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Elizabeth Fenlon's avatar
Elizabeth Fenlon
5d

The very last thing we need is centrist Democrats. That is a recipe for bullshit and no way to rebuild what the ahole has destroyed.

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Catherine K's avatar
Catherine K
5d

Dems have moved so far to the center, that they’re now Republican Lite, as far as I’m concerned.. It’s Time for Them to ACTUALLY Stand Up for the True Liberal and Progressive Movement, Or Get The H*ll Out Of The Way!

No “Strongly Worded Letter” will do anymore!

FIX IT!

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