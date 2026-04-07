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Therese Chan's avatar
Therese Chan
10h

This was a helluva read, Jay! I had some knowledge of Orban, but nowhere near this much detail. Thanks for an excellent write-up.

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Glen Brown's avatar
Glen Brown
11h

Trump is likely to declare a national emergency to suspend the November elections if he feels they can't be rigged enough And there may indeed be a real national emergency from terrorist attacks-9/11 events that are real backlash from America murderous ways or manufactured "terrorist attacks" from Mossad or... masquerading as Iranian...to complete the domestic coup.

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