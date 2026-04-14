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Jeff Markel's avatar
Jeff Markel
5h

Please don’t EVER again refer to Hegseth as “Secretary of War." No such job has existed in the United States since 1947.

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Daniel Appleton's avatar
Daniel Appleton
5h

GOOD ! I think that the ones who've had it with that posturing, POMPOUS, egotistical faux Christian sumbitch are finally getting some bass in their collective voice.

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