The Big Picture

The Big Picture

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Theresa Echols Haack's avatar
Theresa Echols Haack
4h

I do not trust any of these people. Leopard and the spots thing. Once he is gone will they stop being dick wads or continue on as usual?

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Diane Hilscher's avatar
Diane Hilscher
5h

Jay, you're one of my most favorite Substack writers - thank you for your incredible work! And baby pics, too. I think this is a second ask - and maybe it doesn't work for you - please don't send a preview post for The Big Picture, just the primary post. Thanks, Diane

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