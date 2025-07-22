Numerous cities across the United States witnessed protests against President Trump's health and immigration policies. Photo by Ali Matin / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP.

Good news! You’ve survived the first six months of the second Trump presidency. Bad news? There are still seven more half-years to go. That said, if we do our work and take back at least the House, then there are really only three more half-years to endure before we can turn the tables on Trump and make his life a living nightmare.

So how is Trump faring as a wannabe dictator? Based on public opinion polls, not great. A CBS News/YouGov poll shows him at 42 percent approval, a decline of 11 points within the same poll since early February. That rating is lower than any other president at this point in his term except for Trump 1.0.

So why has Trump lost so much support? Let’s take a helicopter ride over the hellish landscape of the first six months of Trump 2.0. I’ll provide four ways to think about why Trump is floundering in the eyes of the public and show how these connect directly to that drop in approval rating.

First, a word on his approval numbers

Before readers jump in to argue that Trump doesn’t care about approval ratings, please consider two things.

First, Trump does very much care about polls and poll numbers. In fact, he’s rather obsessed with them, just as he has always been obsessed with TV ratings. To understand why they matter, it’s helpful to imagine the opposite: If his approval numbers were high and rising, he would be reminding us of that nonstop. And you can picture how much more unhinged and dangerous Trump would be, believing the public approved of all his decisions and actions.

Second, a loss of public support will weigh heavily on next year’s midterm elections (and yes, we will have midterm elections, or we’d better have a civil uprising to force them to happen). The party in power almost always loses seats during the midterms. But if the president is historically unpopular, as Trump was in 2018, the shift can be massive. Trump wouldn’t be urging Texas to redistrict and hand the GOP more gerrymandered House seats if he weren’t worried about the midterm elections next year.

Focusing on the numbers themselves, the downward pressure on overall public approval can be traced to the loss of support from two key demographic groups: Latino voters and young voters.

CNN’s Harry Enten noted, citing a CBS/YouGov poll, that Trump's net approval among Hispanic voters has fallen from 2 points underwater in February to a whopping negative 26 points by June.

This aligns with a recent YouGov poll, released last Monday, showing 62 percent of Latino voters disapprove of Trump while only 35 percent approve.

Trump’s support among young voters has similarly collapsed. The same CBS/YouGov poll shows Trump’s approval among voters in the 18 to 29 year age range fell from a positive rating of 55 percent approval versus 45 disapproval in February (+10 points) to a 72 percent disapproval and just 28 percent approval by July (-44 points). That’s a 54-point net swing.

The reasons for this loss of support among Latinos and young people are clear, and they involve what are supposed to be Trump’s two strongest issues: immigration and the economy.

Cruelty, not crime

Trump promised voters that his deportation focus would be on criminals. And amazingly, voters believed him, even those who are immigrants or who have undocumented family members. News flash: You can’t achieve “mass deportations” of a million people per year without going after non-criminals.

The White House’s solutions, which are being implemented by Border Czar Tom Homan, are two-fold. The first is to treat any immigration violation as a crime, not a civil offense. Presto! Now, everyone who is undocumented can be dubbed a “criminal” and becomes immediately deportable. The second is to remove temporary protected status from hundreds of people who entered the country lawfully. Poof! Overnight, they are also immediately deportable.

As I’ve written about before, ICE already had a poor reputation among other law enforcement agencies. Its agents are less trained, less skilled and more prone to abusive behavior because the targets of their enforcement enjoy fewer to no legal protections. Now these same agents have been ordered to meet quotas for arrests of 3,000 persons daily, so they have turned their attention not toward more difficult and dangerous criminals but toward easy pickings: law-abiding, hardworking, ordinary people who are the backbone of many key industries, from agriculture to construction to hospitality services.

The optics have been terrible for ICE. It has conducted these raids while its agents wear face masks to hide their identities. If ever there were a sign that what was happening was fundamentally wrong, masked gunmen kidnapping people would be it. They are nabbing people off the streets on their way to work or school, outside Home Depots where they are looking for contract jobs, from courthouses where immigrants have sought to comply with the rules, and while hard at work in the hot fields.

Unlike previous mass deportation efforts in the 1950s, ICE’s actions today are being captured, often live, by bystanders. These videos are streaming or being posted across social media. The American public can decide for itself, in real time, whether what it sees on its phones and other devices is acceptable. And the answer has been a resounding no.

To make things worse, the GOP is reveling in the cruelty perpetrated primarily against immigrants with black or brown skin. That includes the sale of merchandise for concentration camps like “Alligator Alcatraz,” even while horror stories about the conditions of those detention facilities filter out from intrepid and persistent local reporting.

The result? Support has collapsed for one of Trump’s signature issues. The CBS News/YouGov poll shows a marked shift in net approval, for the first time into negative territory, on Trump’s handling of deportations of those illegally in the U.S. That has gone from 18 points positive to 2 points negative in just six months:

The way that the administration is using detention facilities is in deep negative territory as well and only likely to drop further as more stories of torture and abuse emerge.

And even over the past month, public opinion about whom the White House is targeting has shifted markedly, with a strong majority agreeing that the focus is now on people who aren’t dangerous criminals.

With the passage of the GOP budget, ICE will receive a huge influx of cash. Its ranks will swell and its enforcement actions will be supercharged. Add to this the construction of many more “Alligator Alcatraz” type facilities, and the situation will grow dire, with a capacity to hold some 116,000 detainees in inhumane conditions.

ICE, with its increasingly aggressive detentions and its indisputably cruel facilities, will become a lightning rod for opposition to the Trump regime and will crater what remaining support there is for him among Latino voters—the very same voting bloc that helped hand him and the GOP control of the government in 2024.

The betrayal of that bloc could carry generational consequences for the GOP, just as it did when Gov. Pete Wilson backed Proposition 187 in California to deny education and social services to undocumented residents of the state. With the help of the Latino vote, California swung blue and is now solidly so.

The GOP angers and alienates these voters at its extreme peril.

Chaos, not competence

The first six months of Trump’s second term have been marked most distinctively by the wild economic ride he has taken us on with tariffs. There’s no need, or real value, to recount where he’s landed on them, as they are quite literally ever changing and subject to his mood at any given moment.

More broadly speaking, we know that the tariffs are on average higher than any since the Great Depression, when Congress raised the Smoot–Hawley tariffs and deepened the economic crisis. Tariffs remain high on our major trading partners, and that has led to higher prices for consumers.

This has a disproportionate impact on younger voters, who are seeing their purchasing power on everyday items, including food, clothes, electronics and toys, fall considerably. Gen Z shoppers who used to find great deals at Chinese internet shopping sites such as Temu and Shein have seen high tariffs price them out of many purchases.

And while many larger retailers were able to stock up on inventory before the tariffs went fully into effect, those extra inventories won’t carry them much further. We are now seeing big U.S. retailers, from Walmart to Amazon, raise prices, sometimes as high as 51 percent on certain items.

Trump’s focus on tariffs, as unsteady as it has been, at the expense of trying to lower prices, has soured voters toward his policies. The CBS/YouGov poll confirms this:

And while Trump likes to lie about bringing down prices and having inflation under control, voters aren’t buying it based on what they see and experience daily. On his handling of inflation, he has moved from down 12 points in March to an eye-popping down 28 points on the issue today.

Because affordability is a top concern among young voters, these price hikes from tariffs have markedly eroded their initial goodwill toward Trump. His poll numbers began above water with young voters in February, but are now seriously underwater. While other age groups have also dropped, according to an Economist/YouGov poll, the fall in support among young voters has been the most dramatic, moving from +5 to -38 in a matter of months.

Trump’s chaotic policies over tariffs and the economy are only part of the picture. His cabinet is filled with appointees who have displayed a stunning level of incompetence, further driving the narrative that this is a dangerously dysfunctional administration.

With your permission, I’ll run through a quick list of The Really Rottens.

Trump put a pure political loyalist, Pam Bondi, in charge of the Department of Justice. In six months, she not only has destroyed any sense of independence of the DOJ from the White House by going after Trump’s political opponents, but her lawyers are being investigated by judges for contempt; a whistleblower complaint revealed the Justice Department’s plan to “tell the courts ‘fuck you’”; and resignations have been so widespread—including two-thirds of the government lawyers working in Federal Programs Branch responsible for defending the Trump regime’s policies—that Bondi has had to assign lawyers from other parts of the Department to cover the work.

An anti-vax, anti-science conspiracy theorist, RFK, Jr., heads the Department of Health and Human Services. He has cut 20,000 jobs from the department and plans to slash $18 billion from the NIH, destroying years of research and rendering American science noncompetitive against our foreign competitors. Under RFK, Jr., measles cases have hit a new post-elimination high, while our vaccine preparedness has been gutted, all as he chases unscientific and debunked connections between autism and vaccines.

Pete Hegseth, a former Fox News host, who, as I wrote about at the time of his nomination, is also an alleged white nationalist, sexual assaulter, and public drunk, heads a $1 trillion annually budgeted Pentagon. He revealed classified war plans on an insecure Signal chat to which then-National Security Advisor Mike Waltz had inadvertently invited a reporter from The Atlantic. Hegseth ran a failed campaign against the Houthis with not one, but two multimillion-dollar aircrafts tumbling off of carriers into the ocean. The attack on Iran failed, by all our own intelligence assessments, to degrade Iran’s ability to build a nuclear weapon, and nearly all of his aides have been fired or have quit.

A Putin and Assad apologist, Tulsi Gabbard, who spreads false conspiracies and Kremlin propaganda online about supposed U.S. bioweapons labs in Ukraine while blaming NATO for Russia’s invasion of that nation, is our Director of National Intelligence. She has suggested they produce Fox News-like video clips for Trump instead of daily written intelligence briefings. Her latest priority is to distort history and findings from the 2016 election and go after President Obama and James Comey to help distract the public from the Epstein files.

Our FBI is faring no better, with the #1 and #2 spots held by MAGA election deniers and conspiracy peddlers Kash Patel and Dan Bongino. Morale at the Bureau is at an all-time low as agents are persecuted and pushed out simply for having worked any January 6 matters, while Patel attaches officials to polygraphs in a desperate attempt to stop leaks. They are pulling agents off of active criminal cases and assigning them to review the Epstein files for any mention of Donald Trump. And two of the people most responsible for insisting to their right-wing audiences that Epstein files must be released are now part of a government-wide effort to keep them from the public eye—likely because of how often Trump has been tagged by their own FBI agents.

There is a cosplaying, ignorant wastrel named Kristi Noem heading the Department of Homeland Security. Because of huge ICE expenditures, she blew through her budget months early and had to cancel contracts, including those hiring handlers of emergency FEMA calls after the deadly Texas floods. Her photo ops before prisoners at CECOT and excitement over “Alligator Alcatraz” confirm her casual cruelty to the public, while her department’s defiance of direct court orders, including to turn planes bearing immigrants around and land them back in the U.S., are now the subject of federal district court investigations.

In keeping with his preference for television personalities, Trump put a former MTV Road Rules star, Sean Duffy, in charge of the Department of Transportation (and acting head of NASA). Chronic staff shortages have been made worse through the downsizing of personnel, including those responsible for operational safety. There are mounting delays at key transportation hubs such as Newark Airport, while a series of deadly accidents and near misses have dominated the headlines. Duffy’s biggest achievement so far appears to be the yanking of $4 billion in federal funding for California’s high-speed rail project.

Trump appointed a WWE executive and alleged sexual assault enabler, Linda McMahon, as Education Secretary…and her job is to dismantle the Education Department. With the Supreme Court’s blessing, she has dismissed around half of the workforce on her declared path to shuttering the department—which she is by law not authorized to do, but which the regime hopes to de facto accomplish. Her open plan is to starve the department of personnel and move key responsibilities, including over Title I funding, student loan administration and educational programs for students with special needs, over to other departments where they can wither from lack of attention and funding.

A spineless yes-man, Secretary of State and acting National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, is nominally in charge of our foreign policy. That no longer includes any soft American power exercised through foreign aid. Rubio’s rapid destruction of USAID, with the assistance of Elon Musk, who bragged of feeding the agency “into the the wood chipper” over the course of a weekend, led to the deaths of an estimated 367,000 desperate aid recipients, including tens of thousands of children, and is projected by experts to lead to an estimated 14 million needless deaths in the future. “America First” has been taken to such an extreme that we’d rather spend hundreds of thousands of dollars destroying warehoused food than have it distributed to starving families abroad.

I could continue down the list, but you—and the American public more and more—get the picture. Everywhere you turn, from our economic policy to our governmental departments, chaos reigns while competence has been shown the door. The damage to our legal system, our medical and research labs, our intelligence services, our infrastructure and transportation safety, our support for education for poor and disabled students, and our international credibility and standing is incalculable. Long after this administration is gone—and it will be gone one day—we will still be digging out from this self-inflicted damage upon our nation.

Grievance, not governance

Trump is the most petty and vindictive leader in our history, and he carries grudges for a very long time. He’s also figured out how to supercharge his attacks by co-opting the culture war grievances of the right.

Together, that produces quite a toxic brew: a president who goes after his rivals and enemies out of pure spite, while leveraging the grievances of his base to fuel his attacks.

This is how we got to the purging of women and minority leaders from leadership in the Pentagon, how “DEI”-related research or programs got slashed even if they had nothing to do with DEI, and why Trump got the public to believe that a handful of trans athletes in girls and women’s sports was a bigger problem than, say, his 34 criminal convictions and open grift and corruption on everything from his foreign hotel deals to his family’s new crypto company.

Trump has gone full authoritarian and regularly feeds red meat to his base by attacking Ivy League schools, the media, and big law firms, forcing many of them to shamefully capitulate to his demands. But others have fought back, and where they have, the judiciary has been highly skeptical of Trump’s legal claims.

Trump has upped the ante lately by going after his perceived political enemies directly. The Department of Justice, no doubt at his urging or at least with his tacit approval, has opened investigations into James Comey, his former FBI Director, and John Brennan, his former CIA Director, over their roles in the investigation of 2016 election interference by Russia. The Justice Department and Trump have also targeted New York Attorney General Letitia James, who led the civil case against Trump for financial fraud, and Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who prosecuted the first impeachment against Trump.

While Trump’s base may rejoice at this abuse of power, it creates at least two distinct impressions with the rest of the public: It underscores how petty and vengeful Trump is as a leader, and it defines his second presidency as a decidedly backward-looking one, more interested in settling old scores than solving present problems.

Neither of these qualities helps Trump escape the growing sense, which has been clear for years to anyone actually paying attention, that he is uninterested in governing and seeks instead to use his office principally as a way to grift and to punish or silence his opponents.

Distraction, not direction

The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson likes to compare Trump to an executive producer of a reality television show. After all, that is the world Trump inhabited before becoming president.

Trump’s not-so-secret weapon is his ability to keep and direct the public’s interest while remaining a must-see spectacle, even if we can’t stand what we’re watching. Lately, his efforts have been in overdrive in a (so far) futile attempt to distract us from his damaging attempt to cover up the Epstein files, in which he appears many times.

In the past week alone, he has posted on his Truth Social platform about:

Stripping U.S. citizenship from Rosie O’Donnell,

Having Coca-Cola use cane sugar in its U.S. soda products,

Forcing football teams from Washington D.C. and Cleveland to return to using their prior racist team names,

And arresting former President Obama.

But the distractions aren’t working this time. Trump’s problem boils down to this: The story everyone is interested in isn’t what the producer is pushing, but rather what is happening to the producer himself. The public, including much of his own MAGA base, is more interested in what the producer himself did than what the newest plotline of the show is.

This sometimes happens in reality television, where the lives constructed for us in the programming pale next to the scandal of the stars’ realities. That’s usually when you know that the show is in trouble and could get canceled by the network, or at least the producer could be replaced.

Trump and his sycophants in Congress are focused on not having this particular thing remain front and center. To that end, the New York Times reported just today that Speaker Johnson has shut down the entire House until September rather than allow votes on the Epstein files being released.

This, of course, brings to mind the Streisand Effect: The more you try to hide or suppress something, the more insatiable the public’s appetite for that thing becomes.

Trump’s first six months are a hot mess, judging from his falling approval numbers with the very constituencies that reelected him. When paired with a constant drumbeat of cruel, chaotic, grievance-laden policies and practices, all while Trump spews more nonsense about whatever is on his mind, the picture grows darkly comical. Just as Vice President Harris had predicted, the electorate is now forced to reckon with a deeply unserious President and cabinet whose decisions and policies carry very serious consequences.

In just over 16 months, that electorate will have a chance to shift the tide and restore at least the House to its proper function as a check upon the actions of the executive. And if things continue along the ruinous path Trump and his officials have embarked upon, the voting public will have every incentive to deliver exactly such a ringing electoral defeat.