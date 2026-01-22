The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Phil Vabulas's avatar
Phil Vabulas
5h

The quote from Dan Pfieffer at the bottom is what those of us in other countries have known for years and struggled to understand why US politicians have failed to recognise and utilise it. He is at heart a schoolyard bully, and they don’t react to pleas for rationality or ethics, but to mockery.

Tim Walz almost had it with his “weird” comments, but was apparently asked to dial it down. Democrats should have been hard and fast with mockery the second it looked like Trump would run again.

DeSantis could likely have beaten Trump if he’d highlighted him losing in 2020 and all of the Trump-backed candidates tanking in 2022 - if he’d branded him ‘a loser’. Instead he tried sucking up and got roundly thrown to the lions.

It’s too late now, Trump has too much power and too little self-control, but I really wish I could have seen a rerun of the last three years with politicians with better instincts for how to play him.

Reply
Share
HarrisWalz FTW 2024's avatar
HarrisWalz FTW 2024
5h

Will we *ever* be able to stop banging our heads against the collective wall?

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Big Picture · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture