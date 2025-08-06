In his January inaugural address, Donald Trump proclaimed, “The golden age of America begins right now!” But how’s that been going? Surely if that were the case, we’d see evidence of it by now.

Sure, the second quarter saw 3 percent GDP growth, an improvement over Q1. But a closer look reveals real trouble lurking in those numbers. And if the economy really is humming along as Trump and his MAGA allies would have us believe, then why did he fire the messenger at the first sign of weak job growth?

