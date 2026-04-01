After the 2024 election, the D.C. pundit class declared Democrats needed to “moderate” on social issues if they ever wanted to win elections again. We all knew what that was code for: Throw the transgender community—including trans children—under the bus.

But something else entirely has happened since. As Republicans ramped up anti-trans legislation at the state level and tried to wedge Democrats on the issue, by and large Democrats refused to take the bait.

In tomorrow’s piece, Todd Beeton looks at how Democratic governors are standing up to anti-trans hate by vetoing bigoted legislation and expressing their acceptance of and love for their transgender constituents. And yet they’re scoring high approval marks from voters, even in red and purple states.

So were the pundits wrong about where the political winds are blowing? Or are Democrats simply being rewarded for standing on principle over politics?

And in case you missed it, on Monday, we featured a Q&A with Skye Perryman, President and CEO of Democracy Forward, about her organization’s legal challenges to the Trump administration. As Skye reminds us, we should not be fooled by the regime’s projection of invincibility. The fact is, Trump and his cronies are losing in court far more than they are winning.

And yesterday, Jay Kuo exposed the right-wing’s disturbing pattern of turning radical rhetoric from the CPAC stage into actual policy. The latest example: Deputy AG Todd Blanche’s suggestion that the administration might deploy ICE to polling places this November. As Jay warned, the normalization of this facially illegal idea is already underway.