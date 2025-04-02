Last week, Donald Trump’s trade advisor Peter Navarro went on Fox and declared with a straight face: “Tariffs are tax cuts.” Such Orwellian spin was brazen even for the serial liars currently occupying the White House.

The fact is, while Donald Trump’s tariff policy is all over the place, with daily shifting rationales that not even his own administration officials seem to understand, the one thing economics experts and anyone with a dictionary can agree upon is that a tariff is quite literally a tax. And Trump’s promise of trillions of dollars surging into the Treasury over the coming years as a result of his tariffs actually represents a massive tax increase on American consumers.

