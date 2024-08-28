For months, despite presiding over the best post-Covid economic recovery in the world, Joe Biden was unable to overcome the skepticism of many voters concerned about his age, many of whom were frustrated with having to choose between Biden and Trump in November.
These “double haters”—a voting bloc that amounted to around 20% of the electorate—were widely seen as the key swing voters in this year’s election. But what is happening with these voters now that Kamala Harris is leading the Democratic ticket?
In tomorrow’s piece, writerwill dive into where those “double haters” are now and how Harris’s strength among this elusive group has helped her reset the race.
And in case you missed it yesterday, writerexplored what happened when election-denying Trump supporters took over Georgia’s State Election Board, and how their latest maneuver could help Trump steal the election in 2024.
