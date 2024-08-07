Yesterday, Vice President Kamala Harris unveiled her VP pick, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, at a triumphant rally in Philadelphia. And it was electric!

Harris and Walz were all smiles and laughter on stage; the crowd of 14,000 couldn’t contain their excitement; and Walz even turned to Harris at one point and thanked her for “bringing the joy back.”

So while many people have their hot takes on why Harris chose Walz over other qualified candidates like Governor Josh Shapiro, in tomorrow’s piece, writer

explores why perhaps the choice was much simpler: Kamala Harris chose joy.

And in case you missed it yesterday, writer

took a look at the right-wing’s “DEI hire” attacks on political figures like Kamala Harris and explored what’s really behind the slur. You can read the piece here: