On a daily basis, we’re reminded of the lows the Trump regime will stoop to by dehumanizing its perceived enemies for political gain.

We’re used to this from Donald Trump. He’s been doing it for years. But now it has spread, not only to the sycophants in his cabinet, but also to his MAGA base, whose cruelty and lack of empathy now rival his own.

MAGA is not just defending Pete Hegseth over his double-tap military strike but actually celebrating the murders with apparent bloodlust. They cheer on ICE’s cruel raids targeting law-abiding community members. They applaud low-income Americans getting kicked off food stamps. And they revel in Trump’s vile insults directed at female reporters and the Governor of Minnesota. This is not normal.

In tomorrow’s piece,

will explore the way Trump has hardened the hearts of half of voters to believe empathy is something to disdain. But is this really a winning political strategy? And are we witnessing it backfire in real time?

And in case you missed it yesterday,

dug into the Trump administration’s gaslighting campaign to justify the “double-tap” attack on survivors of Hegseth’s military strike against a so-called “drug boat” off the coast of Trinidad. Jay argues it’s important to be aware of, and not get stuck inside, the false frames and fabricated worlds of the Trump regime.