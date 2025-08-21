The Big Picture

Jeanne Golliher
11h

Michael, for sure most are men, but let's not forget Kristi puppy killer Noem. I don't think she's doing this to catch a few crumbs, I believe sadism runs deep in her blood and bones. Tulsi, from what I can tell, appears to be motivated by vengeance for being outcast by the Democratic Party. As for the likes of Karoline and Joni etc. I'll leave that to others to diagnose. Sadly, deplorables come in many shapes, sizes, genders, ethnicities, and even makes room for a few gay people- do I need to mention Scott Bessent, Richard Grenell, (Tim Scott and Lindsay Graham?) and based on her recent CNN performance, Jillian Michaels. It defies my long-held sensibility that people who have themselves suffered discrimination would develop a natural reservoir of empathy!

Thank you to Jay for this very insightful, eye-opening piece.

Michael Rose
11h

Note that the perpetrators of sadopopulism named are men. While there are some women and a few minority men who support this, many hoping to be spared or get a few crumbs, when the White Male objective has been achieved, these supporters will be left behind and trampled as the rest.

