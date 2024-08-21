Pro-choice advocates warned overturning Roe v. Wade would victimize the vulnerable and endanger lives. And that's exactly what's happening.
From pregnant individuals being denied necessary healthcare to abusive exes using "abortion bounties" to target their former partners, the results of red-state attacks on reproductive freedom are here and will only get worse if Republicans get the nationwide abortion ban that Project 2025 has promised.
Project 2025 needs more public exposure. Use trump's image and voice repeating over and over what he wants to do on Day One. It will reach the independents and the rest of the fence-sitters if democracy is worth saving. Everyone freedoms are at stake now.
Most of us here have probably known about Project 2025 for quite a while. But the gullible/misinformed/disinformed potential voters — readers, listeners and watchers of corporate media have not. They need to know what Trump and MAGA has planned for them.
Here’s something for the underinformed: "The People’s Guide to Project 2025" 👇
https://democracyforward.org/the-peoples-guide-to-project-2025/
EVERY Republican in office needs to be asked where they stand on Project 2025, specifically the show trials, the stripping away of Constitutional rights, the religious takeover of our secular government structure, and the underlying mindset that White Christian Males have ANY call to “privilege” over everyone else.
Please, keep posting about Project 2025 and the threat it poses to our Democracy.
Project 2025 is the hemlock we will be forced to drink if Trump is elected.
Let’s get to work. We have a Democracy to save.
With the bulk of the damage of Roe v Wade being felt in the red states, red state turnout should increase for Harris-Walz.
May not be enough to flip a state, but it would help squeeze the margins somewhat, thus making it harder to claim fraud.