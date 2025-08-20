People often say of Donald Trump’s presidency and his MAGA movement, “The cruelty is the point.”
But this statement, while true, can feel pretty circular. What is the actual goal of a regime that is being as cruel and vicious as it can, not just to immigrants, women and sexual minorities, but even to its own voters whom it is actively harming through its policies?
How can that be a sustainable practice politically?
In tomorrow’s piece,explores this phenomenon of the modern right, what authoritarian expert Timothy Snyder calls “sadopopulism.” That a strongman like Trump could win democratic elections on a platform of cruelty and pain may seem counterintuitive, but it is in fact part of a time-tested playbook. We need to first identify it for what it is, why it’s working, and how it’s driving the modern fascist MAGA ethos.
And in case you missed it yesterday,unpacked Trump’s disturbing Truth Social post announcing his planned order to end mail-in voting in the U.S. Sure, it’s a further attempt to steal the 2026 midterms for Republicans, but it also exposes Trump’s increasingly authoritarian view of the presidency.
How is it that would-be dictators manage to hoodwink so many people? I think it must be that they themselves feel that they personally will benefit so it doesn't matter what happens to anyone else. Stupidity ignoring cruelty, imagining that the tentacles of dispossession and fear shall never wrap themselves around everyone but the leader's yes men and sychophants.
There are a couple of clusters of related personality disorders which appear to be very common in authoritarian politicians, the so-called 'Dark Triad' and it's kissing cousin, 'the Dark Tetrad. The disorders in the first are Narcissistic PD, Psychopathic PD and Machiavellianism (scheming, lying, etc, to cling to power). The Dark Tetrad includes Sadism (not the sexual sort, a broader sadism which includes takin pleasure in the suffering of others in any and all forms. Unfortunately, psychopathy has been identified in up to 20% of the American population, and it often includes taking delight in feeling 'one up' on others, conning or duping them, lying, etc. Not far from there to outright sadism, is it? People with impaired consciences (on a sliding scale) seem to be having a heyday right now, thanks to so many "Dark" people at the head of our government.