Russia’s President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government via videoconference in Moscow. Photo by Gavriil Grigorov / POOL / AFP via Getty Images.

On July 6, Ukrainian drones struck Russia’s largest oil refinery, in the Siberian city of Omsk, some 2,500 kilometers from Ukraine. Until that night, the Omsk facility was one of only two of the country’s top ten refineries Ukraine had not yet hit. Ukraine’s General Staff called it the last of the country’s 11 largest gasoline producers to fall.

The same week, Ukrainian drone units struck 21 vessels near occupied Crimea, including 19 sanctioned tankers from Russia’s shadow fleet hauling gasoline to the peninsula.

The effect of Ukraine’s escalated attacks on Russia’s oil infrastructure is already visible. Gas lines and fuel rationing have spread across nearly all of Russia’s 83 regions. Yet shortages at the pump are only the beginning. The fuel crunch is now moving into Russia’s farm fields, where the harvest is underway, and from there to Russian dinner tables.

Russia’s response to the crisis has been telling: restrict supply, offer half-measures to address the crisis and continue massive fuel subsidies rather than allow prices to rise.

That’s a combustible national situation that could endanger Putin’s murderous four-year war against Ukraine as well as his iron grip on power.

“Your expertise and thorough analysis of complex fast-moving events have been indispensable during this national nightmare.” Independent journalism like ours survives because readers choose to support it. At a moment when billionaire-owned media is bending the knee, we are fighting to stay independent—and we truly need you with us. Please consider upgrading today.

Refineries and Tankers

The Omsk refinery processes more than 22 million tons of crude oil a year, roughly 10 percent of Russia’s total refining capacity. Ukraine’s drones hit the refinery’s primary crude-processing unit, which Ukrainian special forces described as its most vital component. Reuters later reported the damaged unit accounts for roughly 38 percent of the refinery’s total production capacity. By Tuesday, the refinery had suspended petrol and diesel sales on Russia’s main commodities exchange entirely. Omsk supplies more than half of the motor fuel used in Siberia.

Omsk was not the only target that night. Ukrainian intelligence units struck another of Russia’s five largest refineries, roughly 700 kilometers from the border, along with a fuel terminal on the Baltic Sea and a petroleum storage facility in occupied Crimea. Ukraine has hit Russian refineries at least 194 times in the first half of 2026 alone, reaching a record monthly pace in May.

At sea, the campaign has been brutal for Russia as well. Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces opened an operation on the night of July 6, hitting 12 tankers hauling gasoline toward occupied Crimea over the first two nights. Nine more tankers followed on July 8, bringing the three-day total to 21 vessels struck: 19 sanctioned shadow-fleet tankers, a cargo ship and a ferry. Commander Robert “Madyar” Brovdi identified several of the tankers by name, noting each was sanctioned, roughly 140 meters long, and built between 2006 and 2012.

In a June 26 letter to the International Maritime Organization, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Oleksii Kuleba argued the shadow fleet is “critical to the generation of budget revenues for the Russian Federation.” Industry estimates put the global shadow fleet at more than 1,500 tankers; Ukraine has struck roughly a dozen sanctioned vessels by name since the current campaign began.

Occupied Crimea depends on these deliveries because the bridge connecting it to Russia was severely damaged in 2025 and remains closed to heavy vehicles. Russian-installed authorities in Crimea had already introduced fuel rationing in late May, before this latest round of strikes began.

The Oligarch’s Warning

Mikhail Khodorkovsky has an unusual vantage point on Russia’s fuel crisis. He once ran Yukos, then Russia’s largest oil company, and some of the refineries now burning were once under his direct responsibility. In a blog post, he writes that watching them burn is personally painful, but that he has not lost sight of who started the war and who continues to prosecute it.

He also delivers two warnings.

The first is that gas shortages in Russia are less about supply and more about logistics. By his accounting, Russian refining output is down by roughly a quarter, or, in absolute terms, hundreds of thousands of tons of gasoline a month. But that’s a volume Russia could still purchase abroad and import if it chose to. The real breakdown, he warns, is in the transport of fuel across a huge country like Russia and in the Kremlin’s decisions about what to move where. He notes that shortages have already reached deep into Siberia, thousands of kilometers from the front line, evidence that the strikes alone cannot explain what is unfolding. And the crisis is now spreading to other sectors beyond energy. Today it is gasoline, but harvest season is approaching. And harvest machinery runs on diesel, not gasoline. Khodorkovsky’s warning is blunt: “trouble with diesel would be a different order of problem.”

His second warning is that the Kremlin’s response is a patch, not a fix. He lays out two paths open to the Kremlin: let prices float freely, or keep patching the system. The Kremlin chose the latter, likely because it had to politically. But those choices carry costs, and they are now playing out.

Khodorkovsky’s two warnings are backed by some real evidence that’s worth laying out.

Warning One: The harvest is being hit

Diesel and gasoline are different products with different supply pictures. Before the war, Russian refineries produced roughly twice as much diesel as the country consumed domestically, a surplus that has been shrinking since 2022 as export markets in the European Union closed, Moscow Times opinion writer Dmitry Nekrasov has noted. Gasoline production, by contrast, barely covered domestic demand even before the war.

Arkady Zlochevsky, president of the Russian Grain Union, said the worst fuel shortages are already hitting small and medium-sized farms, which account for the bulk of Russia’s grain production. A Bloomberg survey of eight farmers across several regions found only two had enough fuel to complete the harvest; three had already paid for fuel that had not been delivered; and the remaining three had enough for roughly two weeks before needing to buy again at current prices. One farmer in Russia’s Volga region said growers who didn’t stock up before prices surged will now pay any price, “because nobody will leave the crop in the field.” He said the added cost could push farmers to shift acreage away from winter crops and toward spring planting in 2027.

Altai Krai, Siberia’s largest agricultural producer and Russia’s single largest buckwheat-growing region, illustrates how sharply costs have moved. Fuel expenses for the region’s farmers have risen roughly 2.5-fold over the past year, compounded by rising fertilizer costs—after the Strait of Hormuz disruption drove up global fertilizer prices. A regional lawmaker warned the combination could produce what she called a “food catastrophe.”

The head of a regional agricultural industry group told a local outlet that, at current fuel prices, harvesting grain is becoming unprofitable, and that some farmers may find it cheaper to leave crops standing in the field than pay to bring them in. One farmer in the region’s Rebrikha district said fertilizer was simply unavailable to buy this year. Altai has since introduced formal rationing, requiring drivers to present vehicle registration to buy fuel.

As of July 1, Russian farms had threshed between 1.3 and 1.5 million hectares of grain and legume crops, roughly a third of the area harvested by the same date last year. A consulting-firm partner tracking the harvest said fuel deliveries that typically take one to three days are now stretching to five to ten, and that the harvest could slip further as a result. Large agricultural companies, by contrast, are not currently facing fuel shortages, sources told a leading Russian business daily, because they hold diesel reserves sufficient to last through the end of 2026.

Independent agricultural analyst Alexander Korbut has put a number on what the shortage means. Harvest delays caused by fuel shortages, Korbut calculated, could produce losses of 5 to 10 percent, a level he calls critical for many farms. A leading Russian agricultural forecaster has already cut its national forecast for grain and pulses production from 137.4 million tons to 135.2 million tons.

Wheat itself may remain cheap, but bread is not. One prominent Russian agricultural economist pointed out that bread prices are driven primarily by rising costs, fuel among them, even as wheat prices sit at historic lows. Russia’s own statistics agency shows wheat bread prices climbing 14.6 percent in a single year, about one and a half times the overall inflation rate. Bread prices overall have risen more than 35 percent since the 2022 invasion.

Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said rising gasoline prices could affect inflation expectations, calling fuel a highly sensitive commodity for both households and companies. A Gallup poll published June 30 found 60 percent of Russians said economic conditions were worsening, the highest share Gallup has recorded in 20 years of asking the question, and the first time pessimists have formed an outright majority.

Warning Two: The Kremlin chose a patch, not a real solution

Khodorkovsky noted that Russian leaders had essentially two paths for dealing with fuel shortages: let fuel prices rise to tamp down demand, or keep applying patches.

Path One: Let the market allocate. As an oil producing and exporting state, Russia has long subsidized fuel prices, keeping gas prices 20 to 30 rubles per liter below market. The subsidies cost the Russian government approximately 2.6 trillion rubles in 2025 alone, equivalent to roughly half of the year’s federal budget deficit, according to Nekrasov writing in the Moscow Times. Eliminating those subsidies would save the government money and make imports easier to arrange. But much higher gas prices would be politically toxic for a leader who has promised the home front a degree of normalcy despite the war. Khodorkovsky’s own estimate is that freeing prices nationally would push fuel toward roughly $5 a liter in the hardest-hit regions. That’s about $19 a gallon, or more than five times the current US average. Nekrasov estimates prices in Crimea specifically would need to double or triple to make deliveries there commercially worthwhile again.

No analysis argues freeing prices would be worse for the economy than the current approach. After all, the subsidy is itself an expensive drag on state finances that the government would rather not carry. The real cost would be political. As Angela Howard of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies observes, subsidized fuel is part of the implicit social contract between the Russian state and its people: authoritarian rule in exchange for stability and economic benefits. Erode that bargain, she warns, and discontent can spread from ordinary households to Russia’s elite.

Path Two: Patch the system. With the market path dismissed as untenable, the Kremlin has chosen instead to patch its fuel-leaking system through government action, and the costs are already visible. Rather than restrict demand through higher market prices, the Kremlin chose to address supply directly: gasoline exports are banned for all producers until July 31, diesel exports are restricted for traders, and aviation fuel exports are capped through November 30. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has also directed agencies to prioritize fuel deliveries to farmers during the harvest.

On July 2, the government also authorized refineries to sell lower-grade gasoline through the end of 2026, with sulfur content roughly 15 times the limit under the current standard. Experts surveyed by a leading Russian business daily newspaper warned the poorer quality fuel accelerates wear on engines, exhaust systems and catalytic converters. The downgraded fuel cannot be exported to neighboring former Soviet states that share Russia’s trade bloc.

What Comes Next

This intensified phase of Ukraine’s campaign against Russian oil infrastructure is only weeks old. Russia’s daily refined oil output fell by up to 700,000 barrels, a 13 percent decline, in April and May alone, and losses deepened further after Ukraine struck two more major refineries in mid-June.

In that short span, as discussed above, shortages have spread to nearly all of Russia’s regions. The government has turned to subsidies, export bans and lower fuel quality standards. And a harvest that Russia’s own Grain Union president says depends on farms without adequate diesel reserves is already behind schedule.

Nowhere has the strain shown more plainly than in occupied Crimea. The Russian-controlled government there has declared a state of emergency, banned fuel sales outright, and has seen empty shelves and purchase limits on basic goods.

But what happens if and when more of Russia’s refining capacity goes offline, and fuel cannot reliably reach every region that needs it? Nekrasov takes the measured view: shortages are likely to worsen each summer through 2027, ease each autumn, and remain unlikely to seriously affect economic activity outside the regions closest to the front. But even that restrained assessment comes with a warning. The Kremlin’s tools are narrowing: lower fuel standards and imports from neighboring countries cannot fully offset a continuing decline in refining capacity. Subsidies that keep prices low are already so costly they constrain the budget rather than relieve it.

Alexander Kolyandr, a senior fellow at the Center for European Policy Analysis, takes a grimmer view. He argues that Russia has less time and fewer options than it had six months ago, and that the shortage isn’t going away unless Ukraine’s drone campaign plateaus or Russia hardens its refineries at scale. Neither looks likely. On the contrary, Ukraine’s drone production is expanding, not slowing, from roughly 4 million units in 2025 to a projected 5 to 6 million in 2026. And Russia’s efforts to harden refineries, including new gun systems and volunteer air-defense units, have so far failed to stop strikes even on the most heavily defended targets, including Moscow’s own refinery twice in June.

Ukraine knew exactly what it was doing by targeting Russia’s vulnerable oil infrastructure. If fuel shortages become food shortages, the compact between Russia’s rulers and the ruled could begin to strain. Pressures within the government could finally bring an end to the conflict. That may still be a long way off, but given the success of the first few months of this new drone and missile campaign, it is no longer out of the question.