The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scott Gilbert's avatar
Scott Gilbert
8h

While everyone's focusing on the Whoopsies and the morons out front to take the blame, no one is paying any attention to the serious fascists steamrolling along with their Project 2025 plan. It was published well over a year ago and has been available to read by anyone who wanted to. None of this should be a surprise to anyone who scanned it a bit.

In fact, people DID pay some meager attention to it before the election, but Trump denied any affiliation with the people behind it and the press was MORE than happy to bury it so deep that no one is even talking about it now as it happens step by step before our eyes.

Here you go.

https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/24088042-project-2025s-mandate-for-leadership-the-conservative-promise

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Celeste Myslewski's avatar
Celeste Myslewski
7h

Thank you immensely for the Texas D Lauren Simmons story. NO ONE NO ONE ever brings this up. I asked NPR to do a story on it. No dice. I knew a woman in the exact situation Simmons, God bless her forever, describes. She chose female but not before facing a lot of years of cruelty. There you go, voluntarily stupid people, learn something!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture