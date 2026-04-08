As Trump’s approval rating continues to plummet amid his deranged war of choice in Iran, the right is struggling to come to terms with the man they’ve hitched their wagon to all these years.

Some MAGA voters and influencers have opened their eyes and are offering heart-felt mea culpas. Others are using Trump’s flameout—and his betrayal of his core campaign promises—as an excuse to blame…Democrats. Others—the 5th Avenue voters—are sticking with Trump through it all. And yet another camp is hoping to change the subject, and that some distraction from the Iran debacle might stick.

In tomorrow’s piece, Todd Beeton looks at ways MAGA is processing the disintegration of Trump’s cult of personality and what it says about this political moment.

In case you missed it, on Monday, guest writer Gloria Horton-Young broke down the latest disturbing revelations from the Epstein files, including corroborating facts surrounding the victim who told the FBI that Trump sexually assaulted her when she was a girl.

And yesterday, Jay Kuo traced parallels between Viktor Orbán’s anti-democratic reforms in Hungary and Trump’s attempt to consolidate power in the U.S. The right has not only been championing Orbán’s autocratic shift, it’s been using it as a blueprint. Now, as Orbán faces likely electoral defeat, Trump and MAGA are reckoning with a similar fate at the polls this November.