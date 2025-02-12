Donald Trump’s nonstop barrage of unlawful orders is designed to confuse and overwhelm us. But that doesn’t mean the administration has a clear plan for how to actually get things done and implemented!
Each time the Trump White House issues an unconstitutional order or makes an unlawful move, the courts and Democratic lawmakers push back. Yet in response, Trump’s people often simply pivot to the next illegal thing, hoping to exhaust the plaintiffs, run out the clock, or finally land before a more sympathetic judge.
It scares me most to think who will be the first fatalities from the consequences of gutting government oversight and regulatory agencies. Elon wants free rein to do whatever, wherever and whenever he wants, no matter who it hurts or kills, as payment for rigging the election and keeping Trump out of jail. The fall of the American empire is sooner than we think.
It looks to me like Trump is actively creating the very thing he's attempting to destroy... a Deep-State government that will refuse to follow his orders. Worse, they could shut the government down far more thoroughly and far more effectively even than the simple Budget shutdowns have done. Quite literally, without those government workers, NOTHING Trump attempts will come to pass.