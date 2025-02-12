Donald Trump’s nonstop barrage of unlawful orders is designed to confuse and overwhelm us. But that doesn’t mean the administration has a clear plan for how to actually get things done and implemented!

Each time the Trump White House issues an unconstitutional order or makes an unlawful move, the courts and Democratic lawmakers push back. Yet in response, Trump’s people often simply pivot to the next illegal thing, hoping to exhaust the plaintiffs, run out the clock, or finally land before a more sympathetic judge.

In tomorrow’s piece,

breaks down the cat-and-mouse game the administration is playing and how institutions of resistance are working to outmaneuver them.

And in case you missed it, yesterday we featured a Q&A with California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta, who is pushing back on Trump’s most lawless and unconstitutional orders…and winning.

