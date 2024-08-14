We are in a truly historic moment for the LGBTQ+ community. Even as the conservative movement steps up its attacks, particularly against the trans community, there is great reason for optimism with the rise of the Harris-Walz presidential ticket.

In tomorrow’s piece, we speak to Kelley Robinson, President of the Human Rights Campaign, the largest and most impactful LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, about what it’s like leading in this moment, and what she sees on the horizon in our ongoing fight for liberation. She’ll also talk about how she and HRC are working to turn out millions of Equality Voters to help tip key battleground states!

And in case you missed it yesterday, writer

explored all the ways the Harris-Walz campaign is ingeniously flipping the script on Donald Trump, turning his weaknesses—including typically strong Republican issues like immigration, crime, and freedom—into strengths for the Democratic ticket heading into November. You can read the piece here: