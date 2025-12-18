LEFT: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images. CENTER: U.S. President Donald Trump. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images. RIGHT: U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.

As 2025 draws to a close, it’s useful to step back and holistically assess the first year of Trump’s second term. This is one of the reasons I enjoy writing for The Big Picture; we can disentangle from the headlines and Trump’s distractions to take in a larger view, drawing connections among otherwise confusing and chaotic policies.

Trump’s physical and mental capacity is in notable decline. So, as Jamelle Bouie wrote yesterday in The New York Times, we have in place of a powerful “unitary executive” something more like a kingdom divided into fiefdoms, with a mad monarch at its center. The result is as striking as it is dangerous: a power vacuum where zealots and ideologues, white supremacists and Christian nationalists, tech billionaires and conspiracy theorists, have all stepped in to seize what they can, advancing their own projects and interests as quickly as they can.

That’s the garbage in. The garbage out is what we wrestle with daily. It is no surprise to those paying attention that we now face high inflation and unemployment, soaring healthcare costs, racial terrorism in our communities, a looming war in our hemisphere, and a paralyzed Congress. These are the direct and inevitable consequences of the regime’s own policies. Add to that a president so out of touch and corrupt that we have lost all capacity to faithfully report it, and you have described 2025 America.

Despair over what has been done to us lurks at every turn. But so, too, and stronger, has been our resolve. The U.S. electorate, powered by enthusiastic Democrats, disillusioned independents and even regretful Republicans, has pushed back. Faced with the regime’s failed policies, some championed by the mad king himself, others by his ambitious cronies, the People have begun to speak through their votes. We’ve seen it in the irrefutable numbers in repeated disastrous electoral outcomes for the president’s party. That in turn has caused GOP officials, who are always looking out for themselves, to rethink the cost of blind loyalty. They are beginning to head for the doors—or even, as we saw yesterday on the ACA subsidies extension discharge petition, across the aisle.

The president’s poll numbers are recording this collapse. But we often speak so broadly about the root causes (the economy, immigration, healthcare, foreign policy) that we miss something vital. The Trump regime’s policies are backfiring. That is to say, they are not only failing, they are affirmatively causing millions to reject and condemn what they once supported. That is because they are delivering the very opposite of what Trump once promised.

To better assess this, let’s climb aboard a metaphorical helicopter to buzz sweep the current political landscape, which now looks as sad and ruined as the East Wing of the White House.

The economic backfire

Trump promised his voters that he would lower prices on Day One. What they got instead were tariffs, first against our closest trading partners, then culminating in worldwide “Liberation Day” tariffs in April.

As Susie Wiles candidly told Vanity Fair, many tried to dissuade him from this path, but he wouldn’t be moved off of it. As The New York Times noted,

She said she had tried to get him to hold off announcing the hefty tariffs in the spring because of a “huge disagreement” on his team, but he went ahead and did that too.

It took some time for the true cost of the tariffs to hit. That’s because many big retailers, sensing more tariff uncertainty ahead, stocked up on goods. But now those extra inventories have run out, and tariffs are driving up the cost of anything newly purchased. That means importers need to either absorb the costs or pass them on to consumers. One hurts profits; the other drives inflation.

Farmers, who voted overwhelmingly for Trump, have found themselves unable to sell much of their crops, including soybeans, which the Chinese used to buy in huge quantities.

In place of these sales, Trump has offered farmers $12 billion in new farm subsidies, a kind of socialized solution to a problem that the White House created for itself. But this is little more than an economic bandaid on a far larger wound.

Grocery prices have also soared, in part because of the tariffs, but also because the regime’s draconian immigration crackdowns have driven away many farmworkers, causing production prices to rise. And the cost of beef is now so high that even Fox News has been running stories on it.

Utility prices are also rising everywhere, and again this can be traced to disastrous policy. The “One Big Beautiful Bill” cut funding for sizable green energy projects, some of which were about to come on line. You don’t need an economics degree to understand that eliminating cheap, clean, new sources of energy, while unregulated data centers are gobbling up existing energy supply, will cause consumer electric bills to rise. The beneficiaries of the Republican budget, of course, are the wealthy for whom personal electricity costs are of little concern but whose taxes are now far lower and whose projects are now state subsidized.

Taken together, this has soured millions of Trump’s own voters on his economic policies. As the latest survey by Navigator found,

Americans remain highly negative on the President’s economic management, with 61% disapproving of his handling of inflation and the cost of living.

And importantly, “14% of Trump voters now say they regret their vote, largely because of his handling of the economy.”

There is also nothing on the horizon that is expected to lower prices or tame inflation, short of an unlikely voluntary repeal of the tariffs or the Supreme Court stepping in to strike them down. Even were the latter to occur, however, the Trump White House is prepared to impose new tariffs under different claimed statutory authority.

Trump’s only “solution” to the problem of affordability is to try (and fail) to blame Joe Biden, who has been out of office for 11 months; to falsely claim prices are actually down, not up; to tell holiday shoppers ”Don’t be dramatic”; and, like every other thing that’s bad for the Trump White House, to label affordability as just another Democratic “hoax.”

Trump won the 2024 election largely because of voter concerns about high prices, which the Democrats unsuccessfully tried to argue were not as big a problem as they were. Now that the shoe is on the other swollen foot, Trump’s efforts to gaslight voters that they are actually doing just fine economically is backfiring.

The healthcare backfire

The rising costs of groceries and utilities will soon be dwarfed by eye-popping spikes in health insurance premiums, which for some 24 million Americans could on average more than double. The cliff we are driving toward is self-created and self-imposed; Republicans are deliberately allowing the pandemic era subsidies on ACA health insurance premiums to expire with no fix in sight, even if this winds up disproportionately impacting their own voters.

This is political suicide. But deep disagreements within the Republican party over healthcare affordability and how to address it are preventing any real solutions. Many are driven by ideological opposition to what they see as “socialized medicine.”

When those ACA subsidies expire in a few weeks, those who believe they are better off without healthcare insurance than they are paying such high rates with high deductibles could simply decide not to carry it. That group tends to be younger, healthier Americans who can afford to take higher risks, meaning those left within the system will be more expensive on average to insure. And up go the prices again, not just within the ACA, but for everyone. After all, many will choose to forego preventative care due to high insurance premiums and later wind up in urgent care, where the costs and risks are far higher.

Democrats understand the power of healthcare as a driving issue for elections. During Trump’s first term, Republicans’ failed efforts to kill the ACA led to a midterm romp and the loss of 40 seats for the GOP. All the signs point toward a similar or worse drubbing next year, particularly if the GOP succeeds in killing the ACA by making it unaffordable for most of its enrollees.

In early January, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’s bill to extend ACA premium subsidies for three years will receive a House vote thanks to four GOP members joining all Democrats in a discharge petition to force the bill out of committee and to the chamber floor. There it will pass, only to be likely stopped in the GOP-controlled Senate.

When that happens, the message will become crystal clear to voters. The GOP doesn’t care about the cost of your healthcare, or even whether you can remain insured.

And in case that still isn’t clear enough, the cuts to Medicaid mandated by the GOP budget will begin shuttering nursing homes and rural hospitals, once again with many red states being hardest hit. Even if they wanted to, at this point Democrats can do nothing further to stop Republicans from inflicting this misery on their own base of voters.

By the fall, the backfire on healthcare will be in full swing, right before the midterm elections.

The mass deportation backfire

Political movements typically gain members by expanding and broadening their appeal, particularly to demographics of voters who have recently swung their way. Any rational party would embrace these new voters and cater to them to cement their gains.

Latino voters in fact swung hard for Trump in 2024, shocking Democrats with their rapid abandonment of the party over higher prices. As the Pew Research Center noted,

In the 2024 election, Hispanic voters were among the groups with the largest shifts toward Trump since 2016. Nearly half (48%) backed him in 2024 – up from 36% in 2020 and 28% in 2016

But Trump promised the opposite of what he has delivered on prices, as we saw above. And he also led these voters to believe that his promises of mass deportations would only target dangerous criminals.

The brutal and highly public campaign by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to detain and deport all immigrants—even those who are pursuing the lawful application process—has now driven support for Trump among Latinos back down to near 2016 levels. According to Pew, as of the end of November 2025,

70% of Latinos disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job as president, and

65% disapprove of the administration’s approach to immigration.

Much of the general public also sees and understands that the Department of Homeland Security is fundamentally racist as well as disturbingly invested in demonstrating its own cruelty. It does this in part to terrorize immigrants into self-deporting and in part to “own the libs” by celebrating bullying, pain and suffering.

That may play well to the ghouls and white supremacists in charge of policy, from Stephen Miller to Kristi Noem. And it may satisfy the hunger of the extreme, far-right of the GOP base for more public displays of sadism.

But as policy, it is backfiring. Not only has the Latino vote flipped back to the Democrats, erasing all the Republicans’ 2024 gains, but the much vaunted “manosphere” of male podcasters and bloggers has also seen enough. As Joe Rogan said to his millions of listeners, pulling good people out of their schools and from Home Depot parking lots isn’t what voters thought they’d signed up for. They believed, based on Trump’s promises, that ICE was going to “get rid of the gang members” and not hardworking long-time members of the community.

Among registered independent voters, there has been a sea change in opinion on immigration, too. A new Quinnipiac poll found that 62 percent of independents now favor a “legal path to citizenship“ over deportation for undocumented workers.

The “America First” backfire

Trump’s declared policies and priorities aren’t just causing a bleed of support from the center. He has also lost significant support from the hard core right.

To understand why, we need to look at what his promise to put “America First” meant to these voters. Importantly, the America First movement is separate and distinct from MAGA itself, though there is significant overlap. But if MAGA means following whatever Trump, as its cult leader, demands, America First stands more broadly for nativist economic populism and foreign isolationism. And on this score, Trump has failed badly, in part because a different faction within the GOP has staked its ground.

The most salient example of the tension between Trump and the America First movement concerns H-1B visas. The average American may not spend much time worrying about this issue. After all, H-1Bs are supposed to be reserved for foreign-born workers who fill an unmet need in the U.S. work force. But America Firsters are furious over the fact that so many are given out each year, largely to big tech companies that require greater programming or scientific expertise.

Fox’s Laura Ingraham put the question directly to Trump during a fateful interview, and his answer set off a firestorm among his far-right supporters. Trump parroted his tech donors’ arguments, claiming that the visas were necessary to bring in talent because such talent didn’t exist in the U.S.

In the same interview, Trump argued in favor of continuing to grant student visas to 600,000 Chinese scholars, whose fully-paid tuition props up U.S. colleges and universities. Trump argued,

And if we were to cut that in half, which perhaps makes some people happy, you would have half the colleges in the United States would go out of business.”

Trump failed to grasp that, for America Firsters who despise higher education institutions in the U.S., that would be a win-win. How was it that suddenly their president wanted more foreign workers and more foreign students, and he was bowing to the needs of big tech companies and elitist, liberal universities?

Finally, “America First” was supposed to mean no more foreign wars or interventions, and no more American money going to support our supposed foreign allies. But this same regime is now openly beating the war drum about regime change in Venezuela. Trump has made it clear that even a land invasion would be justified in order to seize the oil in that country that he claims belongs to us. “They took all of our oil and we want it back,” Trump told reporters just yesterday. “They illegally took it.”

The most high profile America First proponent, who was once Trump’s key ally in Congress, is now his chief antagonist. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has blasted Trump for abandoning America First principles and has announced she’s quitting Congress in what could be the first of many early departures ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Her exit creates a permission structure for more open criticism of Trump and a move away from the GOP for the most ardent nativist voters.

The political persecution backfire

Trump views himself as a victim of political persecution, rather than as a criminal who has had to face accountability. He vowed during his campaign to seek “retribution” against his perceived political enemies. Those whom Biden did not manage to pardon, including former FBI director James Comey, New York State Attorney General Letitia James and Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), are now facing those efforts directly in criminal court proceedings.

But it’s not going as planned. As the New York Times noted today, while Trump had early successes in forcing law firms, universities and other major institutions to bend the knee, his “attempts to push prosecutions of rivals have been far less successful—and more complicated.”

For starters, the Justice Department pushed back hard against such attempts. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, a Trump appointee named Erik Siebert, declined to indict either Comey or James, and for this sin he was pushed out by Trump. His replacement, Lindsey Halligan, who is a Trump loyalist, was inexperienced and, it turns out, illegally appointed. Her efforts to make the indictments stick got thrown out by a federal judge.

The DoJ may be out of time to indict Comey, so the focus has fallen on James. But then the grand juries had their say. Twice in a row, panels of grand jurors declined to return a true bill of indictment against James, which is unheard of in federal prosecutions. And yesterday, Politico reported that the government failed to add a third felony charge to the indictment against her. It’s all a clear sign that the government cannot hope to make its case and obtain a unanimous verdict with proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

The regime’s latest political persecution is also ill-advised. Following a video made by several lawmakers urging servicemembers to remember their oaths of office and reminding them that they are not to obey illegal orders, the Pentagon, under pressure from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, launched a formal investigation into Sen. Mark Kelly, a decorated veteran and astronaut. That investigation could lead to a court martial, all for speaking the truth about what military law says.

The optics of coming after a legitimate war hero are terrible. This is especially true when the man in charge of the Pentagon is a public drunk, grandstander and a risk to national security, while his boss is a draft dodger who once told aides that fallen soldiers are “suckers” and “losers” for fighting and dying for their country.

It should have been enough that the Department of Justice rank and file, the federal courts, and the federal grand juries have made it clear that the White House is overreaching in its political persecutions. Next up will be the voters, who will get to decide whether the best of America should look more like Sen. Mark Kelly or like Pete Hegseth and Donald Trump.

The military backfire

Sen. Kelly’s case is part of a larger question now facing the military, driven from the top by Hegseth and Trump. The White House has deployed forces in two illegal ways: first within our own cities such as Los Angeles and Washington D.C., and second in the Caribbean off the coast of Venezuela, where it has struck civilian vessels accused, without publicly provided evidence, of smuggling drugs. Those strikes have caused the deaths of nearly 100 people so far.

Both campaigns have drawn intense scrutiny and criticism.

The federalization and deployment of troops into U.S. cities has been challenged in multiple federal lawsuits, which are now winding their way to the Supreme Court. In the meantime, federal district and appellate courts have roundly rejected the White House’s actions in California, Oregon and Illinois as outside its legitimate exercise of authority. And just yesterday, the last of the federal troops withdrew from the streets of Los Angeles.

The administration has little to show for its efforts to militarize U.S. city streets besides raising the profiles of potential presidential candidates Govs. Gavin Newsom of California and JB Pritzker of Illinois, who are now viewed as effective leaders for moving to counter Trumpian overreach.

In the Caribbean, the murder of shipwrecked civilians by the U.S. military continues to shine a harsh light upon the illegal and unauthorized actions of the U.S. Southern Command there under Admiral Mitch Bradley and Defense Secretary Hegseth. Damning video of the incident exists and was reviewed by lawmakers, but yesterday Secretary Hegseth indicated that, out of security concerns, he would not authorize the release of the “top secret, full unedited” version of it to the public.

This refusal comes despite the fact that his “War Department” has been posting footage of its attacks on other vessels with no concern over displaying classified information.

Opposition to an expanded military campaign comes from both sides of the aisle. Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has been vocal in his opposition to any White House plans to order the U.S. military to war without authorization from Congress. And a measure by liberal House member Jim McGovern (D-MA) to enforce the War Powers resolution against Trump nearly passed the House yesterday with a 211-213 vote.

Even Trump’s own Chief of Staff, Susie Wiles, conceded in her Vanity Fair interviews that the goal of the civilian vessel attacks is to shake Maduro loose, and that an actual land campaign in Venezuela would require an authorizing vote from Congress. As reported in The National Review, Wiles is all for harsh penalties for drug dealers,

But she also let it slip that the president “wants to keep on blowing boats up until Maduro cries uncle. And people way smarter than me on that say that he will” — suggesting that her boss’s end game is to push Maduro out of power. She added that “if he were to authorize some activity on land, then it’s war, then [we’d need] Congress.”

Public opinion could shift sharply against the White House should Trump attempt to expand the current campaign into a full-fledged invasion. While he may do so to distract from his mounting domestic problems, what he will wind up with is yet another serious international one, with many, and perhaps soon most, in Congress demanding a say in how or whether we proceed.

The redistricting backfire

The president’s pollsters, if they are doing their jobs, will have told him that his midterm prospects look bleak. Presidents with such low approval ratings generally get shellacked by voters eager to voice their discontent. But instead of tacking to the center or easing up on any of his harsher policies, Trump did what his instincts have told him to always do: try to cheat.

The “cheating” would be by way of mid-decade redistricting efforts in red states, beginning with Texas and proceeding in others, to shift the tide redder wherever the map drawing is controlled by Republican officials. That includes states such as North Carolina, Ohio, Kansas, Missouri and Indiana.

But instead of grabbing for himself and his party more gerrymandered GOP House seats, the effort so far has not only been a wash, but has woken up Democrats to the danger and caused them to swing into action to stop Trump.

We saw this most dramatically in California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom deserves credit for pushing through Proposition 50 at an astonishing pace, putting the question of a special redistricting to counter Texas’s maps before the voters in his state. That measure passed by a wide margin, and now five Republican House members in California are at high risk of being out of a job next November.

We are seeing it in Virginia, where a blue trifecta has opened the door to that state’s redistricting next year, shifting two, three or even four seats into the blue column.

But it was in Indiana where the Trump White House suffered its biggest humiliation. Despite an all-out push from Trump, two visits by Vice President JD Vance, pressure from House GOP leadership, and open threats against holdout lawmakers, the plan went down to defeat in the Indiana state senate, 31 to 19. It wasn’t even close.

The public pressure campaign, paired with outrageous private threats directed to the lawmakers, backfired badly on the White House. Of particular note was the story of one senator, reported by CNN, where texts targeted her grandson in order to get to her:

Jean Leising spoke at a breakfast this fall at her 8th grade grandson’s school. Hours later, when she was set to give him a ride home from basketball practice, he bashfully told her that his entire team had received text messages about her that day — “and they were all bad.” Recounting the moment to CNN shortly after she joined 20 other Republican state senators in rejecting President Donald Trump’s redistricting push, Leising said she laughed the moment off with her grandson — but that it ultimately led to her opposing the president. “Boy, when I got home that night, that’s when I decided,” said Leising, a 76-year-old grandmother of eight, first elected to the Senate in 1988. “I was angry. So the next day, I said, ‘I’ve got to talk about this.’ Because this is over the top. This shouldn’t be the way it was.”

The Republican rejection of Trump’s vile pressure campaign in Indiana is a watershed moment signaling that his power is ebbing and GOP officials are prepared to assert themselves. Around the country, other elected officials are taking note: Trump is a paper tiger, and his threats are producing the very opposite of what he wants.

The Epstein files backfire

Tomorrow is the deadline for the Justice Department to release the Epstein files. No one is expecting them to meet their obligation; Attorney General Pam Bondi will almost certainly advance some sort of excuse relating to “ongoing investigations” or the “victims’ privacy.”

But stepping back, the mishandling of the Epstein files may have proven the biggest backfire yet.

This may be hard to understand from the point of view of Democrats, who have long understood that the reason Trump doesn’t want the files released is because he is all over them. But for the MAGA faithful, the failure of the regime to release the files once in power has been an unforgivable betrayal.

The Trump campaign and the right made full and public release of the files central to his reelection. For those who have long adhered to QAnon conspiracy theories, which counts around half of all Republican voters, Trump’s return to the White House, along with Epstein truthers such as Kash Patel and Dan Bongino at the FBI, meant that the secret cabal of child predators and pedophiles at the top of our government would finally meet the justice they deserved.

Only that never happened. Instead, the Justice Department tried to close the investigation, claiming that there is no Epstein client list and that there was no cause to pursue further investigations against anyone.

Chief of Staff Susie Wiles summarized this misstep well. During her interviews with Vanity Fair, she admitted that Bondi had “completely whiffed” the handling of the Epstein files, by not “appreciating that that was the very targeted group that cared about this.”

“First she gave them binders full of nothingness. And then she said that the witness list, or the client list, was on her desk. There is no client list, and it sure as hell wasn’t on her desk,” Wiles stated.

Trump made things far worse with his reaction. He told his followers that they were stupid for believing in a Democratic “hoax” over the Epstein files, created by Obama, Clinton, Comey, you name it. In other words, the story that he and his people had been pushing for years, which served as raw emotional juice for millions of their voters to cast their ballots, was now totally untrue and totally stupid for them to have believed.

That didn’t sit well with his voters, and it certainly didn’t sit well with House Republicans. Four of them joined the Democrats to sign a discharge petition and force a vote on the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Trump sensed an impending big and embarrassing loss, so he hastily gave permission to his party’s lawmakers to vote for the bill, which he suddenly claimed he favored after opposing and arm twisting over it for months. The House vote was nearly unanimous, with only one Republican voting against.

It then passed by unanimous consent in the Senate, leading to the disclosures now due, but unlikely to come, tomorrow.

Let’s be clear. Trump is in the Epstein files. The extent of his presence isn’t known, but based on the tranche of emails subpoenaed from the Epstein estate by the Democrats on the House Oversight Committee, he may even dominate parts of it. After all, he was a longtime friend of Epstein and they shared, in Trump’s words, many a “wonderful secret” together.

It’s now been five months since the Department of Justice sought to reverse course on the Epstein files to protect the president, but they are still regularly at the top of the news. Trump has hemorrhaged support from his base over them, and if and when the truth comes out more fully, he will lose even more.

The fact that it was the Trump campaign and its allies who elevated the Epstein files to such significance in the first place as a way to bash Democrats is an ironic icing on the cake. And it is proving, once again, to be a gigantic miscalculation and backfire.

Backfiring the Democrats back into power

Policy missteps in any the areas discussed above might normally be enough to sink a presidency. Just ask Joe Biden, who was dogged by questions about border security and inflation for the latter half of his term. Here, we see Trump slipping in the mud across all major questions, and the natural consequence should be a devastating rejection by the voters next November.

Admittedly, there is still enough time for Trump to course correct. Presidents have come back from bad numbers to triumph on Election Day, and Trump has repeatedly proven himself a slippery and unpredictable political animal. The main thing standing in his way, however, is himself.

Last night, Trump addressed the nation in what he no doubt hoped would be a redefining moment for his presidency. Here was an opportunity for him to reset with voters and provide a different path forward, perhaps on tariffs, perhaps on immigration.

Instead, however, he doubled down. Trump treated the moment like just another campaign rally, recycling old themes and blaming Biden, immigrants, trans people and anyone else he could think of for the state of the economy and the nation.

This is not a recipe for success. And it may be that Trump now lacks the energy and agility he once had to pull off another improbable come-from-behind. For Democrats, and really all defenders of democracy, this represents a critical opportunity. Trump has made a terrible mess of things, and once again he’s pulled the whole nation down with him. His cabinet is wary, GOP lawmakers are openly defying him, and his once-close allies are abandoning him in highly public spats.

The year may have begun with what seemed like an impossible-to-halt Trump train, speeding ahead at full throttle. But today, as we approach the year’s end, that old coal-fired engine is sputtering and backfiring, and many of its passengers want off at the next stop.

