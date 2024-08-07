Yesterday, Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled her VP pick, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, at a triumphant rally in Philadelphia. And it was electric!
Harris and Walz were all smiles and laughter on stage; the crowd of 14,000 couldn’t contain their excitement; and Walz even turned to Harris at one point and thanked her for “bringing the joy back.”
So while many people have their hot takes on why Harris chose Walz over other qualified candidates like Governor Josh Shapiro, in tomorrow’s piece, writerexplores why perhaps the choice was much simpler: Kamala Harris chose joy.
And in case you missed it yesterday, writertook a look at the right-wing's "DEI hire" attacks on political figures like Kamala Harris and explored what's really behind the slur.
I feel like this rally, as the debut of the whole ticket, was impeccable, from the excellent intro by Gov. Shapiro to the excellent speeches by our current and future VPs! They both brought the joy, the humor, and the fire. They look so happy to be working together too. And they looked so RELAXED, I can’t believe they both just thrown into this like, yesterday! I could just feel the electric energy vibrating out of my TV.
I could not be happier about this ticket. It is so wonderful to enjoy politics again!
Hope and optimism are back in play. A blue tsunami is coming! 🌊
Just read on Huff-Po about how VP Harris made her choice in the telescoped time she and her team had and how she finally made Tim Walz her pick.
It’s all good from here. She’s got people who are in it to win it and for that, we can all be grateful.