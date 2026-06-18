Vice President J.D. Vance reacts to a question from a reporter during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on June 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

In 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris famously ran the shortest presidential campaign in U.S history, at just 107 days. Now, in 2026, Vice President JD Vance may have just kicked off the longest.

With his book tour kickoff for his new memoir Communion, Vance has all but soft-launched his presidential campaign. If he ultimately wins the 2028 Republican nomination, this would put the start of his campaign at about 500 days from Election Day.

It’s hard to imagine a worse time for Vance to begin a publicity blitz. If people thought Harris’s inability to name one thing she would have done differently from Biden two years ago was disqualifying, what will they think of Vance’s embarrassing obsequiousness when it comes to his boss?

Vance never distances himself from Trump. Instead, he takes to sanewashing him, serving as a sort of MAGA interpreter to explain for all of us common folk just how brilliant and totally normal Trump is. But Vance’s little Trump Whisperer act doesn’t hide the fact that Trump is playing him for a total fool, regularly humiliating him on the world stage.

While JD Vance has made the calculation that bear-hugging Trump is the only way to secure the 2028 Republican nomination, that math seems unsound, as Trump continues to wrap his own disastrous decisions, most notably the war in Iran, around Vance’s neck. And Vance is making no effort to distance himself from any of it.

The “Architect”

As I wrote back in May, Donald Trump has taken to regularly humiliating JD Vance. It’s part of Trump’s narcissistic inability to relinquish power, as if to declare, “If I can’t have it, no one can!” Trump has regularly sent Vance on fool’s missions, from campaigning for Viktor Orban in Hungary ahead of his historic electoral loss to leading doomed “peace” talks with Iran back in April that, predictably, went nowhere.

Now that Trump’s latest Iran “peace deal” is getting universally panned, we see what Vance is getting for his sycophancy. In a telling tweet on Sunday, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) referred to Vance as the “architect” of Trump’s latest Iran war “deal,” signaling Vance as the scapegoat for what he and his fellow Iran hawks saw as another failed agreement.

Then, in an extremely on-the-nose exchange on Wednesday, Trump acknowledged to Fox’s Peter Doocy, albeit jokingly, “This way if it works out I’m going to take the credit and if it doesn’t work out I’m blaming JD!”

It’s small wonder Trump wants to shift the blame for this so-called deal. Just look at how GOP senators are reacting to it.

Fox’s Jessica Tarlov summed up the whole affair on The Five on Wednesday, saying:

“Ben Shapiro: this MOU appears to be a disaster that does not achieve any of the signal goals that were set by the administration. In my opinion, the VP, the chief negotiator has not well served the president. Bill Cassidy: the worst foreign policy blunder in decades. Said Trump joking: I’m going to blame this on JD. That is a loaded joke, right, that he’s going to end up the fall guy.”

In a bizarre twist on Wednesday night, Trump signed the Iran MOU himself during a dinner at Versailles (symbolism not lost on anyone) with President Macron.

This move, while garnering chuckles, not only stole Vance’s spotlight from the one job he had this week, but also diminished Vance further by rendering the Geneva signing ceremony, which is still on for Friday, merely symbolic.

Vance’s Epstein Files Problem

On June 10, The New York Times Magazine published an excerpt from Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s new book on the Trump administration, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump. In it, Vance is portrayed as leading a meeting of Trump’s top advisors in the Situation Room to deal with the blowback from the Epstein Files.

As the reporting noted,

Vice President JD Vance took a seat at the head of the table in the John F. Kennedy Conference Room of the Situation Room complex. “This is a huge problem,” he told the group. Arrayed around him were the White House chief of staff, Susie Wiles; the White House counsel, David Warrington; the press secretary, Karoline Leavitt; the deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich; the communications director, Steven Cheung; the deputy attorney general, Todd Blanche; the associate attorney general, Stanley Woodward Jr.; and the deputy chief of staff James Blair. Attorney General Pam Bondi and the F.B.I. director, Kash Patel, joined on speakerphone.

While Vance comes off as prescient about the scandal’s impact on Trump’s standing with the American public, particularly his MAGA coalition, it also portrays him as a bit unhinged:

The vice president appeared panicked to others in the room about the way the subject of Epstein was already dividing the MAGA coalition. Some senior officials had the impression that Vance had bought into the darkest theories about Epstein and a cabal of predators hidden within the country’s ruling class. Wiles would tell others that the vice president had proved himself to be a major conspiracy theorist.

He also appeared central to the White House’s attempts to cover up Trump’s role in the Epstein scandal.

Vance had also floated to colleagues an extraordinary P.R. gambit — that the White House enlist Tucker Carlson to interview Epstein’s longtime girlfriend and co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, in prison. It might help the president if Maxwell was willing to state that Trump had not been part of any wrongdoing with Epstein.

That said, Vance is also portrayed as having surprisingly good instincts when it comes to transparency regarding the scandal:

Vance told the group he believed all the files should be released as soon as possible. He argued that Congress was going to force the release of the files eventually. It was already clear that a bipartisan coalition in favor of such action was forming on Capitol Hill, and the momentum was going in one direction. If the administration got out ahead of this and released everything voluntarily — including whatever material existed about the president — it would at least get credit for transparency.

Vance deserves zero points for this, however. At every turn, Vance seeks to jump to Trump’s defense and twist the factual record, as he did on The View this week.

During one exchange, Vance insisted

“I wanted to have full transparency,” [Vance] added. “What I disagree with is the idea that the White House wasn’t committed to full transparency. We need to remember, like, I was inside the room when some of these decisions were made.”

Co-host Ana Navarro took issue. She pressed Vance on Trump’s friendship with Epstein, particularly with how the White House only released the files “under duress” after a handful of Republican women demanded the documents be released.

Vance was undeterred, cherry-picking aspects from the Epstein files that appeared to vindicate Trump and ignoring those that implicate him.

Vance went on to defend Trump, pointing to the signing of the Epstein Files Transparency Act that prompted the release of the files and saying that emails showed that Epstein “hated” Trump. “I do have to defend my boss, I know you guys don’t always appreciate this, but you know one of the things you see in the Epstein emails is that Jeffrey Epstein hated Donald Trump, and that Donald Trump literally reported Jeffrey Epstein to the police. That’s one of the things that came out,” he said.

Vance understood the assignment: defend Trump at all costs and sane wash the disastrous things Trump says and does.

The Sane-Washer In Chief

Considering how often Vance is left to explain away what Trump says, he should trademark the phrase “I do have to defend my boss.”

On The View this week, it wasn’t just over Epstein that he sought to re-interpret Trump for the masses. Take Trump’s claim that the issue of “affordability” is a “hoax.”

JD went to work, saying,

“Well, I gotta defend the President on the ‘hoax’ point. What he said is the idea that Republicans caused the affordability problem is a hoax. And I think that’s true.”

Of course, that’s not what Trump said, but in Vance’s role as “Trump whisperer,” Trump’s actual words are beside the point.

On the matter of Trump’s claim that he “loves the inflation,” where, again, there is not much room for interpretation, JD did his thing, but the hosts weren’t having it.

NAVARRO: Trump said he loves the inflation VANCE: What he said, Ana, is he loves the fact the inflation is going to come down WHOOPI: That’s not what he said BEHAR: Are you his interpreter, or his vice president? Come on

Vance has been using this trick since at least 2024 (and it probably helped get him the VP gig in the first place).

During his 2024 VP debate with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Vance sought to recast Trump’s devastating Covid response from his first term as governing on “common sense wisdom.”

On the subject of Trump’s repeated attempts to repeal the ACA, Vance falsely claimed Trump “worked in a bipartisan way to ensure that Americans had access to affordable care.”

And instead of acknowledging the violence Trump unleashed on January 6, 2021, in Vance’s twisted retelling, Trump “peacefully gave over power.”

Vance knows how to stay in Trump’s good graces by reinterpreting his words in the best possible light, which is no doubt how Trump also sees himself. In a very real way, Vance’s sane-washing of Trump is meant for an audience of one.

But what does Vance have to show for it? He’s the number one apologist for a man whose actions have become increasingly unhinged and whose words have become increasingly incoherent. That’s not exactly the makings of a “new direction” presidential campaign message, which, as Harris could tell Vance, is going to be the only way he can win in 2028.

The Cursed Cassandra

JD Vance is now serving as Trump’s apologist, tarred with every decision Trump ever made because he knows that criticism of his boss is political suicide. But, ironically, Vance has often proved largely correct in his candid assessments. He posited early on that Trump was “America’s Hitler.” He advised his boss against striking Iran. He acknowledged the huge political problem that the Epstein files posed for Trump and urged complete transparency.

But not only has Vance seen his warnings go unheeded, he has been completely muzzled by virtue of his position. Vance seeks to hold onto that power and set himself up to assume the MAGA mantle. But the only way this can happen is for him to remain silent over all the ways he has correctly diverged from Trump. Through this silence, however, Vance presents as a weak Trump sycophant—qualities that will serve him poorly in a run for president.

So, what’s Vance to do moving forward to 2028?

As Jonathan Last at The Bulwark cheekily supposes, Vance likely sees his play for 2028 something along these lines:

I fully support President Trump. Operation Epic Fury was an amazing success. Our super-cool military crushed Iran. And I’m the one who got us out of that tough situation. Pick me and I’ll make sure we never launch another hugely successful war.

Although, as Last notes,

Trump could make that work because he has a cult and his people are locked in on whatever shifting story he tells them. Vance has neither of those advantages and on top of that, he’s a bad politician. He’s good at managing up, not pandering down.

But there is a world in which things go in Vance’s direction.

My guess is that Vance has taken stock of the situation and realized that he may be over a barrel now, but there is a path for him. If he leans into Iran, takes ownership of Trump’s surrender, then he can take advantage of any Trump-Israel schism and exit this war in a reasonably strong position with the Republican base.

And this is precisely what Vance is attempting to do right now, after Israeli leaders slammed Trump’s Iran deal.

JD Vance took to the White House briefing room and fired back at Israel:

“If I was in the cabinet of the Israeli government, I might not be attacking the only powerful ally that I have anywhere left in the entire world,” Vance said near the end of an hourlong White House briefing with reporters.

And as he told Ross Douthat of The New York Times,

“You’re a country of nine million people. You can’t just kill your way out of solving every single national security problem that you have.”

But there is yet another play for Vance, which is not to make any play at all. Last month, after Tulsi Gabbard resigned as Trump’s Director of National Intelligence, The Daily Mail reported Vance was feeling increasingly isolated as one of the few remaining doves in the White House.

Per the Mail, citing “multiple sources,” Vance was “even considering abandoning a run for the presidency in 2028.”

As they put it:

Vance’s most senior non-interventionist ally is gone, and even as he expressed his sorrow for the exit of his ‘dear friend’ on Friday, insiders told the Daily Mail that his own future is at the front of his mind, while his rivals sharpen their blades. ‘Vance is a non-event in the West Wing,’ a source close to the President told Daily Mail. Vance’s isolation comes at a moment when Marco Rubio’s stock inside the West Wing has never been higher, with the Secretary of State helping to plan an invasion of Cuba, while the Vice President flails in peace negotiations with Iran.

Vance may choose to side-step the stage and let Rubio try to take the MAGA reins from Trump during what is increasingly likely to be an anti-Trump (and Vance) year. If Vance learned anything watching Harris, it’s that running to succeed an unpopular president while tying yourself to his hip is a losing cause. And just as Harris would likely face a more favorable electorate in 2028 than she did in 2024, so Vance may choose to wait until the dust settles on World War Trump and make his own run, on his own terms, in 2032, when he’ll still be just 48 years old.

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