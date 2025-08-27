We know Donald Trump’s philosophy of the presidency. He said it out loud just this week: “I have the right to do anything I want to do. I’m the president of the United States.” Except he doesn’t. And courageous judges, governors, civil rights organizations, and labor unions are proving that on a regular basis.

Trump wants us to think he can deploy troops to every blue city as he sees fit. But as Democratic governors and mayors stand up to him, and as federal courts shut down his laughable pretexts, the “TACO” president we have seen on tariffs and foreign policy will likely back down on his many domestic threats, too.

In tomorrow’s piece,

reminds us just how weak and impotent this wannabe dictator really is. He’s pushing the envelope in the areas where he has general power in order to mislead us into fearing that power is unlimited everywhere. We shouldn’t fall for it. Because when push comes to shove, it’s still true: Trump Always Chickens Out.

And in case you missed it yesterday,

took a look at all the ways that Trump, through his policies and actions as president, has become the living breathing embodiment of the oppressive state that the right has been warning its followers about for decades. So why aren’t more conservatives crying foul?