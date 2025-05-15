U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.

On May 12, Donald Trump issued yet another executive order, this one purportedly aimed at lowering the cost of prescription drugs to bring them in line with what countries around the world pay.

In the order, Trump claims he wants to “end global freeloading” and compel pharmaceutical companies to “offer American consumers the most-favored-nation lowest price.”

Sounds good, right? So how did Trump get so interested in an issue that is something Bernie Sanders and the left have been shouting from the rooftops about for years?

During his press conference to announce the order, Trump proclaimed:

"Starting today, the United States will no longer subsidize the health care of foreign countries.”

Putting aside the fact that that’s not actually what’s going on here, it is quite the tell. We’ve heard a similar refrain from Trump before.

Just as with his tariff fixation, Trump appears motivated by his perception of an unfair imbalance, where the U.S. is getting taken advantage of by other countries. But unlike his disastrous trade war, the grievance he expresses in this order is at least partially justified. The price imbalance he describes is very real.

In March of 2021, President Biden’s Government Accountability Office found:

for 20 selected brand-name prescription drugs, estimated U.S. prices paid at the retail level by consumers and other payers (such as insurers) were more than two to four times higher than prices in three selected comparison countries.

Likewise, according to NBC News, “a January 2024 RAND study found that we pay nearly three times as much for prescriptions as other high-income countries.”

But we shouldn’t confuse Trump with some populist hero. At best, this is a case of a stopped clock being right twice a day. Just look at the inspiration that drove him to take action on this issue: one of his billionaire buddies who was outraged he had to pay more for a weight loss drug in the U.S. than they do in the UK.

And just as we shouldn’t give Trump any credit for the spark that drove him to issue the order, nor should we count on him to actually get it done. For Trump, these executive orders—and the press conferences that accompany them—are largely performative, signaling that he’s taking action whether there is any follow-through or not.

That’s why progressive members of Congress including Senator Bernie Sanders and Congressman Ro Khanna are calling Trump’s bluff and insisting that Republicans help them pass legislation to codify the goals of this order into law.

So, what is actually in this executive order, and is there any chance it could accomplish even a fraction of what Trump claims he wants? In today’s piece, I’ll dive into these questions and break down why our skepticism about the substance of this order and its likelihood for success are entirely justified.

The Executive Order’s Hollow Core

Donald Trump’s order, titled “DELIVERING MOST-FAVORED-NATION PRESCRIPTION DRUG PRICING TO AMERICAN PATIENTS” seeks to accomplish this stated goal by directing cabinet-level officials to take various actions, which the order sort of throws at the wall to see what will stick.

For instance, there’s this word salad:

“The Secretary of Commerce and the United States Trade Representative shall take all necessary and appropriate action to ensure foreign countries are not engaged in any act, policy, or practice that may be unreasonable or discriminatory or that may impair United States national security and that has the effect of forcing American patients to pay for a disproportionate amount of global pharmaceutical research and development, including by suppressing the price of pharmaceutical products below fair market value in foreign countries.”

Then there’s:

“To the extent consistent with law, the Secretary of Health and Human Services (Secretary) shall facilitate direct-to-consumer purchasing programs for pharmaceutical manufacturers that sell their products to American patients at the most-favored-nation price.”

But how exactly will the Secretary accomplish this? Does Trump think pharmaceutical companies will just lower prices out of the goodness of their hearts?

It appears Trump wants RFK Jr. to, and I quote:

“...communicate most-favored-nation price targets to pharmaceutical manufacturers to bring prices for American patients in line with comparably developed nations.”

Gee, why didn’t anyone else think of that!?

Now, to be fair, Trump does allow for the possibility that pharmaceutical companies just may not comply, in which case:

“Secretary [Kennedy] shall propose a rulemaking plan to impose most-favored-nation pricing”

Oooh a “rulemaking plan”!

Then there’s this doozy of a final bullet point

“the heads of agencies shall take all action available, in coordination with the Assistant to the President for Domestic Policy, to address global freeloading and price discrimination against American patients”

There’s a reason Emma Freer, senior policy analyst for health care at the American Economic Liberties Project, calls the executive order “vaguely worded” and puts the major flaws in the plan on blast.

For one, per Freer, “it would tolerate continued profiteering and price gouging from Big Pharma” and despite claiming to want to cut out the middlemen—the notorious pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), who are widely seen as responsible for skyrocketing U.S. drug prices—it would “leave them unscathed.”

For another thing, it ignores the systemic structural causes of high U.S. drug prices, namely:

“we pay more because we subsidize corporate monopolies, including Big Pharma and pharmacy benefit managers (PBM), that drive up drug prices at home.”

And for another, importantly:

“Trump’s order assumes Big Pharma won’t just choose to raise prices charged outside the U.S., bringing them more in line with the inflated prices we pay.”

Talk about a loophole.

During his press conference, Trump seemed to understand that the order itself was vague on enforcement details and tried to fill in the gaps. As NPR reported:

"Whoever is paying the lowest price, that's the price that we're going to get," Trump said in an announcement at the White House, explaining what he called "most favored nation" pricing. He said drugmakers would have to cut their U.S. prices to the level paid by other developed countries—or face consequences. "If necessary, we'll investigate the drug companies, and we'll, in particular, investigate the countries that are doing this," he said. He also said that the U.S. market would be opened to imports from other countries.

And he even threatened to wield tariffs as a cudgel:

Trump told a press conference that the government would impose tariffs if the prices in the U.S. did not match those in other countries and said he was seeking cuts of between 59% and 90%. "Everybody should equalize. Everybody should pay the same price," Trump said.

Notably, there is no mention of tariffs as an enforcement mechanism in the order itself. Trump was just throwing more things at the wall, but one big question remained: whether the EO would survive legal challenges. After all, Trump already tried to do this in his first term, and it was blocked in the courts.

We’ve Seen This Movie Before

In September 2020, Donald Trump issued an executive order trying to impose similar “favored nations” pharmaceutical price controls, focusing on lowering drug prices for Medicare recipients.

The order read in part:

(a) It is the policy of the United States that the Medicare program should not pay more for costly Part B or Part D prescription drugs or biological products than the most-favored-nation price. (b) The “most-favored-nation price” shall mean the lowest price, after adjusting for volume and differences in national gross domestic product, for a pharmaceutical product that the drug manufacturer sells in a member country of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) that has a comparable per-capita gross domestic product.

But even this was not Trump’s first attempt. The September EO invalidated his previous EOs issued in July of that year; plus there was one in 2018, which has also been scrubbed from Trump’s White House website.

Center For American Progress called out these hollow attempts for what they were:

As with this most recent order, however, it was only a superficial attempt to convince the American people that his administration was taking action on sky-high prescription drug prices; after touting the policy for months, HHS eventually declined to issue regulations implementing it.

Ultimately, Trump’s September 2020 EO was blocked by a judge on procedural grounds after it was challenged by providers, doctors, patients, and pharmaceutical companies alike. And experts expect major litigation to stymie his new EO as well.

As Reuters notes, the markets seemed to realize this order was all bark and no bite:

Shares of major drugmakers, after initially falling during premarket trading, rallied on Monday along with the broader market. Shares of Merck & Co closed up 5.8%, while Pfizer gained 3.6% and Gilead Sciences finished up 7.1%. Eli Lilly the world's largest drugmaker by market value, rose 2.9%.

After all:

Analysts said the order did not contain the kinds of detailed plans for price cuts that would raise concerns.

It’s clear that this order is not a serious attempt to lower drug prices for Americans, but rather to cast Trump as the great prescription drug cost cutter, while at the same time attempting to erase the efforts and very real progress Democrats have made in that fight.

Democrats Have Actually Lowered Prescription Drug Costs

While Trump may be cosplaying at being a populist, he has a knack for getting credit for trying things even if they fail to materialize. So, Democrats in response are making clear that lowering prescription drug prices is an issue they have long championed.

Cue Rep. Ro Khanna and Senator Bernie Sanders, who are teaming up to call Trump’s bluff, using the likely legal obstacles to the order’s implementation as a hook for urging Trump and Republicans to join them in codifying elements of the order into law.

This has the benefit of inserting a wedge between Trump and congressional Republicans who are famously hostile toward such legislation.

My assumption is that would be fairly controversial up here if we were doing it … legislatively,” Thune said of Trump’s executive order on drug pricing. “The most-favored-nation I don’t think is the right way to go about addressing prescription drug prices,” [Senator Thom Tillis] said.

Plus Sanders and Khanna see it as the next battle in a war they have been waging since at least 2018 when they introduced The Prescription Drug Price Relief Act, which sounds an awful lot like what Trump claims to want to accomplish with his most recent order.

The bill, called the Prescription Drug Price Relief Act, is actually pretty simple in its mechanics: If the US price for a medication is higher than in other developed countries, the drugmaker’s monopoly would be ended and generic competitors could enter the market to sell alternative versions of the drug at a lower price.

Three years later once Joe Biden took office, Sanders and Khanna released a package of bills to once again try to lower prescription drug prices:

The package of bills includes: The Prescription Drug Price Relief Act to peg the price of prescription drugs in the United States to the median price in Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Japan; The Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Act to direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs under Medicare Part D; and The Affordable and Safe Prescription Drug Importation Act to allow patients, pharmacists and wholesalers to import safe, affordable medicine from Canada and other major countries.

Ultimately, elements of this bill were signed into law by Biden in 2022 as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, including provisions that:

President Biden and VP Harris announced the first round of drug price negotiations last year. Per CNN:

The initial round of negotiations with drugmakers – who have been trying, unsuccessfully so far, to quash the program in federal court – focused on the most widely used and expensive drugs taken by Medicare enrollees. These are the 10 medications and the discounts off the 2023 list price achieved through negotiations, according to HHS:

Januvia: 79%

Fiasp/NovoLog: 76%

Farxiga: 68%

Enbrel: 67%

Jardiance: 66%

Stelara: 66%

Xarelto: 62%

Eliquis: 56%

Entresto: 53%

Imbruvica: 38%

The $6 billion in savings estimate is based on Medicare’s 2023 cost for these drugs, Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, told reporters. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the negotiation program will save Medicare $100 billion over a decade.

On January 17 of this year, just before Trump re-entered the White House, the Biden administration announced the 15 drugs selected for the second cycle of the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program:

Ozempic; Rybelsus; Wegovy

Trelegy Ellipta

Xtandi

Pomalyst

Ibrance

Ofev

Linzess

Calquence

Austedo; Austedo XR

Breo Ellipta

Tradjenta

Xifaxan

Vraylar

Janumet; Janumet XR

Otezla

Trump wants Americans to forget all the progress Democrats have made on this issue and in fact even devoted some of his time during his executive order press conference to trashing Biden’s Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program.

But notably, while Trump issued executive orders on his first day in office to undo some of the Biden administration’s work on lowering prescription drug prices, the program to enable Medicare to negotiate lower drug costs was unaffected, as was Biden’s cap on the cost of insulin.

More work is needed to lower prescription drug prices for all Americans, of course, and to end the stranglehold pharmaceutical companies have on prices here in the U.S. But the fact that Democrats were not able to accomplish more when they held power should only fuel the fight for real and sustainable legislation that can both survive legal challenges and help bring costs down for American consumers.

But Trump shouldn’t just get away with casting himself as the hero on this issue, as if he were the first one to identify the problem and take it on.

It’s an important lesson for Democrats: If you don’t want to get scooped on your signature issue by an opportunistic and shameless con man seeking to cast you as the defenders of the status quo, fix the problem so there is no longer a crisis for him to exploit.