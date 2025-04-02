Last week, Donald Trump’s trade advisor Peter Navarro went on Fox and declared with a straight face: “Tariffs are tax cuts.” Such Orwellian spin was brazen even for the serial liars currently occupying the White House.
The fact is, while Donald Trump’s tariff policy is all over the place, with daily shifting rationales that not even his own administration officials seem to understand, the one thing economics experts and anyone with a dictionary can agree upon is that a tariff is quite literally a tax. And Trump’s promise of trillions of dollars surging into the Treasury over the coming years as a result of his tariffs actually represents a massive tax increase on American consumers.
In tomorrow’s piece,will take a look at Trump’s latest tariff proposals and explore how the Republican Party under Trump has suddenly become the party of tax hikes.
And in case you missed it yesterday,spoke with law professor Tobias Barrington Wolff about the looming constitutional showdown between the judiciary’s power of contempt and the executive branch’s pardon power.
Peter Navarro. Poster boy for the Stupids. Tariffs are a tax on the poor and middle class.
The Stupids are in charge now. And it's not benign stupidity. It's a malignant cancer on the nation.
They are spreading suffering at all levels of America, other than the top 1%. Literally taking food away from hungry poor children and their families. Shipping innocents to hell hole prisons. Law breaking, scams, corruption, international treachery, from the WH on down. Blatant. In your face. Not hiding the depravity.
Let's all tell the obvious truth: The president is a Bad Man. He is enabled by other Bad Men and Bad Women. They are doing Bad Things. And harming people.
Trump's tariffs are tax cuts for the wealthy.