What are we to make of presidents Trump and Bukele now openly advocating the use of prisons in El Salvador to hold U.S. citizens? Is there anything remaining that prevents us from calling this exactly what it is?
In tomorrow’s edition of The Big Picture, attorney and anti-Trump activistexplains why Trump’s I.C.E. isn’t just like the Gestapo; they are the Gestapo. And he warns that they are coming, not just for the migrants but for everyone.
It’s a danger we must recognize and address now, while there’s still time to mobilize to stop them. Don’t miss this important guest piece in tomorrow’s newsletter.
Could this 83 year old citizen may end up in an El Salvador prison for being outspoken? Sounds like it. IT IS TIME FOR THE SUPREME COURT PUT AN END TO TRUMP’S EVILNESS. Bring Garcia home. Bring the others back for their day in court.
If you have a friend, neighbor, or family member who is employed with ICE, ask them a simple question next time you see them. Ask them what it was that got them to switch from being an American, to becoming a Nazi. See what kind of answer you'll get.