Welcome to our live chat of the one and only Vice Presidential debate between Governor Tim Walz and Senator JD Vance!
Our writersand will be in the comments with live real-time analysis, discussion, and a bit of fun. We hope you’ll join the conversation!
Some ground rules:
Be respectful and civil.
Please, no merch promotion.
Do not feed the trolls! We will ban any we see.
The debate, which is being hosted by CBS News and moderated by Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan, will run from 9pm to 10:30pm ET. (Livestream of the debate is here.)
It will air live on CBS as well as simulcast on other networks. So please watch along with us and join the conversation below.
Let’s go, Governor Walz!
— The Big Picture team
P.S. Tonight’s live chat is free for all subscribers, but it is thanks to the support of our paid subscribers that we’re able to do things like this. As we get closer to the election, we’re hoping to do a lot more interactive coverage with our readers, so if you’re able to, becoming a paid subscriber will help this effort!
Hello folks! Just getting set up here. Baby is with the nanny, corgi has run out of batteries for the day, and I’m ready for this final big showdown before the election! What are your bingo card words tonight?
It looks like the moderators are fact checking after all!