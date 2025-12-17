It’s not even been a year since Donald Trump took office for the second time, and already Americans are signaling, in poll after poll, that they’re just not that into him. And while Trump would love to pin his plummeting popularity on anyone else, the truth is he has no one but himself to blame.

Over the past eleven months, Trump made several distinct and fateful policy choices that have now borne fairly rancid fruit—from his inflationary tariffs, to his cruel mass deportation program, to his One Big Ugly Bill. The failures of these policies have turned Americans solidly against him, including key voter blocs that just last year had shifted far enough right to hand him his electoral victory.

In tomorrow’s piece, Jay Kuo reviews how Trump’s core policies have backfired so spectacularly in such a short period of time, and why his digging out from them before next year’s midterms looks unlikely.

And in case you missed it yesterday, Todd Beeton dove into the out-group homogeneity effect, a psychological phenomenon that helps explain why Donald Trump and MAGA consider groups such as immigrants, Muslims, and the left broadly to be existential threats that must be eliminated.