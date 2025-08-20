People often say of Donald Trump’s presidency and his MAGA movement, “The cruelty is the point.”

But this statement, while true, can feel pretty circular. What is the actual goal of a regime that is being as cruel and vicious as it can, not just to immigrants, women and sexual minorities, but even to its own voters whom it is actively harming through its policies?

How can that be a sustainable practice politically?

explores this phenomenon of the modern right, what authoritarian expert Timothy Snyder calls “sadopopulism.” That a strongman like Trump could win democratic elections on a platform of cruelty and pain may seem counterintuitive, but it is in fact part of a time-tested playbook. We need to first identify it for what it is, why it’s working, and how it’s driving the modern fascist MAGA ethos.

unpacked Trump’s disturbing Truth Social post announcing his planned order to end mail-in voting in the U.S. Sure, it’s a further attempt to steal the 2026 midterms for Republicans, but it also exposes Trump’s increasingly authoritarian view of the presidency.