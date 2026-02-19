LEFT: US President Donald Trump looks on during an event with members of the military and their families at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images. RIGHT: People line up for early voting at a polling station. Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images.

There’s been a lot of focus on the SAVE Act and how, if signed into law, it would disenfranchise voters, particularly married women who would have to prove they are who they say they are, despite having taken their husband’s name.

The irony of Republicans burdening and penalizing women who took the “traditional” marriage route of adopting their husband’s name is rich.

But the SAVE Act was never going to get past a Senate filibuster, meaning much of our collective anxiety was directed, perhaps intentionally, at a bill that was always DOA. Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) has no intention of blowing up the filibuster over this, given that he might well lose his gavel after November.

If the SAVE Act was never going to become law, why did the GOP bother banging that drum so loudly? And how should we view the SAVE Act in the context of the larger effort to disrupt the midterms and disenfranchise voters?

From what we know so far, it’s best to understand the “playbook” from the White House and the GOP as more like a barrage of voter suppression measures. Let’s call it “SAD”—because it’s them throwing Spaghetti At Democracy.

Pasta point of no returns

There are at least five fistfuls of spaghetti that the Trump regime and its sycophants in Congress have scooped up to lob at our elections:

White House executive actions that seek to impose new barriers to voting and White House calls to “nationalize” elections;

The Justice Department’s likely illegal seizure of paper ballots and voter roll data from Fulton County, Georgia, relating to the 2020 election;

Threats by the White House to deploy ICE agents near voting centers, despite law forbidding shows of force at or near precincts;

The GOP’s push to enact the SAVE Act and spread disinformation and mistrust of our elections in the process; and

The newly reported move by the Department of Homeland Security to threaten naturalized citizens with denaturalization if they registered to vote or voted before they were citizens.

None of these efforts, standing alone, is likely either to become law or pass legal muster in the courts. Nor is any single measure likely to decisively shift votes.

But the Trump White House is hoping that, collectively, these can do damage, sow substantial mistrust, and justify delays in certification of the midterm election results or the seating of congressional lawmakers. So let’s review them with an eye toward how they tie into this ultimate goal.

White House Executive Actions and calls to “nationalize” federal elections

The White House knows that its immigration policies are increasingly despised within many minority communities across the country. There are millions of naturalized immigrant citizens and their descendants who intend to make their displeasure clear this November.

With the goal of voter suppression among minority communities in mind, the White House adopted essentially a three-pronged approach to make it harder for traditionally Democratic voters to cast their ballots:

Proof-of-citizenship requirement;

Federal database checks; and

Tighter mail ballot rules.

Let’s walk through these briefly to assess what kind of SAD is being hurled.

Proof of citizenship. Trump issued an executive order seeking to amend federal voter registration forms to require documentary proof of U.S. citizenship. Right now, voters can simply attest that they are citizens.

When confirming voter registrations, the states (which run federal elections) already check names, dates of birth and Social Security numbers to confirm voter eligibility. Republicans know that any new documentation requirement at the time of registration will suppress votes because it’s an additional burden. Not everyone has a passport, or their birth certificates may reflect a different name, or they lack the “right” state-issued ID. We’ll discuss later how the SAVE Act plays into this.

The ACLU filed suit last spring and a federal court temporarily blocked this executive order’s proof-of-citizenship requirement from being implemented while the case proceeded, then permanently enjoined it in October of last year.

Data sharing with federal agencies. Trump also wants federal agencies like Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration to share data to verify citizenship for voter registration. But again, the states run our federal elections, and this is a backdoor way for federal agencies to access state voter data. I’ll discuss how that ties into demands for voter rolls and what the feds are planning to do with them.

Mail-in ballots. Trump attempted to decree that mail-in ballots could only be counted if received by Election Day. Democrats use mail-in ballots far more than Republicans, in part due to Trump’s own attacks on the practice. This proposed federal rule would disenfranchise millions of voters who would have to act far earlier or whose ballots got stuck in the mail or simply arrived after Election Day.

The mail-in ballot question has already been heavily litigated in Pennsylvania, where since the 2020 election Republicans have sought to toss late-arriving ballots. The state’s Supreme Court rejected those efforts.

But a federal district court in Mississippi ruled that federal law requires mail-in ballots be received by Election Day, and the conservative Fifth Circuit upheld that rule on appeal. This has set up a showdown in the Supreme Court with oral arguments set for March 23. A decision expected this summer could affect the November midterms.

The seizure of 2020 ballots and voter roll data from Fulton County, Georgia

I’ve written earlier about the unprecedented FBI raid on Fulton County, which is increasingly looking like it was not backed up by a warrant that will pass legal muster. An unsealed affidavit shows the warrant relied on long-debunked election fraud claims and failed to establish probable cause that the seized materials contain evidence of a crime.

So what Spaghetti at Democracy does this comprise?

There’s been much speculation about what the DOJ and the Trump White House are really after, but one thing seems fairly clear because it aligns with efforts elsewhere in the country. The seizure of voter data gives the regime a clear window into the identities of the voters on those rolls, making it far easier for them to cross-check the data against information maintained at the federal level. This is precisely the kind of “data sharing” that the White House sought through its executive orders—but in this case, that “sharing” was forced through a federal subpoena and seizure of the data.

It should not surprise anyone if the federal government later asserts that the “data” it seized from Fulton County shows that “illegal aliens” voted in 2020. The incidents of such voting are extremely rare, because Georgia, like other states, screens voter registrations against existing state data to determine eligibility. Further, there is further very little incentive for any non-citizen to risk jail time and deportation just to cast a single vote, especially where it would likely make no difference in the grand totals.

Common sense aside, we can predict based on past behavior what the White House is after because it frequently authorizes pretextual investigations and seeks bogus criminal charges. Based on this history, Trump will simply assert that there has been fraudulent non-citizen voting, then point to voter data that his DOJ alone has reviewed as support for that claim. It won’t matter if the claim is false or if his evidence is cherry-picked. The White House wants to put its own narrative out there, and it will use its seizure and alleged review of the ballots and voter rolls to support its false claims.

From there it will further assert that the reason blue states and D.C. won’t turn over their data rolls is because they “know” what they would reveal. It will use their refusal to cooperate as “evidence” that they are hiding something, even though the truth is the blue states simply do not trust the federal government. They already know it will manipulate the data and use it to suppress voting in their states.

Threats to deploy ICE agents at or near precincts

The most dangerous SAD being hurled involves the threat of armed federal forces deployed to election areas in November. That’s a dystopian vision, so we need some disinfectant to help with the mess.

There is in fact a law that specifically criminalizes any civil or military order to send armed federal forces into any place where elections are being held. It’s set forth at 18 U.S.C. Sec. 592:

Whoever, being an officer of the Army or Navy, or other person in the civil, military, or naval service of the United States, orders, brings, keeps, or has under his authority or control any troops or armed men at any place where a general or special election is held, unless such force be necessary to repel armed enemies of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than five years, or both; and be disqualified from holding any office of honor, profit, or trust under the United States.

And as the Brennan Center notes, Trump can’t legally declare a “national emergency” to get around the prohibition on the deployment of troops into areas where elections are taking place:

A presidential declaration of national emergency unlocks powers contained in 137 different laws, but none gives the president authority over elections. Even the Insurrection Act, which is the most potent of the president’s authorities to deploy the military domestically, does not permit troops deployed under the law to take illegal actions — which would include interfering in elections.

But Trump is immune from prosecution for violating the law, right? So wouldn’t he just ignore the criminal penalties and do this anyway?

That’s where the use of civil suits and temporary restraining orders comes in. Voting rights and civil rights groups could file for immediate restraining orders on the deployment of any troops into places where elections are occurring. Indeed, given Trump’s threats, they are no doubt preparing these legal papers well in advance and will be ready to file suit immediately should he order troops or federal forces in.

That’s why Trump doesn’t have a particularly strong hand to play when it comes to sending ICE, or other federal armed troops, into election areas. He’ll very likely lose in court, and any drastic action to suppress the vote in this way could result in massive resistance and increased turnout against him.

What Trump really hopes instead is to intimidate voters into not showing up at all. If there’s even the threat of ICE being present, he’s hoping many voters will just stay home. If he can pair this with restrictions on mail-in ballots, he may be able to tip the balance in key races by a few percentage points.

The SAVE Act and how it ties in

The House narrowly passed the SAVE Act, but the bill pretty much had no chance in the Senate (limp noodle!) because there still aren’t seven Democrats willing to support its vote suppression goals.

That said, it’s important to understand how the GOP hoped to attack voter registration and voter data rolls through that bill, because if they can’t succeed through federal legislation, they will certainly try through executive orders or similar red state legislation.

The SAVE Act has five key aspects to it that would assist the GOP in suppressing Democratic votes:

Documentary proof for voter registration including either a passport or, for example, in the case of married women who took their husband’s name, an affidavit and a birth certificate—things men wouldn’t ever have to show; Curtailing ways to register to vote, including limiting online or mail-in voter registration; New requirements for the states to verify citizenship with requirements for them to remove people from the rolls who do not meet them; Private causes of action permitted against election officials that expose election officials to lawsuits and even criminal penalties if they fail to properly verify citizenship eligibility; and Handing the federal Election Assistance Commission new powers to implement documentation requirements.

All of these proposals share a similar goal: making it harder for certain groups that traditionally favor Democrats to register, and penalizing and exposing election officials to legal liability. It is deeply ironic that the worst offenders of the law, such as federal ICE agents, receive qualified immunity for their violent and even murderous actions and generally cannot be sued for damages, while election officials who are merely seeking to preserve the integrity of our electoral system and the people’s right to vote could be made subject to ruinous private party lawsuits.

While the SAVE Act is not likely to move ahead in the Senate, it is already acting as a vote suppression template for red state legislatures. It further serves the GOP as a messaging tool, by which they claim that Democrats, in opposing the bill, are allowing “millions of illegal aliens” to vote. This is a claim that has never been anywhere close to true, but the truth is irrelevant to the GOP when their political power is on the line.

DHS is getting in on vote suppression. SAD!

MS-NOW reported yesterday that the White House recently directed DHS to increase its efforts to investigate alleged voter fraud by naturalized U.S. citizens—that is, people who were immigrants but gained the right to vote by becoming citizens.

Internal agency memos instructed DHS agents to identify and report names of immigrants who may have voted before they were legal citizens. The White House wants to build a case that non-citizens are somehow voting in vast numbers inside immigrant populations.

There is of course zero evidence of this. Independent reviews, including a recent study by the conservative Cato Institute, have consistently found that non-citizen voting—including by naturalized citizens by mistake—is extremely rare.

That leads to a natural question: Why go after an imaginary problem like non-citizen voting at all? The sad truth is that this is a standard GOP tactic. Republicans want to politicize immigration enforcement by intimidating even naturalized citizens from exercising their right to vote. They will do this by suggesting that going anywhere near a ballot box while your citizenship might be under scrutiny could result in your losing it altogether.

We already know that DHS agents won’t hesitate to falsely accuse legal immigrants of being here without documentation and to arrest and hold them in notorious detention centers with limited access to lawyers or family. Even U.S. citizens have been taken into custody and forced later to prove their own right to be here.

DHS wants the message to be that every time an immigrant casts a vote, this could subject them to a full inquiry, forcing them to prove they voted legally at the time or else face loss of their entire citizenship. The calculus for naturalized citizens is laid bare and the message is clear: it’s better not even to risk voting.

Unsuppressing the vote

The new DHS policy is sinister and anti-democratic, and it could be the spaghetti that really sticks—especially when combined with all of the other measures discussed above to make voting more burdensome and even personally risky. The Trump regime believes it can convince a large number of voters, particularly racial minorities, to stay home on Election Day, and it will do everything between now and November to drive that forward.

This is where organized resistance can really make a difference. For example, Trump and his allies in the red states will be focused on purging voter rolls of traditionally Democratic voters. We can fight back by encouraging all voters to confirm through an Internet search that they are on the rolls and re-register if they have been removed. After all, midterm elections comprise high-propensity voters, and these voters are generally more willing to take proactive steps to protect their own right to vote.

We can also educate about the use of provisional ballots in the event a voter’s name isn’t on a state’s voter rolls. These provisional ballots are counted after a voter’s eligibility is confirmed and could make the difference in close races.

Trump will be threatening an ICE presence near polling stations on or around Election Day. But most states will have early in-person voting, and it’s far less likely that Trump will attempt to deploy ICE early to disrupt such early voting. Doing so would risk early court losses and associated injunctions on further ICE activities near polling stations. Getting the word out to voters to cast their ballots early—either in person or by mail—will be key to blunting whatever Election Day shows of force Trump may attempt.

Finally, we need to undertake massive public education about and awareness of vote suppression efforts. Such efforts can take on a “Streisand Effect” of their own: the more they try to keep the people from something, the more spaghetti they throw in our faces, the more attractive that something we’re being kept from becomes. Nothing tells a voter that their vote matters more than someone else trying to keep it from being cast.

That’s a powerful message to deliver as we organize to defy the Trump regime’s SAD efforts at vote suppression this November.

