Discussion about this post

Yvonne Elizabeth Aston
15h

How is it that would-be dictators manage to hoodwink so many people? I think it must be that they themselves feel that they personally will benefit so it doesn't matter what happens to anyone else. Stupidity ignoring cruelty, imagining that the tentacles of dispossession and fear shall never wrap themselves around everyone but the leader's yes men and sychophants.

Leigh Horne
11h

There are a couple of clusters of related personality disorders which appear to be very common in authoritarian politicians, the so-called 'Dark Triad' and it's kissing cousin, 'the Dark Tetrad. The disorders in the first are Narcissistic PD, Psychopathic PD and Machiavellianism (scheming, lying, etc, to cling to power). The Dark Tetrad includes Sadism (not the sexual sort, a broader sadism which includes takin pleasure in the suffering of others in any and all forms. Unfortunately, psychopathy has been identified in up to 20% of the American population, and it often includes taking delight in feeling 'one up' on others, conning or duping them, lying, etc. Not far from there to outright sadism, is it? People with impaired consciences (on a sliding scale) seem to be having a heyday right now, thanks to so many "Dark" people at the head of our government.

