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Karen BK's avatar
Karen BK
1h

Love seeing Putin getting the squeeze. Keep pounding!! (Will Trump try to rescue him??)

But I fear for Ukraine - w/a cornered rat’s vicious attacks what will Putin go after next??

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Kim Nesvig's avatar
Kim Nesvig
44m

Putin is a war criminal. Ukraine brings the war to Russia by destroying its refineries, oil depots, and shadow fleets in addition to systematically destroying its capacity to wage war on the ground and in the air, while Putin deliberately attacks civilians, schools, hospitals, and historic landmarks.

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