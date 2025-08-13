One of the most frequent comments and fears expressed from readers is that Trump is planning to outright cancel next year’s midterm elections. While there’s always a chance 47 will go full autocrat and prevent democratic elections altogether, there’s a much more likely scenario—one that is already playing out.

Trump will simply try to steal the election, just as he tried in 2020.

He won’t do it by some software hack involving Elon Musk’s starlink, as many breathless theories have suggested. Rather, Trump is preparing to “win” the election the way most modern wannabe dictators do: by rigging the system, not the voting machines.

In his piece tomorrow,

explores the various efforts already underway by Trump and the GOP to rig the 2026 midterms and guarantee that the House remains under Republican control. The danger of a rigged election is uncomfortably high already, but the good news is there’s still time to stop their plans. To do that, however, we need to first clearly understand what they’re up to.

And if you missed it yesterday,

