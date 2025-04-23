We all knew that Trump would be an incompetent president—at best, and sure enough, he is living up to that very low bar. And he’s not even hiding it.
In fact, have you noticed how “Our bad!” has essentially become the Trump administration’s catchphrase of late? Whether it’s DOGE “mistakenly” firing thousands of federal employees, Trump’s deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, or the administration’s letter of demands to Harvard, Trump 2.0 can’t seem to do anything without a major “Whoopsie!”
In tomorrow’s piece,will take a look at all these mistakes the Trump administration keeps making and explore how, in an administration as blatantly corrupt as his is, mere incompetence is being framed as a virtue.
And in case you missed it yesterday, writerwent beyond the binary and brought us an epic fact-check of MAGA online “experts” who insist “There’s only 2 genders!”
While everyone's focusing on the Whoopsies and the morons out front to take the blame, no one is paying any attention to the serious fascists steamrolling along with their Project 2025 plan. It was published well over a year ago and has been available to read by anyone who wanted to. None of this should be a surprise to anyone who scanned it a bit.
In fact, people DID pay some meager attention to it before the election, but Trump denied any affiliation with the people behind it and the press was MORE than happy to bury it so deep that no one is even talking about it now as it happens step by step before our eyes.
Here you go.
Thank you immensely for the Texas D Lauren Simmons story. NO ONE NO ONE ever brings this up. I asked NPR to do a story on it. No dice. I knew a woman in the exact situation Simmons, God bless her forever, describes. She chose female but not before facing a lot of years of cruelty. There you go, voluntarily stupid people, learn something!