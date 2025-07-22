The Big Picture

Pamela Frazier
8h

Love this! Thanks Jay. I personally have felt real hope for the first time since Inauguration Day, since Friday when Andry Romero and the 251 other Venezuelan CECOT detainees were freed. Now we need to re-take congress and then the White House and push hard for repeal of the Alien Enemies Act, amend the statutory scheme for immigration to restrict 3rd-country deportations, and enact a no-exceptions ban with strong oversight mechanism to prevent anyone from EVER being taken from US soil and sent to be incarcerated in a foreign dictatorship on our taxpayer money. NEVER AGAIN.

Heather
8h

I guess I should preface this with the disclosure that I am a Canadian, who is watching in horror as each day unfolds south of the 49th parallel. I keep seeing people saying that “things will change after the midterms” - does anyone honestly believe they will allow a fair election of any kind at this point??

