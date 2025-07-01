The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ada Fuller's avatar
Ada Fuller
3h

Murkowski is not up for reelection until 2028 — she should have had courage, but sadly she’s just as much a user as the others and their dear leader.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Phyllis Logan's avatar
Phyllis Logan
3hEdited

J.D. Vance callously crowed that millions losing their healthcare is "immaterial", adding that ICE funding was of much more importance. The truth is 100K + people will die from preventable deaths when millions lose their health insurance. Only a despicable person such as Vance would call that "immaterial." That cruel quip puts him in the Ernst, McConnell club - "Well, we're all going to die." " They'll get over it."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture