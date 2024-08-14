We are in a truly historic moment for the LGBTQ+ community. Even as the conservative movement steps up its attacks, particularly against the trans community, there is great reason for optimism with the rise of the Harris-Walz presidential ticket.
In tomorrow’s piece, we speak to Kelley Robinson, President of the Human Rights Campaign, the largest and most impactful LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, about what it’s like leading in this moment, and what she sees on the horizon in our ongoing fight for liberation. She’ll also talk about how she and HRC are working to turn out millions of Equality Voters to help tip key battleground states!
And in case you missed it yesterday, writerexplored all the ways the Harris-Walz campaign is ingeniously flipping the script on Donald Trump, turning his weaknesses—including typically strong Republican issues like immigration, crime, and freedom—into strengths for the Democratic ticket heading into November. You can read the piece here:
Americans are ready to turn the page on division. We're turning the page on LGBTQ+, anti-trans laws, book bans and discrimination. It's time for a new chapter of equality and joy.
I am optimistic about the future. The positive feeling is coming from all directions: the campaign’s epic messaging, the charisma of the principals, their warmth and enthusiasm, the polls, the enthusiasm of the Dems…it IS a positive feedback loop, since every element bolsters the other elements.
In Jay Kuo’s there is some interesting discussion about the apparent lack of a serious concern by Republican leaders about the election.
The upshot is that their fallback plan after the election is to instigate decades of mistrust of the process and claims of cheating by Democrats.
in other words, they may never accept democracy or wins for Democrats, with an endgame of endless social conflict and escalating violence — a balm to their troubled souls.
That was helpful in seeing beyond January — seeing the long game.