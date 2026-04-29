This morning, the Supreme Court released its decision in Louisiana v. Callais, gutting the Voting Rights Act by declaring Louisiana’s second majority Black congressional district unconstitutional. In tomorrow’s piece, guest writer Meagan Hatcher-Mays breaks down the implications of this devastating ruling for our democracy.

And remember when Trump pledged that his grand White House ballroom would cost taxpayers nothing, that it would be entirely privately funded? Now, after a security breach at the White House Correspondents’ dinner, Trump and his allies are proposing a bill to make taxpayers fund the $400 million project in the name of presidential security.

This weekend, Todd Beeton will dig into Republicans’ decision to go all in on an opulent gold-plated ballroom at a time when Americans are struggling to afford basic necessities. Is this really the best message for them heading into the midterms? All in support of a man who only wants to leave his crass mark on the White House without concern for whether the party that thrust him to power wins or loses?

And in case you missed it, on Monday Todd took a look at the latest out of Florida, Ohio and Iowa—all former swing states that shifted deep red in the Trump era. As the November midterms approach and as Trump’s approval ratings continue to plummet, evidence is mounting that these states are poised to swing blue once more.

And yesterday, Jay Kuo explored the widening rift between RFK Jr.’s Make America Healthy Again movement and MAGA. Trump embraced RFK Jr. and his movement of MAHA activists when it served him, but recent policy decisions have signaled a deep betrayal of MAHA’s core principles. And that betrayal could cost Republicans in November.