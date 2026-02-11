The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JIM LEACH's avatar
JIM LEACH
12h

Is it just me or is the incarceration of people rousted by the thugs from ICE sort of not in keeping with the idea of deportation? If people are found to be undocumented and thus, deportable, why would we need the concentration camps? Well, the cruelty, I understand that, but anything else.

Reply
Share
Betsy L's avatar
Betsy L
9h

Have you all read the spoof substack from Joyce, the head payroll clerk for Antifa in Minneapolis? It's very funny, about something that's not funny at all.

https://open.substack.com/pub/mcsweeneysinternettendency/p/i-am-the-payroll-accountant-for-professional?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=o4ksj

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Big Picture · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture