Our first clue that Donald Trump was going to take us off the cliff with his new tariff rollout, announced yesterday, was during a Fox News interview last week. Peter Navarro, Trump’s senior counselor for trade and manufacturing, desperately spun the coming tariffs, saying with a straight face:

“The message is that tariffs are tax cuts, tariffs are jobs, tariffs are national security, tariffs are great for America, tariffs will make America great again.”

It was truly a North Korea-worthy moment, one that bore no resemblance to reality. As even The Wall Street Journal would remind its readers: Tariffs are taxes.

The next clue that disaster was impending came when the White House scheduled the announcement of Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs for 4 p.m. yesterday, just after the markets closed. That was quite the tell.

In a rambling and cringey presentation, Trump announced he would be imposing across-the-board 10% tariffs on all imported goods, to go into effect on April 5, plus extra “reciprocal” tariffs for the 90 most egregious trade “offenders,” to go into effect April 9.

The Washington Post even created this helpful map to track the reciprocal tariff percentages around the world.

Perhaps the most unintentionally hilarious fact was that among the tariffs Trump imposed were two remote uninhabited (by humans anyway) targets, the Heard and McDonald Islands, located 1000 miles north of Antarctica.

Despite Trump’s attempts to follow Navarro’s lead and spin his tariff announcement, bizarrely declaring the whole event “Liberation Day,” markets have tanked, countries have announced plans for retaliatory trade measures, and talking heads are busy. Suddenly every one of them can explain to the American people that tariffs are indeed taxes on imported goods that are ultimately paid by the U.S. consumer, not foreign countries. Trump has tried hard to obscure this part, but it’s now generally understood.

We are now in the wake of this major own-goal by Trump and his oligarch cabinet, a move that will harm millions financially even as the wealthy remain largely unaffected. In today’s piece, I’ll explore the backlash it has already wrought, what if anything can be done about the tariffs, and how Republicans have suddenly become the party of tax hikes.

The Backlash Came Quick

Trump’s years-long claim that tariffs are paid by foreign countries and not American consumers has been his economic policy version of the Big Lie. It’s a claim with no basis in truth, yet he continues to shamelessly repeat it and seems to get away with it.

Until now, that is.

After Navarro triumphantly announced last week that the administration expected Trump’s tariffs to funnel $6 trillion into the U.S. Treasury, CNN blared from its headline:

Trump aide says tariffs will raise $6 trillion, which would be largest tax hike in US history

During an appearance on MSNBC yesterday, Moody’s Chief Analyst Mark Zandi laid out the true potential damage:

“It’s a tax on American consumers. It’s a very regressive tax, it’s hardest on lower and middle income households because they devote a higher share of their budget to imported goods.”

Even conservative journalist Erick Erickson sees the tariffs for what they are.

And no less than Mike Pence posted on X after the Wednesday announcement that Trump was implementing “the largest peacetime tax hike in American history.”

Shocking exactly no one, and as if to confirm just how high on their own supply the Trump administration remains, Trump’s Commerce Secretary and a key architect of Trump’s tariff train wreck, Howard Lutnick, took to X. He clapped back at Pence in the characteristically mature way we’ve come to expect from Trump’s inner circle.

The problem for Lutnick and Trump—and all of us, really—is that the very real impact of this tariff regime is putting America on the road to recession.

The direct economic fallout since Trump made his announcement yesterday already has been devastating. Even before U.S. markets opened on Thursday morning, international markets were roiled by the news of Trump’s tariff rollout.

CNBC looked at the after-hours market reaction and concluded that it was

“worse than the worst-case scenario of the tariffs that many in the market expected the president to impose.”

And the news here in the U.S. was no better today. The Wall St. Journal estimates that Trump made $2.7 trillion disappear thanks to his tariff rollout.

U.S. markets slid Thursday in their steepest decline in more than two years, as investors grappled with the threat that President Trump’s new tariff plan will trigger global retaliation and hurt the economy. Major stock indexes dropped as much as 6%. Stocks have lost roughly $2.7 trillion in market value Thursday, on track for their largest decline since March 2020. The Dow industrials dropped about 1600 points, or 3.9%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq, which powered the market higher for years, was down 6%, led by big declines in Nvidia, Apple and Amazon.com. If the S&P and Nasdaq close at current levels, it will be the biggest percentage declines since the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Economic analyst Steve Rattner broke down how this tariff regime will impact average Americans.

Among the risks of imposing tariffs, of course, is that the impacted countries would fire back with retaliatory measures. In a sad attempt to mitigate this, Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pleaded with nations around the world not to do so.

“My advice to every country right now is, do not retaliate,” Bessent told Fox News anchor Bret Baier. “Sit back, take it in. Let’s see how it goes, because if you retaliate, there will be escalation. If you don’t retaliate, this is the high-water mark.”

So far, it doesn’t look like they’re listening, as The Washington Post reports:

China is promising to retaliate against President Donald Trump’s “typical bullying” with unspecified countermeasures, while the European Union prepared its own payback taxes on American goods, as allies and adversaries alike reeled Thursday from Trump’s blitz of tariffs.

As for the measures the E.U. is contemplating:

The steps are likely to include new tariffs on U.S. exporters and work to boost alternatives to American products, a senior European Commission official said Thursday. “We love soybeans, but we can get them from Brazil; we do not need to get them from the United States,” said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations. “We like Harley-Davidsons, but we also like Moto Guzzi or we can buy Yamaha, right?”

And per The New York Times:

Among the options: to impose trade barriers on U.S. services firms, in particular giant technology companies like Google who do a huge amount of E.U. business. And policymakers are already finalizing lists of jacked-up tariffs that could go into effect as soon as mid-April. Member state representatives are expected to vote on them next week, a senior European official said on Thursday, speaking anonymously to brief reporters.

As for political fallout, Republican Senator Rand Paul, who has been consistent in his opposition to tariffs, is warning that if history is any guide, Republicans could be in for “political decimation.”

Because the American people are actually pretty clear-eyed about their views of tariffs.

In the days ahead, as full implementation of these reciprocal tariffs looms, the question remains whether Trump can be stopped or encouraged to swerve out of this damaging game of chicken he has initiated.

Is There Anything Congress Can Do?

So far in his second term, Donald Trump has cowed the Republican congressional majorities into unquestioning submission, and he is clearly counting on that to hold even as he unilaterally rolls out a radical trade plan that could put those majorities at serious risk.

But surely there must be something Congress can do to reverse the tariffs, since, as Newsweek reminds us:

Legally, Congress holds the constitutional power to levy tariffs. Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution grants Congress authority "to lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises."

Over time, however, Congress has largely ceded that authority to the executive through various statutes including the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA), which “enables the president to declare a national emergency and impose tariffs without a congressional vote.”

Which is precisely what Trump did with a February 1 executive order absurdly titled:

IMPOSING DUTIES TO ADDRESS THE FLOW OF ILLICIT DRUGS ACROSS OUR NORTHERN BORDER

In it, Trump declared:

This national emergency requires decisive and immediate action, and I have decided to impose, consistent with law, ad valorem tariffs on articles that are products of Canada set forth in this order. In doing so, I invoke my authority under section 1702(a)(1)(B) of IEEPA and specifically find that action under other authority to impose tariffs is inadequate to address this unusual and extraordinary threat.

Unless, that is:

—unless Congress terminates the emergency via joint resolution

As Hillary Clinton suggested on BlueSky, Congress can be pressured to reverse some of Trump’s tariffs:

And, in fact, in a surprise move on Wednesday, the U.S. Senate issued Trump a rare rebuke with a bipartisan 51-48 vote rescinding the national emergency declaration “to block his tariffs on Canadian products as he escalated his broader trade war.” Four Republicans—Sens. Susan Collins of Maine; Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky; and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska—joined all Democrats in supporting the measure.

But that effort is likely to stop cold in the House:

Speaker Mike Johnson has blocked votes to end the emergency declaration that underpins Trump's tariffs on Canada. During budget negotiations, Republicans passed a rule to prevent Democrats from forcing such a vote, effectively insulating Trump's policy from challenge in the lower chamber.

And on Tuesday, Johnson reiterated his confidence in Trump’s judgment, saying that we needed to “trust” Trump’s instincts and that any tariff plan imposed by Trump “doesn’t involve Congress.”

But at what point does that support become too painful or too politically damaging to bear?

Republicans Are Falling In Line

There is another bipartisan effort percolating in Congress to return some power over tariff implementation back to Congress. Co-sponsored by Republican Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the bill would

require the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of such an imposition and for Congress to explicitly approve any new tariffs within 60 days. The bill also would allow Congress to end any tariff at any time.

Good luck getting Trump to sign it, but what is most revealing in the reporting is the weak tea language from some of the Republican Senators who support the bill:

“Congress has a constitutional role through the Commerce Clause on trade matters, and we should re-assume that role,” Grassley told reporters in a press call Tuesday. On Thursday, Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) told reporters he agreed that Congress should have some say in the matter, indicating other Republican lawmakers could end up signing onto Grassley and Cantwell’s effort: “I think there’s something to be said for having congressional review.”

If you’re wondering, that’s what “cowed into submission” sounds like.

Take even the resolution that did pass the Senate. Despite the four Senate defections yesterday, Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who is no great fan of tariffs as policy, justified his opposition to rescinding the emergency order with a strained argument “that cartels might reroute drug trafficking through Canada if the emergency were lifted.”

The larger message he sent, much as Speaker Johnson did, was that the leadership of the Republican Party is behind this tax increase insanity and everyone else should fall in line.

And it appears they largely are.

Look at the reaction of several of Florida’s top Republican elected leaders to Trump’s announcement on Wednesday:

“It’s liberation day in America!” said U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody. “Today, [Trump] sent a message to the world that the era of America being taken advantage of is over.” “The days of the U.S. being taken advantage of by other countries are OVER!” said U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. “Pres. Trump is making it clear that he will ALWAYS put American jobs, manufacturing and our economy first. As Americans, let’s stand with him and support one another by buying products MADE IN AMERICA.” Rep. Byron Donalds, running for governor of Florida, said on Thursday morning that other countries have “built their economies on the back of the American economy.”

That support has extended to MAGA world, including influencer Eric Daugherty who excitedly declared early in the week:

And quickly doubled down after the tariff announcement, echoing Mike Johnson’s “trust the process” vibe.

Just as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick instructed people to.

MAGA hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks Trump is playing three-dimensional chess.

MAGA media is on message as well:

And Christian Nationalists…check:

Even as the rank and file and leadership of the Republican Party have shown themselves to be essentially a pro-tax increase cult at this point, it’s somewhat amusing to witness the anxiety of old-school conservative forces like the Wall Street Journal Editorial page. Its influence on economic issues among Republican circles used to never be questioned, but as it continues to try to raise the alarm, it comes across as a modern-day Cassandra whose warnings go unheeded.

On Monday the WSJ published a piece titled “A $6 Trillion Trump Tax Increase?”, making clear that:

“If you raise $600 billion more a year in revenue for the federal government, you are taking that amount away from individuals and businesses in the private economy. By any definition that is a tax increase, and the $600 billion figure would be one of the largest in U.S. history.”

Then on Tuesday, after Wisconsin voters rejected Trump’s and Musk’s candidate for state Supreme Court, it announced the MAGA Backlash Arrives, drawing the connection between Democrats surging at the ballot box and Trump’s stewardship of the country:

But the elections are a warning to Mr. Trump to focus on what got him re-elected—especially prices and growth in real incomes after inflation. His willy-nilly tariff agenda undermining stock prices and consumer and business confidence isn’t helping.

And today, they declared we are now in ​​”Trump’s New Protectionist Age:”

There will certainly be higher costs for American consumers and businesses. Tariffs are taxes, and when you tax something you get less of it. Car prices will rise by thousands of dollars, including those made in America. Mr. Trump is making a deliberate decision to transfer wealth from consumers to businesses and workers protected from competition behind high tariff walls.

Good luck with that. The Republican Party has been tax hike-pilled.

Trump Hands Democrats A Painful Political Gift

The shock of these tariffs on the global economy and the average U.S. consumer’s pocketbook will prove significant. As such, Trump has handed Democrats a political gift, as he doubles down on an issue where united Democratic opposition aligns with the majority of Americans.

And Democratic congressional leaders smell blood.

Now a top House Democrat is planning to force a vote to rescind the national emergency Trump declared to justify his tariffs on Canada:

"Trump just hit Americans with the largest regressive tax hike in modern history—massive tariffs on all imports," Rep. Greg Meeks (D-N.Y.), the Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member, said in a post on X. "I'll soon introduce a privileged resolution to force a vote on ending the made up national emergency Trump is using to justify these taxes," Meeks said. "Republicans can't keep ducking this—it's time they show whether they support the economic pain Trump is inflicting on their constituents."

Additionally, Rep. Jim Himes explains all the things Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs are liberating us from:

No lie detected from Rep. Jasmine Crocket:

And one Democratic Senator warns that this is not a matter of Trump’s stupidity or incompetence or even cruelty, but rather we should see this as a strategy with a clear endgame.

In a must-read BlueSky thread, Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) lays out the case for why Trump is using tariffs as “a tool to collapse our democracy.”

Trump sees tariffs, and taxation and spending powers broadly, as a way to weaken our democracy, which is a well-worn tactic of autocrats throughout history.

For Trump, it’s about causing a crisis to exact loyalty pledges and then swoop in as the hero to alleviate the pain that he himself caused.

As Murphy notes, this is not a tactic that is unique to Trump, but he is happy to use it in his quest to become forever president.

As Republicans have shown themselves unwilling to stand up to Trump, Murphy encourages us all to use our power, including taking to the streets to counter the “political weapons” Trump has unleashed.

Thank you, Senator.

If you don’t have plans to attend a Hands Off protest this weekend, let Trump’s latest tariffs serve as the motivation to attend and send a message to Trump: Hands Off our democracy!

