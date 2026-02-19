The Big Picture

EcstaticRationalist
9h

If you can't win, cheat.

Teresa G
8h

Why did the judge sign the warrant for the votes in the 2020 election in Fulton county if it has no merit?

I am

Guessing that there are more, poor Maghat women who either cannot afford or do not have the wherewithal to be able to follow their trail to verify their name.

Someone posted on our local group the other day about getting her divorce papers from MO.

The person she talked to said she had to do it in person.

She lives many states away. She is trying to get her passport.

My point being red states are making it difficult also.

Long story as to why and some very bad life decisions on my part, however, I have had numerous last name changes.

I did get the paper trail together and have a passport. I did this many years ago.

Doable, just takes, time, patience and knowledge.

I know that i have read numerous places that this is going to affect more democrat women vs republican women. I am still not convinced those statistics are accurate, because I live in a very red state and I find that republican women are less educated than the democratic women.

I have been known to be wrong. Please don’t tell my husband if I am😬 I have him convinced that I am always right. 🤣

