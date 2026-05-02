U.S. President Donald Trump speaks holding a photos of the new ballroom. Photo by Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images.

Despite all of Donald Trump’s trolling “Trump 2028” merch and Steve Bannon’s insistence that the second-term president will somehow be reelected to a third, Trump knows very well he will never be on a presidential ballot again.

How do we know this?

Because his every move demonstrates just how little he cares about political outcomes and instead is singlemindedly focused on his legacy.

Trump added his name to the John F. Kennedy Center and got Ron DeSantis to name an airport after him. Now, his signature will appear on paper money, and he’s plastering his face all over a new series of commemorative passports and even an America 250 Trump coin.

But that’s not enough for him. He demands new structures that will endure long after he’s gone. Whether it’s paving over the White House rose garden to create an outdoor patio space, erecting a 250-ft triumphal arch on the National Mall, or building his new grand ballroom where the East Wing once stood, this is what Trump really cares about. More than legislation, more than political transformation, more than improving people’s lives, this is what Trump wants to leave behind.

It’s no wonder that in the wake of the security breach at the White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) dinner—supposedly a traumatic attempt on his life—Trump immediately exploited the would-be tragedy by launching an all-out PR campaign demanding the ballroom be built as a “security” measure. Within hours of the shooting, Trump told reporters, “We need the ballroom.” And by Monday, MAGA influencers across X were repeating the call with canned talking points.

In a classic Trumpian bait and switch, this new push also includes a Senate Republican bill authorizing American tax dollars to pay for the $400 million project, which Trump repeatedly insisted would be privately funded.

We shouldn’t be surprised that Trump was able to marshal support from MAGA influencers and Senate Republicans alike for this questionable scheme. Trump has been savvy about framing any violent attack on a right-wing figure as an attack on the entire right by the so-called “violent radical left.” So, for Trump supporters, the ballroom has now become a unifying symbol of defiance against these anti-Trump forces. And it’s unity that Trump desperately needs.

But with November fast approaching and opposition to Trump—and the ballroom, for that matter—a supermajority position among Americans, the same ballroom may end up representing the decimation of the right by the left…at the ballot box this fall.`

The Birth Of The Ballroom

Remember how the ballroom project began. In July 2025, the White House announced its plans to begin construction on a $200 million, 90,000 sq ft., 650-seat ballroom just off the East Wing of the White House, which at that point was due for demolition in the fall. The stated purpose of the ballroom was to host state dinners and other events too large for the 200-seat capacity of the East Room, which often requires outdoor tents to accommodate guests.

Importantly, as Karoline Leavitt confirmed at the time, it would be funded entirely by private donations, including from the President himself.

By October 22, according to ABC News, the budget had swelled to “about $300 million,” which Trump again made clear would be “paid for 100% by me and some friends of mine. The government is paying absolutely nothing.” By October 24, the East Wing had been completely demolished and by December, Trump acknowledged the budget was now up to $400 million, with a 999-seat capacity.

According to Fortune Magazine, the White House released a list of 37 donors to the project, whose “private, tax-deductible donations will be made to the nonprofit Trust for the National Mall.” The donors included tech companies such as Meta, Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Palantir, as well as wealthy donors such as the Adelson Family Foundation, the family of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the Winkelvoss twins, as well as the Betty Wold Johnson Foundation. Donald Trump was not listed among the names of donors.

Legal Challenge

On December 12, the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit group charged by Congress with helping to preserve historic buildings, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for D.C. seeking a temporary restraining order to halt construction as the legal process plays out.

According to The Washington Post, the group argued that “the ongoing project is illegal and unconstitutional” and, notably,

“that the administration failed to undergo legally required reviews or receive congressional authorization for the project.”

As the National Trust’s complaint makes clear,

“No president is legally allowed to tear down portions of the White House without any review whatsoever — not President Trump, not President Joe Biden, and not anyone else.”

Davis Ingle, a White House spokesman, responded in a statement, saying Trump “has full legal authority to modernize, renovate, and beautify the White House — just like all of his predecessors did.”

Or as Trump put it to donors,

“They said, ‘Sir, this is the White House. You’re the president of the United States, you can do anything you want.”

In March, U.S. District Judge Richard Leon disagreed. He granted the National Trust’s request for a preliminary injunction to halt the ballroom’s construction.

Per The AP:

He concluded that the National Trust for Historic Preservation is likely to succeed on the merits of its claims because “no statute comes close to giving the President the authority he claims to have.”

In its appeal to Judge Leon’s decision, the Justice Department argued the ruling “would imperil the President and national security and indefinitely leave a large hole beside the Executive Residence.”

And in his own Truth Social response, Trump claimed that

“The Ballroom is deeply important to our National Security, and no Judge can be allowed to stop this Historic and Militarily Imperative Project.”

Ultimately, the Court of Appeals for D.C. granted an administrative stay of Leon’s order on April 18, thus allowing construction to continue until at least June 5, when the next court date for the National Trust’s challenge to the project is scheduled.

The Pivot

Such was the shifting landscape of the ballroom project heading into the WHCA dinner on April 25. While Trump’s labor of love had been granted a temporary green light from the Court of Appeals, it was precarious and Trump knew it.

So when a would-be alleged assassin forced an evacuation of the gala before it had even really begun, Trump leveraged the moment to rally support for the ballroom project among his base. He figured the theme of “security” could make the legal challenges go away if he could obtain authorization from Congress. But because that had a likely 8-month expiration date, he had to act fast.

On cue, in the wake of these arguments by Trump and the White House, the MAGA influencer networks blew up with the same talking points.

As Libs of TikTok put it dramatically in all caps,

THIS IS WHY WE NEED TRUMP’S BALLROOM

Senator Lindsey Graham followed next with an announcement that he plans to introduce a Senate bill authorizing $400 million in taxpayer money to fund the ballroom’s construction.

He declared,

“A meeting space that is secured on the White House grounds that would allow people to do what they did at the Hilton hotel is necessary. I’m convinced that had there been a presidential ballroom adjacent to the White House, the guy would have never gotten in.” “Underneath it will be a lot of military stuff. There will be a Secret Service annex and we pay for it by offsetting it with customs fees,” he said. “Private donations can be used but I think they should be used for buying [fine] china and stuff like that.”

As of his remarks on Monday, Graham had co-sponsors Sens. Britt (R-AL) and Schmitt (R-MO), along with Democratic Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), who expressed his support early.

Support for the measure began to line up in the House as well.

Republican lawmakers urged swift construction of a secure ballroom on the White House grounds Tuesday, citing an assassination attempt against President Donald Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as fresh evidence of the need for enhanced presidential security. The Republican Study Committee released statements from more than a dozen of its members calling for the project to move forward immediately, three days after a shooting disrupted the April 25 dinner in Washington.

This included Rep. Randy Fine, who pledged to push through a bill in the House.

Rep. Randy Fine is pressing forward Monday with legislation to grant explicit statutory authority for construction of a new ballroom at the White House, arguing that a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner two days earlier demonstrates the need for a secure, on-site venue for major events. The bill, titled the “Build the Ballroom Act,” would counter ongoing lawsuits that have halted work on the privately funded project.

But not all Republicans are falling in line, with several coming out against the use of taxpayer funds for the project.

Senator John Hawley (R-MO) remarked,

“Assuming all the legality questions get resolved, I just assume the private donors pay for it, to be honest. I want all that to be public, but Jackie Kennedy renovated the entire White House with private donations, it didn’t cost the taxpayers anything,”

There was also Senator Tim Sheehy (R-MT), who floated a proposal of his own:

Sheehy’s proposal, the Securing America’s Formal Events Act, would give the president the authority to manage, maintain and improve executive facilities, including construction of a ballroom. It would allow private funding for the project on the condition that no donor receives preferential treatment, access or influence over federal policy.

So did Rand Paul, insisting that he supported the goal but opposed public funding.

Paul went so far as to slam Graham’s proposal on X as “a different (and bad) bill.”

The Peril

When asked about those members who oppose using public funds, Graham responded defiantly,

“Just vote no. All I ask you to do is vote. I don’t care how you vote. I want a vote. I want to see: Where is America on this? I’ll bet you 90% of the people would love to have a better facility than the Hilton hotel to make sure this crap never happens again. ... There are people out there just one click away from picking up a gun or something else and trying to make America better by killing.”

Graham may not like the answer to his own question. A new Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll shows only 28% of Americans support the President’s ballroom project, while 56% oppose it.

And even some Republicans see the political downside of such a push at a moment when Americans are struggling to afford basic necessities.

As The Hill reported,

“Is it good politics to spend taxpayer dollars on a ballroom right before the election? Absolutely not,” said one Republican senator who requested anonymity to discuss the internal debate within the Senate GOP conference.

Retiring Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) sees the dynamic clearly.

“It represents an exposure, no doubt about it,” Tillis said of a potential political backlash over the ballroom. He also cited Trump’s decision to accept a luxury Boeing 747 from the Qatari royal family to be used as Air Force One as a salient issue. Having taxpayers pay for a luxurious ballroom next to the White House when affordability has become a major issue in the 2026 midterm election would be “tone-deaf,” Tillis said.

The regime’s opponents are amused at the notion that Republicans would expend political capital ahead of the midterms on a project so obviously out of touch with Americans’ economic concerns.

The ads write themselves.

And as Sarah Longwell put it plainly on X,

This new push comes the same week Trump’s approval rating on his handling of the cost of living hit a new low: net -40.

Longwell noted the nexus of these two political streams.

But if Republicans think it’s just about the ballroom, they’re missing the story. Trump’s desire for a ballroom is of a piece with his other pursuits of opulence in the name of a lasting legacy.

Just look at the polling on other Trump projects.

Trump has also pursued other building projects, including a planned 250-foot triumphal arch between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. He has sought to put his name on government buildings and visible symbols, including a plan for the U.S. Treasury to print Trump’s signature on paper money instead of the treasury secretary’s. The public rejects those ideas, too, the Post-ABC-Ipsos poll finds. Fifty-two percent of Americans are against the planned arch, compared with 21 percent who favor it. A slight majority of Republicans (51 percent) support the project, while most independents (57 percent) and Democrats (78 percent) oppose it. A federal panel, packed with Trump allies, earlier this month gave preliminary approval to the project’s design. The idea of Trump’s signature on paper money is even less popular, with 68 percent of Americans opposed to the Treasury plan, while 12 percent support it. The plan provokes a negative reaction from Republicans, with 28 percent in favor and 40 percent opposed.

With all of these projects, Trump is telling on himself. And the American people know it.

As Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) put it plainly,

For the American people, it’s not just that these are the sorts of tacky displays we’re used to seeing from authoritarian leaders. It’s that this is what Trump is singularly focused on.

Trump’s broken promise to lower costs on day one has been the biggest political failure of his second term, even as he has done everything in his power to ensure prices at the grocery store and gas station rise. And his lack of concern about these issues is underscored by these grotesque vanity projects.

Trump doesn’t really care about any political damage he may incur, of course. He’s not on the ballot in November and never will be again.

But in a way he is. Every Republican on the ballot will serve as a proxy for Trump. And the election will be voters’ only means of expressing their disapproval with him, including his tone deaf pursuit of his legacy projects as they struggle to make ends meet.

When the blue wave hits this November, it may prove strong enough to wipe out all of Trump’s “monumental” hopes. And he will have only himself to blame for the lack of any lasting legacy.