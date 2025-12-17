This Week In The Big Picture
It’s not even been a year since Donald Trump took office for the second time, and already Americans are signaling, in poll after poll, that they’re just not that into him. And while Trump would love to pin his plummeting popularity on anyone else, the truth is he has no one but himself to blame.
Over the past eleven months, Trump made several distinct and fateful policy choices that have now borne fairly rancid fruit—from his inflationary tariffs, to his cruel mass deportation program, to his One Big Ugly Bill. The failures of these policies have turned Americans solidly against him, including key voter blocs that just last year had shifted far enough right to hand him his electoral victory.
In tomorrow’s piece, Jay Kuo reviews how Trump’s core policies have backfired so spectacularly in such a short period of time, and why his digging out from them before next year’s midterms looks unlikely.
And in case you missed it yesterday, Todd Beeton dove into the out-group homogeneity effect, a psychological phenomenon that helps explain why Donald Trump and MAGA consider groups such as immigrants, Muslims, and the left broadly to be existential threats that must be eliminated.
Trump is a moron.
I do very much look forward to it. Todd Beeton's piece was excellent.
The most demoralizing thing about the results from the poll-try farm is that Trump has ANY supporters left at all, let alone more than a third of the country. Emperor Senilicus Dementius still has a sizable number of true believers who think that his "policies" (so-called) are benefiting them and are good for the country.
The only thing in history I can find resembling this sort of mindset is feudal Japan after the establishment of the Tokugawa Shogunate. That's the one in which a militarily powerful nation (Japan ) shuts off all contact with the outside world, restricts trade to almost nothing, insists upon racial and cultural purity on pain of death, and thus dooms itself to fall so far behind technologically that a couple of sailing ships in the 19th century armed with black powder cannons can crack the country open again entirely against its will.