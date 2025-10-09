White House Border Czar Tom Homan talks to reporters after a television interview outside the West Wing of the White House. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

Considering the extent of Trump’s criminality, he and his minions ought to be much better covering up their crimes. Instead their ham-handed approach has been laughable, often making bad matters far worse.

That pattern is repeating as Trump and his Justice Department seek to quash their latest scandal. In late September, MSNBC reported that during an FBI undercover investigation last year, Tom Homan, who now serves as Trump’s border czar, was caught in an FBI sting accepting $50,000 in cash. In exchange, he allegedly promised FBI agents posing as business executives that they would receive favorable government contracts in a second Trump term.

At the time of the initial reporting, the Justice Department had already shut down the investigation, having “found no evidence of illegal activity” and claiming the case was just “the Biden Department of Justice…using its resources to target President Trump’s allies.” In the wake of the report, Homan himself went on Fox to issue a truly bizarre non-denial denial. And just this week, Attorney General Pam Bondi went before Congress to answer questions, including about the investigation. It was a complete train wreck.

As with the Epstein case, at every turn, Trump officials are inspiring new questions about the investigation, reinforcing Homan’s apparent guilt rather than bolstering their contention that there’s no there there. If Homan was so innocent, if there truly was just smoke and no fire, he would be on cable TV each night defending himself. But ever since his disastrous Fox Network appearance in September, he’s been nowhere to be found.

As this new scandal grows, we return to the details of the accusations against Homan. Is it true, as Homan claimed on Fox, that he “did nothing illegal”? And if so, why won’t he or the DoJ come right out and deny it?

The Anatomy Of A Scandal

According to MSNBC’s initial report, the federal investigation into Homan originated during the summer of 2024, “after a subject in a separate investigation claimed Homan was soliciting payments in exchange for awarding contracts should Trump win the presidential election.”

Undercover FBI agents, who posed as executives seeking government contracts, then met with a business colleague of Homan, reportedly a former U.S. immigration official who had previously worked under Homan. That person ultimately connected the agents with Homan, who “indicated he would facilitate securing contracts for them in exchange for money once he was in office.”

On September 20, 2024, the agents set up the sting operation and “with hidden cameras recording the scene at a meeting spot in Texas, Homan accepted $50,000 in bills.”

Nothing further was pursued last year, with the FBI deciding to “keep monitoring Homan to determine if he landed an official role and would make good on steering contracts in a future Trump administration.”

But once the investigation was in the hands of the Trump Justice Department in early 2025, the investigation was soon sidelined by Trump loyalist and then-acting deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, who opposed the investigation, calling it a “deep state” operation.

The investigation was officially shut down this summer after FBI Director Kash Patel asked for a review of the case.

The Department of Justice’s official reason for quashing the investigation was that there was “no credible evidence” of wrongdoing.

In a statement provided to MSNBC, FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “This matter originated under the previous administration and was subjected to a full review by FBI agents and Justice Department prosecutors. They found no credible evidence of any criminal wrongdoing. The Department’s resources must remain focused on real threats to the American people, not baseless investigations. As a result, the investigation has been closed.”

This was the same message Homan tried to communicate during his disastrous Fox News interview within days of the initial report. In the interview, Homan claimed “I did nothing criminal, I did nothing illegal,” but, notably fell short of denying the charge that he had taken the cash at all.

Homan acted as if simply taking the money before he was in a position to carry out a quid pro quo is not “bribery” per se. But it is still very much a crime.

Per MSNBC,

It is still a crime, however, for anyone to seek money to improperly influence federal contracts, the legal experts said, whether they are a public official or not, and whether they ever delivered on their promise or not. People in this category could be charged with conspiracy or fraud, they say.

As Randall Eliason, the former chief of public corruption prosecutions in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. and former white-collar law professor put it:

“[T]hey can be charged with conspiracy to commit bribery. In a conspiracy charge, the crime is the agreement to commit a criminal act in the future.”

No wonder Homan has apparently been banished from any and all media appearances.

But one central problem for the administration is that the FBI was very much convinced there was a reason to initiate an investigation of Homan. And subsequently, not only did they conduct what internal DoJ documents indicate was a successful sting operation, but the DoJ’s own Public Integrity Section, which is described as “a squad of seasoned public corruption prosecutors typically assigned to sensitive cases involving elected and other high-profile figures,” agreed to take on the case in late November.

So, now, as the Trump administration seeks to spin Homan as an innocent victim, it has no choice but to try to undermine the credibility of the FBI itself, attempting to frame the investigation as yet another example of the so-called “weaponization” of the Justice Department under Joe Biden.

Per MSNBC:

White House Deputy Press Secretary Abigail Jackson slammed the probe as a “blatantly political investigation, which found no evidence of illegal activity, is yet another example of how the Biden Department of Justice was using its resources to target President Trump’s allies rather than investigate real criminals and the millions of illegal aliens who flooded our country.”

As Karoline Leavitt put it during her White House press briefing on September 25:

“This was another example of the weaponization of the Biden Department of Justice against one of President Trump’s strongest and most vocal supporters,” she said, accusing the FBI of “going undercover to try and entrap” Homan.

But this spin falls flat. The fact is, the FBI Director under Biden at the time was Christopher Wray, a registered Republican. And “Biden’s” Justice Department famously prosecuted Democrats, including Senator Robert Menendez and even Joe Biden’s own son, Hunter.

No wonder scrutiny into this scandal is growing every day, in spite of the amateur hour attempts to quash it.

Deeper Questions Arise

Whether or not Homan was properly cleared of any wrongdoing, and whether or not this was all a matter of a politicized Justice Department, two questions present big problems for the Trump administration. And were there truly no criminality here, they should be easy for the administration to answer:

First, where is the $50,000 in cash that Homan allegedly accepted? Second, will they release the tape they have of Homan accepting the bribe, which The New York Times reports was “recorded on audiotape”?

During a press briefing in the aftermath of the Homan scandal breaking, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt initially tried to deny Homan ever took the money in the first place. But as Senate Judiciary Democrats made clear in a press release this week, that didn’t take:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt initially claimed that “Mr. Homan never took the $50,000 that you’re referring to,” but then walked back her denial by saying that the sting operation was just “FBI agents going undercover to try and entrap one of the President’s top allies and supporters.”

When given the chance by Laura Ingraham to deny it himself, Tom Homan did not. Nor did Attorney General Pam Bondi when testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee this week.

When asked what became of the $50,000, Bondi not only failed to refute the transaction, but she fired back at the Democrats with increasingly deranged verbal attacks—a clear sign that she had no good answer for them and only sought to deflect in a way Donald Trump would approve of.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse asked Bondi, “What became of the $50,000 in cash that the FBI delivered to Mr. Homan?” “Are you saying they did not deliver $50,000 in cash to Mr. Homan?” “Did the FBI get it back?” “Did Homan keep the $50,000?”

Bondi wouldn’t give a straight answer to any of these questions, only repeating the DoJ’s canned response about “no wrongdoing,” referring Sen. Whitehouse to FBI Director Kash Patel, and going on the attack against him in a bizarre non-sequitor about “dark money.”

And when asked by Senator Adam Schiff whether she would support a request by the Judiciary Committee for the FBI to produce an audio and/or videotape recording of the transfer of cash from Homan to the undercover agents, she lashed out at Schiff and once again tried to pass the buck to Patel even though she is his boss.

Not once did Bondi claim that Homan never took the money, nor did she claim no such audio or video exists.

Pursuing Accountability

In the meantime, members of Congress have requested copies of any audio or video the FBI may have of the transfer, and good government groups like Democracy Forward have submitted FOIA requests for it, which the administration seems to be completely ignoring. And so Democracy Forward is now suing the DoJ.

The organization says the legal challenge aims to “compel compliance” from the FBI and DOJ to release the purported recording of Homan accepting $50,000 from undercover FBI agents in Sept. 2024. “Numerous members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate have asked for the production of the recording of Mr. Homan’s acceptance of this cash payment,” the lawsuit notes, “and further investigation of the ethical concerns raised by and the Administration’s closure of the consequent investigation.”

In addition to this lawsuit, House Judiciary Democrats are now pursuing information from Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward, who worked on the Trump transition team, as it increasingly appears the decision to cover up this scandal was made prior to Donald Trump’s inauguration.

As Reps. Jamie Raskin and Eric Swalwell wrote to Woodward:

Under standard FBI procedures for vetting senior appointees, the Bureau would have notified appropriate DOJ leadership about the ongoing criminal investigation into Mr. Homan during that transition period, particularly given his selection for such a high-profile position. DOJ leadership would have, in turn, informed appropriate personnel on the Trump-Vance Transition Team. We have every reason to believe the normal process was followed here. That means the Trump team knew that its “Border Czar” nominee was under active FBI investigation for accepting a cash bribe in a paper bag, and, nonetheless, President Trump proceeded to formally appoint Mr. Homan to the role on January 20, 2025.

Concluding:

Americans need to know whether the President colluded with Justice Department leadership to protect a corrupt official at the center of the President’s immigration crackdown whom he knowingly appointed despite evidence of bribery. And Mr. Homan’s tacit admission that he accepted a paper bag stuffed with $50,000 in cash, combined with the White House’s defensive claims about government “entrapment,” all further suggest the likelihood of pay-to- play corruption at the highest levels of this Administration.

Then there’s the biggest tell of all that there is fire behind the smoke: Tom Homan has disappeared from all media since he last appeared on Laura Ingraham’s show in September.

But if Congressional Democrats have their way, the next media appearance for Homan may be under oath before a committee.

