SAVE Act is the latest in Trump’s “flood the zone” effort to undermine faith in our elections ahead of the midterms this November. While on the surface the SAVE Act may seem like simply a voter ID bill, underpinning it is Trump’s contention that our elections are not secure. And that if Democrats win, it’s because they cheated.

In tomorrow’s piece, Jay Kuo looks at how Trump and Republicans are using the SAVE Act as part of their broader strategy to undermine confidence in our elections, particularly ahead of what looks increasingly like a rout in November.

