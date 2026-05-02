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EcstaticRationalist's avatar
EcstaticRationalist
9hEdited

I find it naive to believe that Trump has any plans to ever leave the White House. He isn't trying to cement his legacy. He is trying to put the mechanisms in place to assume absolute dictatorial power. It is a categorical error to assume that Trump will abide by ANY legal or Constitutional restriction on his power.

He has clearly shown that he will not, and we need to be very clear-eyed about the prospect that he will do anything he can to retain power and prepare accordingly.

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Joanne Rossmassler Fritz's avatar
Joanne Rossmassler Fritz
8h

It boggles my mind that hardly anyone is raising the point that a White House Correspondents’ Dinner is for the correspondents themselves! In other words, a free press. Therefore it would never take place IN the White House.

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