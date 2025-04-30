We are now officially 100 days into the carnage and chaos that is Donald Trump’s second term, and he is more than living up to the dire predictions about his presidency. In many ways, he’s far exceeded them, particularly when it comes to his trampling on the U.S. Constitution.
While we recognize Trump as an anti-democratic authoritarian who views our Constitution as an impediment to his rule, it’s helpful at this 100-day mark to break down the big actions he has taken and assess more precisely how they have violated the Constitution.
In tomorrow’s piece,will catalog Trump’s key constitutional violations in a methodical and reasoned way so that all of us who actually care about the rule of law can be armed with the facts, not just vibes.
And in case you missed it yesterday, as Autism Awareness Month comes to a close,dug into why RFK Jr.’s disinformation about autism spectrum disorder is so dangerous.
Beautiful article by Amelia who certainly showed JFKjr how wrong he is about people on the autism spectrum
Hey Jay! Looking forward to your comprehensive list of Donald's violations of his oath of office.
Please also observe that the President of the United States talks and tweets and behaves like a spoiled rotten, out of control, low IQ, moronic, 12 year old Child. This is such an obvious fact that 535 Adult members of Congress can't see it. 9 Supreme Court Justices can't see it. The Press can't see it.
Donald is living in the Child Ego State. (See Transactional Analysis.) He expects the rational Adults to allow him to throw temper tantrums, cheat, steal money, defraud the gullible, take bribes, harm children, send innocents to torture and death and laugh about it. The Adults see a 78 year old egomaniac. They don't see the obvious: Donald is actually a Child. A Child looking for a Parent to tell him to Stop.
It's time for the Parents (300 members of Congress, the Supreme Court, courageous intelligent Governors) to tell Little Donnie and his Child-like supporters, "No, you are not allowed a third term. You are not allowed to change the Constitution. You are not allowed to take away citizenship. You are not allowed to take children away from their families. You are not allowed to kidnap your enemies and send them to hellish concentration camps. No, Little Donnie, you are not going to be the Pope. No matter how much you think you should be God's representative on Earth. You are living in a fantasy world but it ends now. Give back the keys to the WH. The fraud is over.