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🌈 Lance Trottier 🌈's avatar
🌈 Lance Trottier 🌈
1h

VD Prance is as Big a Loser as his boss.

He cannot keep his own name straight having changed it multiple times.

He condemned Trump before, but flipped and bent over to Trump and kissed up to him.

He cannot be trusted any more than Trump, his faux-god-like self, can be trusted.

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DlbDC's avatar
DlbDC
40m

He’s a reprehensible scum bag. Defend the orange asshat’s policies or damn them, it doesn’t matter. Vance is a scum bag.

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