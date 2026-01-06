LEFT: Nicolas Maduro is seen in handcuffs after landing at a Manhattan helipad. Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images. RIGHT: US President Donald Trump, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images.

Saturday’s attack on Venezuela was the easy part. Trump deployed the might of the U.S. military to destroy Venezuela’s air defenses. An elite team abducted President Maduro to face trial in the U.S. There were high fives at the Pentagon as Hegseth thumped his chest and declared, “They f-ed around and found out.”

Embarrassing rhetoric aside, Hegseth’s bravado could be predictive for the White House’s own misadventures. Once the smoke dissipated in Caracas, and to the shock of Venezuelans around the world, it was clear Trump had removed a president but left his regime in place. The country’s Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez, who was not duly chosen by the people in the last election, is now in charge, along with the entire remaining Chavista political apparatus. The Trump White House has decided to recognize her, shunting aside opposition leader María Corina Machado, whose ticket won in a landslide in 2024.

To depose a brutal dictator and replace him with his number two, with not so much as a nod to the people’s democratic choices and aspirations, all to gain quick access to the nation’s vast oil reserves, is really something. “Imperialism” is the term that comes to mind. Whether the citizens of Venezuela will simply accept a continuation of Maduro’s regime, just with a new oil-hungry master in Washington, remains uncertain. But it is hardly a recipe for gratitude, trust or long-term success. If this situation continues, Trump will have made the U.S. party to further repression in Venezuela, not liberation.

Even more ominously, Trump’s predilection to do what he can where he can, and his belief that he “succeeded” wildly in Venezuela, has emboldened him to threaten other nations, from Cuba to Colombia to Mexico—and even the NATO territory of Greenland, which is back in his sights. And should the U.S. begin attacking other countries and deposing their leaders, the Chinese and the Russians may follow suit.

It’s a volatile and dangerous start to the year.

What’s up with Trump?

For months, U.S. forces have been stationed in the international waters outside Venezuela while conducting unauthorized attacks upon civilian vessels, killing scores of non-combatants on grounds they were allegedly “drug traffickers.” Given the apparent disconnect between that claim and the realities of the drug trade (Venezuela is simply not a major player), Trump’s fixation upon that country has been puzzling. Now the all-out assault on Venezuela has brought that question to the fore.

It’s a treacherous proposition to study the mind of a madman, let alone a mad king. But while we can’t truly know what lies behind the narcissism, ego, frailty and confusion within Trump’s gray matter, we can study his past actions and make educated predictions of what might come next and why.

As Josh Marshall of Talking Points Memo noted in his column yesterday, Trump is most likely to focus on areas where his power is less constrained by other forces. Writes Marshall,

[A]s President Trump’s popularity and power erode domestically he will respond with more aggressive assertions of power in those areas where his executive and prerogative authorities remain unbounded, where his domestic popularity matters the least. (This applies most obviously, though not only, to his military powers overseas.)

Lately, Trump’s “executive and prerogative authorities” at home have taken a drubbing. The Supreme Court knocked him back on his federal troop deployment in Chicago, and he has now pulled them from Los Angeles, too. The Court also appears poised to rule against his cherished “Liberation Day” tariffs.

Trump’s long campaign to vilify, prosecute and deport Kilmar Abrego García has resulted in his release back home to his family in Maryland, with the DOJ lawyers facing possible sanctions for false statements to the court. His prosecutions of his political enemies have also floundered, with James Comey now past the statute of limitations and Letitia James still unindicted despite multiple DOJ attempts before grand juries.

Meanwhile, Trump’s approval numbers are tanking because of persistent high prices and Trump’s own tone deafness on affordability, while the Epstein files somehow remain top of trending political topics despite a war begun in our hemisphere.

Contrast that to the rush Trump feels when ordering military strikes on foreign targets. There are no pesky federal judges to admonish or constrain him. No defiant blue state governors holding “nasty” press conferences. No images of millions of outraged Americans on the streets and in town squares across the country.

As commander of our military, Trump can “feel” presidential and like a winner when ordering these strikes. He can enjoy watching foreign leaders bow to his demands, or at least respond as delicately as they can so as not to draw his ire. Why wouldn’t he want this feeling to continue through more military strikes? As Marshall notes,

Anything else wouldn’t be consistent with Trump’s character, which is inflexible and unchanging, though perhaps hardening with the progress of advanced age. The current situation between the U.S. and Venezuela shows how jagged, unstable and uneven this may become.

A neocon’s wet dream

The America First crowd, which helped elect Trump on his promises of no more forever wars and no more billions in foreign aid to non-Americans, is on the outs. This is nowhere better symbolized than in Trump’s public rupture with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. She resigned from Congress effective yesterday, but in her parting shot she tore into Trump’s Venezuela policy. Greene tweeted,

Regime change, funding foreign wars, and American’s tax dollars being consistently funneled to foreign causes, foreigners both home and abroad, and foreign governments while Americans are consistently facing increasing cost of living, housing, healthcare, and learn about scams and fraud of their tax dollars is what has most Americans enraged. Especially the younger generations. Boomers and half of Gen X will cheer on neocon wars and talking points, but the other half of Gen X and majority on down see through it and hate it. Americans [sic] disgust with our own government’s never ending military aggression and support of foreign wars is justified because we are forced to pay for it and both parties, Republicans and Democrats, always keep the Washington military machine funded and going. This is what many in MAGA thought they voted to end. Boy were we wrong.

On the opposite end we recently witnessed the very neocons Greene referenced, including U.N. Ambassador Mike Waltz. Yesterday, Waltz delivered a stunning address to the U.N. Security Council. He claimed, rather Putin-like, that despite the massive military attack, violent abduction of Maduro, over 100 casualties inflicted, and threatened blockade of oil shipments, there was “no war against Venezuela or its people” and that this was simply a “law enforcement operation.”

Waltz also absurdly argued that the U.S. acted in “self-defense,” even though Venezuela has not conducted an armed attack upon the U.S. He even invoked the 1989 invasion of Panama and capture of its former leader, Manuel Noriega, as precedent, though that act was condemned by the United Nations at the time.

Waltz also directly cited oil as a reason for the U.S. attack. “You cannot continue to have the largest energy reserves in the world under the control of adversaries of the United States,” he stated.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio struggled on Saturday to defend the attack upon Venezuela as necessary to interdict the flow of drugs to the U.S. This went particularly badly for Rubio given Trump’s recent stunning pardon of Honduras’s former president, who was himself convicted in the U.S. on drug trafficking.

Trump and his allies have now apparently decided to drop all pretense and stick to oil. They are publicly messaging and focused on access to Venezuela’s oil reserves as the primary goal of the military campaign. As Greg Sargent of The New Republic reported, Trump prioritized oil in his demands on the interim president:

“We need total access—we need access to the oil and to other things in their country,” Trump said when asked what he’s demanding of acting president Delcy Rodriguez, who has replaced Nicolas Maduro after U.S. forces transported him here. Asked specifically about Venezuela’s oil reserves, Trump said: “We’re gonna run everything.”

Neocon allies of Trump such as Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) were near giddy with excitement about what the “success” in Venezuela might lead to. “You just wait for Cuba,” Graham declared. “Their days are numbered.”

And yesterday, Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller extended the regime’s bellicosity to our own allies, insisting on CNN that the U.S. had the right to take Greenland. “Nobody’s going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland,” he said. “We live in a world, in the real world, Jake, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power,” he added. “These are the iron laws of the world since the beginning of time.”

Inside Venezuela

Beyond the inside of Trump’s addled mind and the disturbing machinations of his inner circle, there is the matter of what is actually going on inside of Venezuela.

For all its “shock and awe” qualities, the end product of the military assault on Venezuela’s defenses and the abduction of its president is this: Everything else about Maduro’s government remains intact, at least so far.

As David Ignatius noted in his piece in the Washington Post, this means the Maduro government is still firmly in charge of the country:

The strange truth is that despite America’s stunning display of military power, there hasn’t been regime change in Caracas. The same group of narco-traffickers and left-wing political operators still run the country, albeit without its former kingpin.

This appears to be by design. Indeed, the decision to support Maduro’s Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez, has been weeks in the making. Per Ignatius, citing a report in the Financial Times, the Trump regime had been speaking quietly to Rodriguez for a month before the attack, leading many to wonder if there may have been an inside job aspect to the attack and abduction.

To underscore how little has changed within the nation itself even after Maduro was abducted by U.S. forces, a nationwide crackdown on journalists and citizens espousing anti-Maduro views has already ensued, per reporting by The Washington Post. The newly sworn in government of interim President Rodriguez issued a decree to authorize the search and arrest of anyone “involved in promoting or supporting the armed attack by the United States of America” that also suspended the right to protest and restricted movement and assembly.

And in Caracas, armed pro-government paramilitary groups set up checkpoints and questioned residents, scrolling through their social media feeds to look for anything that could signal support for the U.S. raid.

This all raises a serious question over whether the U.S. will be able to effectively “run” the country as Trump claimed, or whether this was a change in leadership without a material change in governing power.

The White House’s primary interest in dealing with Rodriguez (as opposed to the duly elected opposition leader, Machado) appears to be her experience and qualifications in the oil industry. One former Chevron executive, who is now gearing up to invest in Venezuelan oil projects, described Rodriguez in strictly business terms:

“She is very well qualified, knows the oil business well, and also the flexibility that investors need. She could lead a transition administration, but she needs help from the U.S., especially on sanctions relief.”

Ignatius notes that “Rodríguez has power, nominally, and the ear of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, dubbed the ‘Viceroy of Venezuela’ by The Post.” He noted, however, that “the boots on the ground in Venezuela still belong to Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López and Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello.”

As Interior Minister, Cabello is in charge of the country’s police and prisons, which are still filled with anti-Maduro political prisoners. For many years, he was also in charge of the country’s intelligence services, so his fingers are pretty much still in every pie.

Together with Lopez as Defense Minister, these two control internal and national security. Both were actually named as co-conspirators in a 2020 drug trafficking indictment that included Maduro and other officials. But their names were tellingly dropped in the superseding indictment that led to Maduro’s recent kidnapping and arrest.

The interim president’s brother is Jorge Rodriguez, who has served as President of the National Assembly of Venezuela since 2021. The legislature is effectively controlled by Maduro people, and with his sister as president, together with their allies in charge of security, the Rodriguez family can maintain a strong hold on political, military and police power—providing the U.S. does not depose them, too.

That the regime did not change could lead quickly to political unrest within Venezuela, given that the opposition now sees a new opportunity to assert its legitimate demands to be handed the reins. Play this forward and an immediate conundrum appears: If there are street demonstrations in favor of democracy, followed by a crackdown and political repression by the regime still in place, will the U.S. continue to back the illegitimate rulers, who promise cooperation and access to oil? Or will the U.S. hang back and allow the nation to plunge into chaos?

Taking the side of the Maduro regime is a recipe for a resurgence of anti-Americanism. It would undermine decades of work advancing Western democratic principles in favor of a new, oil-obsessed form of imperialism. It isn’t clear how long U.S. voters will tolerate their tax dollars and military being used to directly prop up another oppressive regime. Young voters in particular could push back hard, further erasing whatever inroads the GOP has made with them.

At this point it does not appear the Trump regime has considered the political tinderbox it has acquired by insisting it will “run” Venezuela or otherwise control those who do. History is replete with examples of past U.S. administrations that, in their hubris, have attempted and failed miserably at nation building, only to leave the populace more angry and resentful of the U.S. than before.

The oil won’t be so easily gotten

The White House’s focus on getting oil flowing and big corporations compensated for their past losses misses a key point. Just as in California, Trump can’t just come in and turn on a spigot, problem solved. As The New York Times reported,

[A] lot of Venezuela’s oil infrastructure is in disrepair, and even if producers express interest in returning, it would take time for them to negotiate contracts and reestablish a footprint in the country. “So much depends on politics and who’s in charge,” said Daniel Yergin, a Pulitzer Prize-winning energy historian and vice chairman of the research firm S&P Global.

As discussed above, the political uncertainty of leaving the regime in place in the face of determined opposition places a gigantic question mark over the ability of any big corporation to plan major investments. That situation is unlikely to resolve itself any time soon.

Even if a few Western producers, such as Chevron, that already have operations in place in Venezuela could ramp up quickly given stable political conditions, full exploitation of the nation’s vast oil reserves would likely take years and billions of dollars in investment. But that raises a more fundamental question of the economics of it all.

Currently, oil is at a historically low $60 per barrel price. That makes it extremely difficult to make a profit based on new, potentially risky infrastructure investment. It is simply very difficult to make any of the numbers work when the prices remain this low, even while renewable energy continues to cut its overall costs of production further.

It would be deeply ironic if Trump threw himself yet another war for oil, but the oil companies came, looked and shook their heads no.

So much for international rules-based order

Trump’s decision to attack a sovereign nation in contravention of the express provisions of the U.N. Charter carries significant consequences far outside the bounds of that war. Specifically, the U.S. once again has demonstrated rank hypocrisy, losing any standing to argue that large nations, such as Russia and China, must respect the territorial integrity of smaller ones.

In place of these international rules, which since 1945 have kept us from tumbling into yet another world war, a kind of regional horse trading has begun to emerge. At least, that is the apparent hope and plan of the Kremlin.

According to Fiona Hill, who was the senior director for European and Russian affairs during Trump’s first term, Russia had signaled back in 2019 that it was ready to swap Venezuela for Ukraine. It would cut Maduro loose, it indicated, if the U.S. would let Russia take what it wanted in Ukraine.

“You want us out of your backyard,” the Russians conveyed to Hill, “We, you know, we have our own version of this. You’re in our backyard in Ukraine.”

Some version of that global checkers board is playing out today. Trump has indicated everything in his power is transactional, that nothing—not even Greenland—is off limits. How can what Russia did in Ukraine be wrong if what the U.S. did in Venezuela is presented as necessary and legal? Trump’s recent threats upon other nations only reinforce this double-standard.

China is no doubt also taking note. If the U.S. asserts that it should have complete control over its own “backyard,” including the right to extraterritorial kidnappings and arrests of foreign leaders, there are no remaining safeguards, beyond sheer military deterrence, to a similar action by China in the South China Sea or against Taiwan.

Indeed, if the U.S. starts to move against other countries such as Cuba and Colombia, China may see no choice but to make a similar move against Taiwan or forever lose the best opportunity it has to enforce “reunification.” With the U.S. now signaling it is prepared to surrender its position as a world superpower in favor of being merely a regional bully, China might rationally calculate that the U.S. would do nothing to protect Taiwan in this moment.

The risk of spiraling regional conflicts, over which the U.S. simply throws up its hands and says “not our fight,” are higher than ever before. Trump has trashed the international rules-based system and replaced it with the very kind of pre-world war thinking that led to unfathomable death and suffering last century. And he’s done so with no clear path to democratic rule in Venezuela, or even to his hoped for massive boost in oil production.

Such are the risks of beginning a war when you haven’t thought through the consequences.

