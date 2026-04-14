LEFT: Vice President J.D. Vance speaks to the media. Photo by Janos Kummer/Getty Images. RIGHT: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth participates in an honor cordon for Indonesian Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

No one would accuse Donald Trump of being a religious zealot. But it’s no accident that his cabinet is riddled with them. Trump is well aware of the political benefits of basking in the reflective glow of true believers, particularly since he fails to live up to any objective standard of piety himself.

This dynamic has taken on new salience in his second term as he has elevated two zealous adult converts, JD Vance and Pete Hegseth, to positions of power in the administration. Their respective religious traditions inform not just their politics, but also how they perform their roles in government. Trump may be seeking to benefit from their religious bona fides, but in a deep irony, he also appears to have set off a holy war between two incompatible theories of religious power.

JD Vance’s conversion to Catholicism in 2019 at age 35 is central to both the social conservatism that has driven his politics since running for Senate in 2022 and his claim to institutional legitimacy, which Vance sees as key to a 2028 run for president. By contrast, Hegseth’s conversion to evangelical Christianity, a process that began in 2018 at the age of 38, led him to embrace a sort of medieval Christian nationalist style of politics that informs the “warrior ethos” at the heart of his “Department of War” leadership.

Now, as Hegseth is tasked with waging Trump’s holy war in Iran while Vance has been tasked with ending it, the conflict between these two faith traditions has come to a head. And it’s clear which side Trump has chosen, as he escalates his feud with the Vatican even as he amplifies an evangelical meme that likens himself to Jesus.

Trump has no real theological preference of his own, of course. He has largely sided with Hegseth’s vision because it mirrors his own hunger for unchecked power and divine justification. But it has led us down a path where the most irreligious president in modern history may have just set off the first genuine theological civil war within American conservatism. One that Democrats, if they’re smart, will be able to wedge to their advantage ahead of the 2028 election.

Pete Hegseth

Pete Hegseth’s conversion to evangelical Christianity began in 2018 when he and his current (third) wife joined an evangelical church in New Jersey. Four years later, Hegseth would co-author a book that argued, as The Guardian puts it, “that the survival of ‘Western civilization’ depends on the reintroduction of Christianity to American schooling.”

This led Hegseth and his wife to move their family to Nashville to enroll their kids in a “classical Christian education” (CCE) school. While there, the Hegseths joined Pilgrim Hill Reformed Fellowship, a church led by Christian nationalist pastor Brooks Potteiger, who would go on to become Hegseth’s closest spiritual advisor. The church is famously part of the radical Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC).

Julie Ingersoll, a professor of religious studies at the University of North Florida, described this sect of Christianity to The Guardian:

“[CREC] folks don’t embrace democracy particularly,” Ingersoll said. “They don’t believe in social equality among people. They think that God created the world and that some people are destined to have authority and to rule over other people, and other people are destined to be followers. “When we talk about legitimate government having its authority coming from the consent of the governed – they don’t believe that at all.” To Hegseth’s ilk: “legitimate authority comes directly from God.”

When Hegseth was promoted to Defense Secretary, he quickly instituted monthly Christian worship services at the Pentagon. Among the more controversial sermons delivered there was by Potteiger himself, who told the gathered military members,

“There’s a temptation to think that you’re actually in control and responsible for final outcomes, especially for those who issue the commands and do the aiming and the shooting.” “But you are not ultimately in charge of the world…Jesus has the final say over all of it.”

While the sermon predates Trump’s war in Iran, the sentiment is all the more disturbing in the context of a war that Hegseth has framed, per The Guardian, as sanctioned by God with Trump’s “Secretary of War” himself “repeatedly invoking ‘God’s almighty providence’ and expressing certainty that God is on the side of the US military.” Hegseth has also “called on the American people to pray for victory ‘in the name of Jesus Christ.’”

Further, per The Guardian,

Hegseth’s distinct combination of piety and bloodlust was most prominently on display at the 25 March worship service at the Pentagon, the first since the war in Iran began, when he prayed for “overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy”.

This prayer was widely viewed as the target of a sermon by Pope Leo XIV, “who preached on Palm Sunday that God ignores the prayers of those whose ‘hands are full of blood’ from making war.”

As The Free Press reported,

On Easter Sunday, Leo XIV urged world leaders to lay down weapons and choose peace—to drop the “desire to dominate others.” It was the culmination of a rhetorical escalation against the Iran war that grew in intensity over Holy Week, when he condemned “the imperialist occupation of the world.”

Getting rebuked by the Vatican should perhaps come as little surprise for Hegseth, who is a follower of a faith that The Guardian describes as a “deeply Calvinist wing of evangelical Christianity…that rejects the pope’s authority and is rooted in a belief in predestination.” John Calvin, religious historians remind us, broke from the Catholic Church during the 16th-Century Protestant Reformation, and so it seems, Hegseth seeks to do the same in 2026.

According to The Free Press, back in January, shortly after the Pope’s State of the World speech, the then-ambassador to the U.S., Cardinal Christophe Pierre, was summoned to the Pentagon for what reporters described as

“a bitter lecture warning that the United States has the military power to do whatever it wants—and that the Church had better take its side.”

According to The Free Press,

What particularly enraged the Pentagon, one Vatican official said, was the passage [from his speech] in which Leo appeared to challenge the Donroe Doctrine—Trump’s update of the Monroe Doctrine, which asserts unchallenged American dominion over the Western Hemisphere. In his speech, the Pope declared: “A diplomacy that promotes dialogue and seeks consensus among all parties is being replaced by a diplomacy based on force, by either individuals or groups of allies.”

And in what can only be seen as a threat,

one U.S. official went so far as to invoke the Avignon Papacy, the period in the 1300s when the French Crown leveraged its military power to dominate the papal authority.

This exchange represents the Pentagon’s assertion of the Trump/Hegseth view of war over that of the Vatican. But on another level, it represents a choice Trump has made to embrace Hegseth’s vision of the world, not only over the Pope’s but over JD Vance’s.

According to The New York Times, Vance was “the man inside Mr. Trump’s inner circle most opposed to the war.” He has since tried to distance himself from the conflict even as he seeks to be a public-facing propaganda tool for Trump, and even as the White House deployed him as its representative in so-called “peace” talks with Iran, a mission destined for failure.

But the division goes deeper than that. As The Free Press reported on Undersecretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon official who summoned the Pope’s ambassador to The Pentagon,

Colby belongs to a cadre of Catholic and ostensibly dovish officials that Vance placed in the security apparatus who are now struggling to reconcile their isolationist instincts with the aggressive posture of a president who, within a single year, has bombed eight countries—with no sign of stopping.

JD Vance

JD Vance’s conversion to Catholicism is the latest stop on his faith journey, which took him from the evangelicalism of his childhood through the atheism of his young adulthood, to finally finding Catholicism in 2019 at the age of 35.

According to Slate, Vance was

drawn to Catholicism for its rules and relative stability over centuries. “I felt like the modern world was constantly in flux,” Vance said. “The things you believed 10 years ago were no longer acceptable to believe 10 years later.”

Or as Vance put it when asked about what appealed to him about Catholicism at a 2021 event,

“I really liked that the Catholic Church was just really old.”

There’s a reason Vance was so comfortable in Trump’s regressive MAGA orbit. As Slate’s Molly Olmstead notes,

His enthusiasm for a particular and relatively obscure kind of contemporary Catholic political thought shows up in his politics—his longing for Americans to build robust nuclear families, his comments about banning porn, his scorn for childless cat ladies.

Or as The New York Times put it,

Mr. Vance’s faith has become a conspicuous part of his political biography, driving his views on issues like opposition to abortion rights and encouraging Americans to have more children.

Politico reported that in 2023 Vance identified himself as “a member of the ‘postliberal right.’” As Olmstead describes it, this new breed of wannabe theocrats seeks to “build the kind of society they want to live in.”

Among their beliefs, per Olmstead,

“They aim to control women’s reproductive choices and individual freedoms concerning gender, sexuality, and identity”

“they oppose immigration”

“and they seek to elevate religious organizations’ place in their schools and civic institutions.”

Essentially, it’s Christian nationalism by another name.

But as Vance prepares for a 2028 run for president, he’s hoping the radicalization of his faith is offset by the association with Catholicism, which is widely seen as more traditionalist and is having a bit of a resurgence in the U.S. right now. As The Times notes, his faith has made him a hero among “influential conservative Christian leaders” including Erika Kirk, who famously gave Vance Turning Point USA’s early endorsement last year. And now, Vance has a memoir set to publish this June, titled “Communion: Finding My Way Back To Faith,” perfectly timed to set him up for a post-midterm presidential campaign announcement. According to his publisher, the book “reveals how his faith guides his work in public life, and how it informs his vision for the future”.

Ironically, even as Vance uses his Catholic faith to set himself up as the presidential successor to Donald Trump, it’s his defense of the Trump administration’s cruelest policies, from mass deportation to the war in Iran, that has put him at odds with the central figure of his own faith.

As The Guardian notes, Vance “justified the White House’s deportation policies with his interpretation of Catholicism, using ordo amoris – ‘order of love’ – to defend prioritising obligations to fellow citizens over outsiders.”

This led to a quasi-rebuke from then-Pope Francis.

Without naming Vance directly, the late Pope Francis argued in a letter that “the true ordo amoris that must be promoted is that which we discover by meditating constantly on the parable of the ‘Good Samaritan’ … that is, by meditating on the love that builds a fraternity open to all, without exception”.

Nor has Vance been immune to criticism by Francis’s successor, Pope Leo XIV, especially since Trump’s misadventure in Iran.

But now, Trump has taken the fight directly to Pope Leo, talking Hegseth’s side against Catholics like Vance. And this is opening a significant rift in the conservative movement.

Trump v. The Pope

Ever since Trump launched his disastrous war of choice in Iran, Pope Leo has been taking to X to speak out against it.

From March 1 in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s initial strikes,

Through the month of March, as he called for prayer to end the war,

He even took a direct swipe at Trump, casting Jesus as the disruptor of “the imperialist occupation of the world.”

And on Easter Sunday, the Pope likened Jesus’ resurrection to the laying down of arms.

By April 12, Trump apparently had had enough. He went off on the Pontiff, declaring

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.”

And

“Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!”

Then, just 45 minutes later, Trump went on to post a meme of himself as Jesus healing the sick.

This notion of Donald Trump as the second coming of Jesus has been a well-reported theme among the Christian nationalists who make up Hegseth’s Pentagon. JD Vance, appearing on Fox News, tried to downplay the post as simply a joke. But to Hegseth and his ilk, this is deadly serious.

Vance took Trump’s side by taking a mild swipe at the Pope, urging the Vatican to keep out of politics and “stick to matters of ​morality.” But as David Graham of The Atlantic observed, the entire episode shows clearly that, to Trump, “religion is primarily about power, not morality.”

Graham also noted the tension between “Trump as peacemaker” and “Trump as warrior.” As he puts it,

After briefly portraying himself as a peacemaker in pursuit of the Nobel Prize, Trump has now embraced military adventure; he has shrugged at economic tumult; and he has brushed aside faith leaders’ concerns about his immigration enforcement. Trump well understands the iconographic and organizational power of Christianity, but he seems to reject the idea that it should create any constraints on him.

But at what cost? Trump may not need to get elected ever again, but his Vice President, not to mention members of his party, will. And Trump may have finally crossed a line.

As David Gibson, the director of the Center on Religion and Culture at Fordham University, told Reuters,

“American presidents and ⁠American Catholics have ​disagreed with popes in the past. But this is disrespect. Disrespect is way different than disagreement, and that’s the danger for Trump here.”

Notably, Trump won Catholic voters by a massive 20 percent in 2024. And as Harry Enten observed on CNN this week, even before Trump went on the attack against Pope Leo, Catholics already had soured on him with a net -4 approval rating.

That disapproval is likely to spike even higher now as Trump ponders his next move in Iran, now that Vance returned empty-handed from his so-called “peace” talks.

As The Daily Beast characterized it.

President Donald Trump is itching to tear up his own ceasefire after his talks with Iran imploded. The 79-year-old president is weighing whether to resume strikes on Iran, officials and people familiar with the situation have told The Wall Street Journal, just a few days after he triumphantly declared a “double-sided CEASEFIRE.” Trump is eyeing limited revenge strikes to break a stalemate in negotiations after Vice President JD Vance failed to reach a peace deal with Iranian officials in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Saturday following 21 hours of talks.

One suspects Pete Hegseth is relishing the idea of escalating the war further, which in turn will no doubt harm JD Vance’s 2028 presidential prospects before his campaign even begins.

In the meantime, Democrats could well seize upon the Holy War inside the White House unintentionally instigated by Trump, particularly where their values align with the Vatican: opposition to the war in Iran and to Trump’s draconian immigration policies, as well as on how society should treat the least fortunate among us. That could prove a potent wedge to peel even more Catholic voters away from the GOP.

Democrats could even take a page out of the playbook of Pope Leo, who told reporters recently,

“I have no fear of the Trump administration nor speaking out about the message of the Gospel,” the pope said. “I will not shy away from announcing the message of the gospel, of inviting all people to look for ways of building bridges for peace and reconciliation, of looking for ways to avoid war any time that’s possible.”