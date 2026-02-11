The right loves to throw around the term “antifa” as though it represents a centralized leftist movement. For Donald Trump and MAGA, it serves as a convenient scapegoat. In reality, antifa, which is short for “anti-fascist,” is a decentralized underground movement that has successfully rooted out fascist white supremacist groups under the radar for years.

No wonder Trump feels so threatened by them.

But now that fascists are unmasked, and even serving at the top levels of government, where does antifa go from here? And what role do they have in fighting back against fascist ICE agents on the streets of our cities?

In tomorrow’s piece, we speak to Christopher Mathias, author of the new book To Catch a Fascist: The Fight to Expose the Radical Right, about his deep dive into the extraordinary work antifa is doing to fight back against the mainstreaming of the fascism they’ve been fighting against for years.

And in case you missed it yesterday, after a devastating recent court ruling, Jay Kuo sounded the alarm about the next steps in DHS’ scaling up of their immigrant detention capacity. And as Jay reports, now communities around the country are fighting back.