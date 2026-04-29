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Catherine K's avatar
Catherine K
3h

SCOTUS reform is beyond needed: And, there should be as many on that panel, as there are Federal Appellate Courts.. JMHO

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Jeffrey Jon Bode’'s avatar
Jeffrey Jon Bode’
3h

The Republicans will be sorry.

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