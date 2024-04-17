We are all well aware of Donald Trump’s 2020 Big Lie: the entirely fictional claim that Joe Biden somehow stole the election through massive voter fraud, and that Donald Trump is the rightful president.

Well, now Trump—in cahoots with his Republican enablers—are pushing their Next Big Lie: that Joe Biden is opening the border to allow millions of undocumented immigrants to vote in the 2024 presidential election.

Yes, they are already setting the stage to question the legitimacy of a 2024 Biden win. It’s an insidious and plainly false lie, and it’s the subject of

’s piece tomorrow.

And if you missed it, yesterday, writer

revisited RFK Jr.’s spoiler campaign for president, digging into the shifting dynamics of the race and exploring which campaign Kennedy is likely to help…and hurt in November.