Ten years ago, Chief Justice John Roberts made a fateful decision that still reverberates today. In a one-paragraph order, with no reasoning or explanation given, Roberts stopped a sitting president’s signature climate policy in its tracks before a single lower court had even weighed in.

In tomorrow’s piece, Jay Kuo digs into the newly obtained documents that show how Roberts turned the Court’s emergency docket into the “shadow docket” it has become. The radical majority have used that docket to deliver some 20 critical court victories to Trump while barely lifting a finger.

In case you missed it, on Monday, George Takei explained the importance of PFLAG, both to his life and for the LGBTQ+ community as a whole. And as his birthday wish, he urged us all to consider giving to the organization to help sustain its important work, which is more crucial now than ever before.

And yesterday, Todd Beeton explored how Peter Magyar won his landslide victory in Hungary with a message linking the affordability crisis to the corruption of wealthy elites. As Democrats seek to flip Congress this November and retake the White House in 2028, it’s a message that every Democratic candidate should be shouting from the rooftops.