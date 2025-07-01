Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) (2nd-L), accompanied by Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) (L), Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) (2nd-R), and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) (R), speaks to reporters off the Senate floor after the Senate passes President Donald Trump's so-called "One, Big, Beautiful Bill," Act. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

Early this afternoon, after a long chaotic overnight “vote-a-rama” amendment process, the Senate barely passed Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” on a 51-50 vote, with Vice President JD Vance breaking the tie.

It was a triumphant moment for Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD). This was Trump’s signature legislation, the one that would define his second term. Failure was not an option, so that meant ramming the final bill through despite serious misgivings many senators had with the bill, from how it blew up the debt once again, to how it would shutter rural hospitals and throw millions of the poorest Americans off of Medicaid.

Thune even had to essentially bribe one of the four holdouts—Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski—into voting for the bill by providing carve-outs for Medicaid and food assistance for her state, even while hanging other states out to dry.

Thune ultimately got to 50 votes, but the final bill itself is a monstrosity, one so bad that Murkowski’s soul seemed to leave her body when confronted by a reporter about her decisive vote:

Murkowski’s capitulation—going along with a bill she despised and salvaging what she thought she could for her own state—illustrates what was deeply rotten about the entire bill from the get-go.

And that rot started from the top.

Trump treated the whole thing like a campaign

The “Big Beautiful Bill” was not a budget guided by policy, but rather by personality—Donald Trump’s, to be specific. And the President pushed it through as if he were still campaigning in an election. To him, winning passage was all that mattered, not what was actually in the bill.

JD Vance made this clear on X, saying that from his and Trump’s perspective, all that mattered was the bill’s passage:

Trump doesn’t do policy. He has no patience for pesky Presidential Daily Briefings, and he famously switches his position on matters depending on who he last spoke with. Policy is complicated, nuanced and messy. So is the legislative process. And Trump can’t be bothered with any of it. That’s why Trump much prefers to govern by executive order, where there isn’t the need to consult others.

From the beginning, the bill’s passage would be about what Trump wanted, not what was good for the country or even his own party.

By loading the entirety of the bill into one omnibus package, Trump could make its passage about whether the GOP in Congress were loyal to him, rather than whether they agreed with the provisions in the bill.

By branding it “big” and “beautiful,” Trump rendered it a campaign-like slogan, something to be repeated until it was true, even while there was nothing beautiful about what it would actually do to the U.S.

By forcing through an artificially short deadline of July 4, and all the symbolism that comes with that date, Trump reduced the time that policy-minded officials had to alter it, essentially making meaningful debate impossible.

And through pure Orwellian speak, Trump’s propagandists could sell the bill as something it manifestly was not. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt often claimed the bill “strengthens Medicaid” even while it guts it by nearly $1 trillion dollars.

Vance belittled the details about Medicaid as “minutiae” that are “immaterial.”

But as Matt Yglesias pointed out, being kicked off Medicaid would be quite material to half a million of Vance’s former constituents.

And by placing it all into a package to be passed through reconciliation, meaning only 50%+1 in each chamber, Trump would ensure all the targets of his ire should it not pass—and hence all the pain—would be borne by his own party.

Anyone in Trump’s way is roadkill

If passage of the “Big Beautiful Bill” was a campaign for Trump, then anyone within the party who opposed any part of it was a political enemy to be vanquished through intimidation and fear.

Senator Thom Tillis was the first casualty. Over the weekend, after Tillis announced his opposition to the bill because it would break a promise Trump made not to touch Medicaid and harm hundreds of thousands of North Carolina’s poorest residents, Trump went on a tirade threatening to fund a primary against Tillis in his 2026 reelection bid.

Shortly thereafter, Tillis announced he would retire and not seek reelection after all. That in turn freed Tillis to speak some brutal truths about what a betrayal this budget bill is to the American people:

"Republicans are about to make a mistake on health care and betray[ ] a promise. It is inescapable that this bill in its current form will betray the very promise that Donald J. Trump made in the Oval Office or in the Cabinet Room when I was there with Finance, where he said we can go after waste, fraud and abuse on any programs."

For Trump, it didn’t matter that Tillis was earnestly warning the American people how their lives would be impacted by this bill. Nor did it matter that Tillis’s retirement likely increased the chances of a Democratic pick-up in North Carolina next year. All that mattered was, in the political combat of his “Big Beautiful Bill,” he had vanquished an opponent.

Threats of retaliation were clearly on Senator Murkowski’s mind as well as she sought to—and ultimately did—get to “yes” on the bill.

Who can forget Murkowski’s admission about fear back in April of this year? When asked about Americans who are afraid of what will happen if this bill passes, Murkowski responded, “We are all afraid.”

Yet it quickly became clear she wasn’t talking about fear of Medicaid cuts among her constituents. Rather, she was talking about her own fear of what would happen if she crossed Trump. As she made clear:

“Retaliation is real.”

Everything Trump touches dies

As Trump’s fame and power have risen, he has left a trail of carcasses in his wake, from former lawyer Rudy Giuliani to Big Lie propagator Mike Lindell to even Elon Musk, whose literal stock has fallen due to his embrace of Trump.

We can add Murkowski’s name to that list after she traded her reputation as a fearless independent truthteller in exchange for an embarrassingly brazen carveout, handed to her in order to win her support for the bill.

David Dayen broke down the “Alaska Gold Rush” over the weekend that ultimately led Murkowski to vote to advance the bill to a vote:

[T]he gifts to Alaska, designed to sway Murkowski, came fast and furious. The federal share of payment for Medicaid would be increased for “the state with the highest separate poverty guideline.” That happens to be Alaska. Their share would increase 25 percent above that of a typical state. Other programs bundle together benefits for “noncontiguous states,” referring to Alaska and Hawaii. That includes an exemption from work requirements for SNAP, an increase in Medicare reimbursement rates to select health care providers, and a waiver from the cost-sharing provisions, whereby a state must contribute to SNAP funding.

Not to mention…

…other benefits truly only benefit Alaska-based interests. For example, western Alaskan fishing villages get a special tax exemption. And Alaskan whaling captains will be able to deduct $50,000 of their business expenses as a charitable contribution, up from $10,000 under current law.

While these provisions were ultimately overridden by the Senate Parliamentarian, Murkowski ended up settling for “a tax break for Alaskan fishing villages and whaling captains” as well as expanded SNAP waivers to lower the burden on Alaska to make up for the federal cuts to the food assistance program.

We know this is a complete cave and an absolute betrayal of her own principles because we have been here before. And she told us so.

As Sam Stein flagged on X, back in 2017 Murkowski rejected similar attempts to buy her support for Obamacare repeal, saying:

"Let's just say that they do something that's so Alaska-specific just to, quote, 'get me,'" Murkowski said at the time. "Then you have a nationwide system that doesn't work. That then comes crashing down and Alaska's not able to kind of keep it together on its own."

Ya don’t say…

In the end, Murkowski wants to have it both ways, warning about the harms of the bill even as she enables its passage. That is not an independent leader; that is a coward and a hack.

RIP Lisa Murkowski’s honor and reputation.

It remains to be seen if we will ultimately add the Republican Senate majority to the things that die from Trump’s poisonous presence.

After Trump’s antics this weekend with Senator Thom Tillis, The Wall Street Journal’s conservative editorial page certainly thinks it could be.

Mr. Tillis promptly said he won’t run for re-election. Even if Mr. Tillis had already been contemplating retirement, his withdrawal opens a seat that is another pickup opportunity for Democrats next year. The GOP has a 53-47 majority now, but Susan Collins always has a tough race in Maine if she decides to run again. Democrats are targeting Joni Ernst in Iowa. In the suicide-isn’t-painless department, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is challenging GOP incumbent Sen. John Cornyn. Mr. Paxton may be the only Republican who could lose in Texas given his record harassing business with lawsuits, impeachment, and other embarrassments. The GOP pickup opportunities are few, so with Mr. Tillis’s departure the Senate is in play for 2026. Oh, and on Saturday GOP Rep. Don Bacon said he won’t run for re-election in his swing Omaha seat. That’s a likely gain for Democrats in the House.

Which leads us to one final truism about Donald Trump.

For Trump, loyalty is a one-way street

It’s rather comical what Republican members of the U.S. Senate have done here. They have bent over backward to rubber stamp an objectively awful piece of legislation at their own peril, even while in cycle after cycle Trump has uplifted the worst possible senate candidates, sending them to defeat in otherwise winnable races.

Here once again, they have gone out on a limb for someone who is perfectly willing to put a key Senate seat in jeopardy for his own satisfaction.

But the best evidence we have that loyalty only goes one way with Donald Trump is his on-again now off-again relationship with Elon Musk.

Despite all the money Musk spent to get Trump elected, despite all the work he did at his own reputational cost to bolster Trump’s bona fides as a spending cost-cutter, once Musk expressed opposition to his precious budget bill, under the bus Musk went.

On Monday, Musk renewed his attacks on the budget bill after it became clear that the Senate would proceed to debate and to a final vote on the bill.

Musk then announced that if the budget bill were to pass, he would do everything in his power to punish the GOP, including starting his very own political party.

He then vowed to fund a primary against Republicans who voted for the bill.

In response, Trump portrayed Musk as a jilted lover, claiming his opposition to the bill was due to the loss of the EV mandate in the bill. Trump even entertained deporting Musk and suggested that DOGE crack down on the subsidies Musk receives from the government.

For Trump, Musk became nothing more than an enemy to lay waste to in his campaign to pass his big ugly bill. But if Musk follows through on his pledge, it may be Republican Senators who pay the price for their fealty to Donald Trump.

The final hurdle

The “Big Beautiful Bill” may have squeaked out of the Senate, but it is now facing newfound revolt among Republican members of the House, where Speaker Johnson can only afford to lose three votes. The changes to the bill were so dramatic that many House members now need to be reconvinced that they should support it. And some of them don’t seem ready to do that.

According to Axios:

"Our bill has been completely changed ... It's a non-starter," Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) bemoaned to reporters on Tuesday, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) said in a post on social media that he will introduce an amendment to the Senate bill that would delete all its text and replace it with the version passed by the House in May. One House Republican, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Axios there are "well over 20" GOP lawmakers threatening to vote against the bill.

Even Trump seems to be backing away from his July 4th goal of passage, per Politico:

“I’d love to do July 4th, but I think it’s very hard to do July 4th,” Trump told reporters on the South Lawn on Tuesday, before adding that the goal is “somewhere around there.”

If history is any guide, Trump will soon begin squeezing and threatening reluctant House members to come on board. He’s already threatened Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who voted against the House version of the bill, with a primary challenge.

But Trump may have made this last hurdle far harder by stubbornly refusing to extend the time for consideration and amendments to the bill by the Senate. He may have further complicated matters by insisting, through Thune, that Murkowski sign on to a bill that she really, really did not like.

After Murkowski delivered the final vote for passage of the bill, in a remarkable statement she warned fellow Republicans in the House not to do what she just did.

As Politico reported,

“I had to look on balance, because the people in my state are the ones that I put first,” Murkowski said. “We do not have a perfect bill by any stretch of the imagination. My hope is that the House is going to look at this and recognize that we’re not there yet.” Murkowski said she’s urged both the White House and top Hill Republicans to send the bill to conference rather than ramming it back through the House this week, and slammed the “artificial” timeline Trump and GOP leaders had set of speeding the bill to his desk by July 4. “I’ve urged the White House that I think that more process is needed to this bill, because I would like to see a better outcome for people in this country.”

Considering the high stakes of passage for Trump and the fact that the real harm this bill will cause was not enough to sway just 4 votes in the narrowly divided Senate, it’s hard to imagine we will somehow find the heroes in the House to kill it.

But perhaps this look of buyer’s remorse on the face of Senator Murkowski can serve as a deterrent to wavering members.