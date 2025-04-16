What are we to make of presidents Trump and Bukele now openly advocating the use of prisons in El Salvador to hold U.S. citizens? Is there anything remaining that prevents us from calling this exactly what it is?

In tomorrow’s edition of The Big Picture, attorney and anti-Trump activist

explains why Trump’s I.C.E. isn’t just

the Gestapo; they

the Gestapo. And he warns that they are coming, not just for the migrants but for everyone.

likeare

It’s a danger we must recognize and address now, while there’s still time to mobilize to stop them. Don’t miss this important guest piece in tomorrow’s newsletter.

And if you missed yesterday’s installment,

sat down with his brother

, the host of the acclaimed Sinica podcast, to discuss the trade war Trump launched with China and what to expect from that escalating conflict.