From the moment Donald Trump came on the scene, he exploited a sense among voters that systems were broken and an outsider was the only one who could fix them. The chaos he ushered in was seen as strength and his shattering of long-held norms was portrayed as authenticity. But in the end, the one thing Trump actually delivered as president, both in his first term and now, has been rank incompetence.

And it appears, the nation’s appetite for it is waning.

In tomorrow’s piece, Jay Kuo explores a newfound yearning in the country, not for the spectacle of an incompetent showman, but for actual systems that work and for leaders with expertise. Americans may be rediscovering the quiet appeal of competence—and it could reshape what voters demand next.

In case you missed it, on Monday, guest writer Jordan Gonsalves dug into the real reason MAGA supporters are so reluctant to abandon Trump. Despite all of his broken promises, and despite literally every other voter cohort jumping ship, they still stick. Jordan makes the case that it’s about something far more primal than politics: it’s about community and belonging.

And yesterday, Todd Beeton looked at the brewing religious war within the Trump White House between two of Trump’s top advisors: Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Both are zealous adult converts to two very different religious traditions, and as Trump escalates his war in Iran—as well as his feud with Pope Leo—those traditions are clashing. Could this “holy war” take down the conservative movement with it?