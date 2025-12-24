This past weekend at Turning Point USA’s “AmericaFest” conference, MAGA influencers went scorched earth against one another from the main stage over antisemitism. Some urged the purging of white supremacists and antisemites from the “America First” movement, while others played footsie with them so as not to alienate a key part of the Republican coalition.

In yesterday’s piece, Todd Beeton explored this rift as the conservative movement prepares for a world after Trump. And as JD Vance ramps up for his own 2028 run, he is making it crystal clear which camp he is in.

And in case you missed it, Todd previously wrote about the events that set off the original MAGA civil war over antisemitism: Tucker Carlson’s uncritical interview of avowed white supremacist Nick Fuentes, and the choice by Kevin Roberts, President of right-wing think tank the Heritage Foundation, to defend Carlson’s platforming of Fuentes.

