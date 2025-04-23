We all knew that Trump would be an incompetent president—at best, and sure enough, he is living up to that very low bar. And he’s not even hiding it.



In fact, have you noticed how “Our bad!” has essentially become the Trump administration’s catchphrase of late? Whether it’s DOGE “mistakenly” firing thousands of federal employees, Trump’s deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, or the administration’s letter of demands to Harvard, Trump 2.0 can’t seem to do anything without a major “Whoopsie!”

In tomorrow’s piece,

will take a look at all these mistakes the Trump administration keeps making and explore how, in an administration as blatantly corrupt as his is, mere incompetence is being framed as a virtue.

And in case you missed it yesterday, writer

went beyond the binary and brought us an epic fact-check of MAGA online “experts” who insist “There’s only 2 genders!”