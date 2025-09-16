LEFT: Mourners lay flowers and light candles in a heartfelt vigil for Charlie Kirk outside the Turning Point USA Legacy Center. Photo by Jacek Boczarski/Anadolu via Getty Images. RIGHT: The Reichstag fire was an arson attack on the Reichstag building in Berlin on 27 February 1933. Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images.

The Trump regime is sure acting like it’s found its “Reichstag” moment.

That of course refers to the burning of the Reichstag parliament building in Germany in 1933, an incident the Nazi Party then used to justify suspension of civil liberties and an authoritarian takeover.

In the United States in 2025, the current regime’s “Reichstag moment” is the murder of right-wing provocateur, Charlie Kirk.

Or so it hopes.

When Donald Trump addressed the nation on the evening of Kirk’s murder, he blamed “the radical left” for the killing, even before they had a suspect in custody. It was already clear Trump planned to pin the whole thing on the entire left, no matter the facts.

Authorities reinforced this suspicion when they reportedly found the killer’s rifle and some bullet casings with cryptic writing on them. They immediately leaked that to right-wing media, which amplified an unverified claim that the markings comprised “anti-fascist and transgender ideology”—a claim the Wall Street Journal has since walked back. In fact, the arrows on the bullet appear to reference the Helldivers II video game, and the other text indicates someone steeped in internet meme culture.

After they had someone in custody, the narrative that an organized “radical left” killed Kirk proved harder to sustain. After all, the suspect, Tyler Robinson, was raised in a conservative Mormon family that glorified guns. According to the suspect’s grandmother, the family was all Trump supporters to a person. Tyler Robinson appears to have been largely apolitical and has never voted.

But, per reporting by the New York Times, that hasn’t stopped the Trump regime from insisting, based on reports that Robinson was romantically involved with a roommate who was transitioning genders, that the killer was part of some larger conspiracy, an alleged “coordinated movement” that was “fomenting violence against conservatives.” The White House is pressing forward with plans to categorize certain left-wing activity as “domestic terrorism.”

Going from a lone, mysterious shooter to blaming the entire left for Kirk’s death is a giant stretch, to say the least. Were that the standard, the right would be inescapably condemned from the constant murderous actions of its own gunmen.

Nevertheless, here we are, having to defend against these broad smears. So let’s review what members of the administration are threatening and what claims they are making, why these threats may be empty and the claims are nonsense, and how this may play out should they actually move forward with their intended crackdown.

Blame the left, no matter the facts

Donald Trump began the charade on the night of Kirk’s murder, going before cameras to claim that “for years, those on the radical left have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world’s worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we’re seeing in our country today.”

Trump did not mention the recent murder of a Democratic lawmaker and her husband in Minnesota or the attempted murder of the governor of Pennsylvania.

The following day, on September 11, Trump doubled down, telling reporters that “we just have to beat the hell” out of “radical left lunatics” following Kirk’s killing.

Other members of the regime have followed his lead in recent days. Vice President JD Vance hosted Charlie Kirk’s show on Monday, blurring the line between private and government speech and demonstrating that Kirk really was just a propaganda mouthpiece for the government.

On the show, Vance made several disturbing statements. Here is just a sample:

Vance spread baseless disinformation about who was primarily responsible for political violence and killings in the U.S., claiming, “While our side of the aisle certainly has its crazies, it is a statistical fact that most of the lunatics in American politics today are proud members of the far left.”

Vance added, again without basis, “People on the left are much likelier to defend and celebrate political violence. This is not a ‘both sides’ problem. If both sides have a problem, then one side has a much bigger and malignant problem and that is the truth.”

As I will discuss below, that is certainly not “the truth.”

Vance labeled a wide swath of his political opponents the “lunatic fringe,” declaring that there could be “no unity” with those who had attacked Kirk’s life and reputation. And he claimed, again without basis, that George Soros’s Open Society Foundation and the Ford Foundation funded articles that attacked Kirk, intimating that these organizations would be investigated because they were “setting fire to the house built by the American family over 250 years.”

He even encouraged Americans to snitch on their neighbors and coworkers, a hallmark of fascist regimes. “When you see someone celebrating Charlie's murder, call them out,” Vance urged, “and, hell, call their employer.”

Vance also invited Deputy White House Chief of Staff and architect of the ICE detentions and deportations, Stephen Miller, to the show to speak. At one point, sounding quite unhinged, Miller declared,

We are going to channel all of the anger that we have over the organized campaign that led to this assassination to uproot and dismantle these terrorist networks. The organized doxxing campaigns. The organized riots. The organized street violence. The organized campaigns of dehumanization. Vilification. Posting people’s addresses. Combining that with messaging designed to trigger and incite violence. And the actual organized cells that carry out and facilitate the violence. It is a vast domestic terror movement. With God as my witness, we are going to use every resource we have at the Department of Justice, Homeland Security and throughout this government to identify, disrupt, dismantle and destroy these networks, and make America safe again for the American people. It will happen, and we will do it in Charlie’s name.”

As I’ll discuss below, this is one of the best examples of “every accusation is a confession” we have seen in some time.

Attorney General Pam Bondi got the Reichstag fire memo, too. Speaking to a reporter on Monday, Bondi said, again without evidence or basis, “ Who killed Charlie? Left-wing radicals. And they will be held accountable.”

In keeping with and extending this extreme rhetoric, the administration now plans a broad crackdown on liberal groups. As the New York Times reported yesterday, the White House intends to use the full power of the federal government “to punish what they alleged was a left-wing network that funds and incites violence, seizing on Charlie Kirk’s killing to make broad and unsubstantiated claims about their political opponents.”

Debunking their lies and countering their disinformation

We should begin from a very basic point. The killer, Tyler Robinson, is now in custody but is not yet cooperating with authorities. He was raised in a conservative part of Utah by a white Trump-supporting family who fetishized guns. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox claims that Robinson was recently indoctrinated by leftist ideology.

As I laid out over the weekend, what clues Robinson did leave on his ammunition casings indicate that his “ideology” was closer to meme trolling and video game culture than any coherent political position or side. Rather than credit this possibility and proceed with caution, the government is leaping to “leftists did this.”

In the absence of any clear connection to leftist groups—Gov. Cox has stated that Robinson acted alone—it is intentionally incendiary for Trump and members of his administration to claim that the “radical left” led Robinson to murder Kirk. From all we have seen, this was yet another troubled, terminally online young white male with ready access to firearms.

But the administration is not interested in facts or in bringing the nation together. As Vance declared repeatedly on Kirk’s show, “There is no unity” with the “lunatic fringe” that he deems responsible for Kirk’s death.

JD Vance also claimed that the left is primarily responsible for political violence in this nation. That is false. The Washington Post published a study of political violence by the Anti-Defamation League in 2023 that shows just the opposite. In fact, it isn’t even a close call.

A Yahoo News / YouGov survey cited in the same article showed a clear disparity between what the right and the left believe about who is responsible for political violence. Trump voters in particular were disproportionately apt to believe most violence originated from left-wing extremists, while downplaying the number caused by right-wing extremists.

Vance is well aware that his base already believes, and will further absorb, his disinformation about the source of political violence in the U.S. This is precisely why he is pushing it out again.

Vance also claimed that Soros—a favorite bogeyman of the right who, along with the word “globalist,” has become an antisemitic trope—and his Open Society Foundation funded The Nation, a left-leaning publication that published an article highly critical of Kirk. Bhaskar Sunkara of The Nation responded sharply to this accusation, tweeting

I’m not sure where he’s getting his information, but JD Vance is lying about The Nation magazine. We’d welcome donations from anyone who respects our editorial independence, but we’re not funded, not one dime, by Soros or Open Society Foundation.

Open Society Foundation, led by Soros’s son Alex, has denied similar allegations before and denounced Trump’s threats as political retaliation.

Miller’s statement on Vance’s show is rich with right-wing projection. Following Kirk’s death, as I wrote about yesterday, it is the right that has engaged in organized doxxing campaigns, including an entire database, now taken down, that contained the names of anyone who had been critical of Kirk online, including their employer.

In recent years, it was far-right militias, including the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and Patriot Front, that have comprised the “actual organized cells that carry out and facilitate the violence” and comprise the “vast domestic terror movement” cited by Miller.

The Republican former director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, agreed. During his testimony before the Senate on the January 6 attack, for example, Republican allies of Trump tried to draw attention to left-wing extremism and other threats. But, as NPR reported,

Wray was clear that the evidence around the Jan. 6 attack shows a connection to right-wing extremism, particularly militia groups. He said violent extremists with ties to right-wing militias and white supremacy were involved in the violence, and are facing federal charges for their alleged roles.

Wray further

reemphasized the growing threat of domestic extremism in his remarks, noting that white supremacy was the largest chunk of “racially motivated” violent extremism, which makes up the largest subset of domestic extremism overall.

Miller is gaslighting the public, asking us to believe the murder of Kirk (like the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021) was the work of antifa or leftist groups, when the killer himself was brought up in a right-wing, conservative household, no motive for the shooting is yet clear, and there is zero evidence so far that Robinson was connected in any way with the groups now targeted by the Trump White House.

The coming attacks on organizations on the left

So where does this leave us?

Trump and his aides have amped up the rhetoric around radical leftists in order to justify their next actions. This is a familiar pattern. Trump has lied about, to name just a few,

An “invasion” by Tren de Aragua gang members to justify invoking the Alien Enemies Act and summary deportations;

A fentanyl “emergency” at our border with Canada to justify punishing tariffs;

A “rebellion” against the government to justify federalizing and deploying troops in California;

A “crime wave” when crime is at a 30-year low in Washington D.C. to justify deploying troops to the streets there;

A financial “crime” by a member of the Federal Reserve Board, now roundly debunked, to justify removing her for cause (now put on hold by the courts); and

A “drug smuggling” operation off the coast of Venezuela that was supposedly headed over 1,200 kilometers to our shores to justify the extrajudicial killing of 14 people in two separate military attacks.

Trump and his cohort are now openly lying about an alleged “leftist network” that funds violence in the U.S. We need to begin from this point because organizations that come under attack will need to move quickly for judicial relief, and Trump’s record of lies and distortions will be highly relevant to their defense.

Trump may revoke, for example, the non-profit statuses of these organizations, which include the Ford Foundation and the Southern Poverty Law Center. He isn’t empowered by law to do so, but he may attempt it nonetheless by falsely labeling them as “domestic terrorist” organizations.

This playbook is also familiar because he has used threats against major universities to impose his political agenda. The White House is hoping that nonprofits capitulate in advance in much the same way some major corporations, media entities and universities have bent under Trump’s pressure.

He may also call upon his red state government allies to bring state-level claims against these organizations to attempt to tie them down in litigation and bankrupt them from the high cost of a multi-state legal defense.

Finally, as Stephen Miller warned during a recent Fox interview, the regime may train the power of the Justice Department on its leftist opponents, even hitting nonprofits with criminal charges. Miller claimed that Kirk and he had spoken before his murder, and that “the last message” delivered to him “before he joined his creator in heaven” was that “we have to dismantle and take on the radical left organizations in this country that are fomenting violence”—because that’s usually what people talk about during their last conversations, sure.

Miller continued, “And we are going to do that, under President Trump’s leadership. I don’t care how. It could be a RICO charge, a conspiracy charge, conspiracy against the United States, insurrection.”

This incendiary talk mirrors that of Trump, who asserted in an interview with NBC News that George Soros should be “jailed” because “he’s a bad guy.” Last week, Trump declared that they would “look into” Soros for possible Racketeering violations. The Kirk murder has given them the fuel they need to light their own Reichstag fire.

TACO breath

While this is frightening and intended to be so, we should also understand that much of what the White House says is not indicative of what it actually will do, and much of what it does is not indicative of what it will stick to or succeed with.

The Trump playbook probes for weak points in the opposition’s defenses, as we’ve seen in the shameful capitulation of big law firms, media companies and universities. But when faced with stalwart and powerful opposition, for example, by blue state governors Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker, Trump “always chickens out,” earning him the well-deserved nickname of “TACO Trump,” just as he did when faced with trading rivals such as China that chose to raise their tariffs in response to Trump’s saber-rattling.

Moreover, the Trump Justice Department is already stretched thin defending his many executive orders, ICE actions, illegal deportations and unconstitutional impoundments. To mount an effective attack upon well-funded nonprofits on the left, the regime will need to recruit more capable lawyers to its side—a tall order given that it is already having to pull in military lawyers on civil cases just to meet the workload it has created.

Further, attempts to bring indictments against protestors in California and in D.C. have resulted in revolts from grand juries—a strong indication that the public isn’t buying what the regime is trying to sell. Judges and jurors alike may look with great suspicion upon massive charges of “RICO” or “insurrection” against liberal nonprofit entities.

Given all this, we will likely see one or a handful of highly public attacks as the Trump White House attempts to show itself as both strong and determined. If and when that comes, those on the left would do well to rally to the side of the targeted nonprofits, donations in hand if needed. And judges and juries should be prepared to do their part to hold this lawless regime to the rule of law.

Such a public fight might ultimately wind up having the opposite effect of what the Trump White House intends. Instead of keeping the nation’s attention upon Kirk’s murder and hoped-for martyrdom, it could turn this narrative into a full-scale attack upon our democracy by a rabid right that is using Kirk’s death as a transparently false flag.

Instead of a Reichstag fire, they could see an end-of-the-McCarthy era awakening, where baseless accusations of “radical left” draw far more suspicion than heat, and the U.S. public understands that, once again, these people in the end have no decency.