US President Donald Trump speaks during in a cabinet meeting, alongside Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP.

Donald Trump has long fancied himself a new kind of anti-interventionist Republican, one who despised and reviled the endless wars of the Bush years, echoing much of what the anti-war left had been saying for years. During Trump’s first term, this became central to his so-called “America First” agenda. And ultimately, at the end of his first term, Trump negotiated the end of the Afghanistan War, an unmitigated disaster that Joe Biden famously inherited.

During the 2024 election, Trump took that brand to the next level when he saw an opportunity: a line of attack against Biden as weak, not just because of the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, but also because both Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and the October 7 attack on Israel in 2023 happened on Biden’s watch. In Trump’s telling, none of these conflicts would have even started had he been in office.

As CNN noted, during the 2024 Trump-Biden presidential debate, Trump said, “The whole world is blowing up under him,” “These are wars that will never end with him,” and “They don’t fear him…he’s going to drive us into World War III.”

Trump argued that Biden’s weakness was a danger to the United States, and he pledged to lead with a philosophy of “peace through strength.” Yes, Trump declared himself the “peace candidate” and then, as he was sworn in on January 20th, he became the self-described “peace president,” saying in his second inaugural address,

“My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier.”

Trump has really committed to the bit, declaring without evidence months into his term that he ended “6 or 7 wars.” As Karoline Leavitt declared from the White House press room:

"President Trump has brokered on average about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office…It's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."

This was rich coming just a month after Trump ordered a U.S. attack on Iranian nuclear sites. But if that weren’t upside down enough, Trump’s actions since that bizarre Nobel Prize plea render any claim he’s the “peace president” laughable.

Whether it’s Trump’s deployment of National Guard troops to American cities, the renaming of the Department of Defense as the “Department of War,” or his extrajudicial killing of suspected drug smugglers off the coast of Venezuela as part of a larger anti-cartel build-up in the Caribbean, what is really going on with the self-described “peace president”? For someone so invested in his so-called legacy as a “peacemaker,” it sure feels like he’s dragging us headlong into war.

T rump’s Invocation Of Wartime Threats To Wield Power

As you might recall from the 2024 campaign, Trump didn’t merely imply Biden would somehow lead us into war if reelected. No, central to Trump’s campaign was his accusation that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris essentially already had done so by allowing an “invasion” of migrants across the southern border.

This use of distinctly war-coded language to describe the United States in peacetime was deliberate. If there’s one thing we know about Donald Trump, it’s this standard play: Stoke fear of the other, blame someone else for causing that fear, and then cast himself as the one who will vanquish it. By laying this messaging groundwork last year, he set himself up to enter as a quasi-”wartime” president, a position he has used to invoke emergency powers only previously reserved for actual wars to justify his detention and deportation agenda.

As the ACLU put it back in March:

Even before President Donald Trump took office, he repeatedly used “invasion” rhetoric to divide our communities and advance an anti-immigrant agenda. Last week, the administration took those efforts one step further by invoking the Alien Enemies Act – a centuries-old authority that has never been during peacetime— to bypass judicial review and swiftly send hundreds of people to a foreign prison, claiming they are Venezuelan citizens and members of the gang Tren de Aragua.

The proclamation by Trump invoking the Alien Enemies Act to justify his detention and deportation of migrants was announced on March 14, and was titled, unsubtly:

Invocation of the Alien Enemies Act Regarding the Invasion of The United States by Tren De Aragua

In it, Trump deploys twisted logic to invoke war powers granted by the Alien Enemies Act. He first defines the enemy:

Tren de Aragua (TdA) is a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization with thousands of members, many of whom have unlawfully infiltrated the United States and are conducting irregular warfare and undertaking hostile actions against the United States.

And then declares his right to vanquish it:

As President of the United States and Commander in Chief, it is my solemn duty to protect the American people from the devastating effects of this invasion.

All the while, he giddily uses explicitly wartime language to accomplish an internal, peacetime policy.

Trump played a similar game in June by invoking the threat of “a rebellion” in order to justify his deployment of National Guard troops to Los Angeles.

In a June 7 proclamation titled “Department of Defense Security for the Protection of Department of Homeland Security Functions,” Trump once again defines the enemy in terms of a wartime threat:

Numerous incidents of violence and disorder have recently occurred and threaten to continue in response to the enforcement of Federal law by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other United States Government personnel… To the extent that protests or acts of violence directly inhibit the execution of the laws, they constitute a form of rebellion against the authority of the Government of the United States.

And then declares his right to vanquish it:

In light of these incidents and credible threats of continued violence, by the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby call into Federal service members and units of the National Guard under 10 U.S.C. 12406 to temporarily protect ICE and other United States Government personnel who are performing Federal functions, including the enforcement of Federal law, and to protect Federal property, at locations where protests against these functions are occurring or are likely to occur based on current threat assessments and planned operations.

It is telling that nowhere in that proclamation does Trump refer to Los Angeles or California. This was meant to give Trump wide latitude to deploy National Guard troops to any American city he chose, something Judge Breyer cited in his recent ruling declaring Trump’s calling up of the National Guard to Los Angeles illegal.

Per The AP:

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s administration “willfully” broke federal law by sending National Guard troops to the Los Angeles area in early June after days of protests over immigration raids. In the 52-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco noted Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have stated their intention to deploy National Guard troops to other cities across the country…and that raises concerns they are “creating a national police force with the President as its chief.”

While it is good news that this use of the U.S. military has been ruled illegal, that has not stopped Trump from threatening other cities with similar deployments. The administration is playing urban whack-a-mole, testing out new tactics and justifications for every use of force Trump wishes to employ.

Take his deployment of troops to Washington, D.C. Here too, Trump used his well-worn militarization playbook by declaring on August 11 his right “to protect law-abiding citizens from the destructive forces of criminal activity,” which he described in predictably wartime terms:

Citizens, tourists, and staff alike are unable to live peacefully in the Nation’s capital, which is under siege from violent crime.

Washington, D.C. was apparently so crime-ridden that the troops deployed there ended up cleaning up city litter and spreading mulch as part of a beautification project. In other words, not crime-ridden at all.

This tracks with the actual crime statistics, which show that D.C. violent crime has been on a steep decline. But that hardly matters to Trump, who cites statistics when they suit him but calls their legitimacy into question when they don’t. He did this just this week when he suggested domestic violence should not count as a crime (Karoline Leavitt even floated that victims would falsely report crimes simply to undermine Trump.)

But Trump was never going to be content with simply waging a domestic war. Trump has now escalated a significant military build-up off our shores as well.

Is Trump Literally Sending Us To War?

Signs of Trump’s thirst to be a wartime president, beyond the invocations of “invasions” and “sieges” here at home, were present early in his second term, no matter how loudly he claimed to be a “peacemaker.”

Recall the bizarre saber-rattling against his newly declared regional foes, Canada, Greenland, and Panama. Trump even threatened to annex Greenland and was unwilling to rule out taking it by force. Trump was sending a not-so-subtle message to Americans that we’re surrounded by enemies on all sides, a deranged inversion of the traditional conception of what has made us so secure for most of our existence: the oceans to our east and west and our allies to our north and south.

But no, not for the “peace president.” As The Conversation put it back in February:

Trump, not historically much of an imperialist in his rhetoric, has now doubled down on classical imperialist threats as he repeatedly proposes expanding the physical map of the U.S., musing in particular about Greenland, Panama, Canada and now Gaza.

But all this was peanuts next to the military escalation Trump has embarked upon just in the past months.

On September 2, the Trump regime killed 11 people in a boat off the coast of Venezuela. The White House claimed those on board were "assessed to be affiliated with a designated terrorist organization and to be engaged in illicit drug trafficking activities."

The justification given to Congress for the extrajudicial killing cited the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans due to drug trafficking. But, as Reuters notes,

Trump's explanation did not address concerns that the strike violated international law. [Experts] noted that civilians were killed, while the Trump administration provided no evidence of what the vessel was carrying and did not establish that those on board threatened armed attack. "Using the word 'terrorist' doesn't change the facts," Tess Bridgeman, a co-editor-in-chief at Just Security and a senior fellow at New York University law school, said in a social media post. "If this is what it seems - laying the ground for using force in Venezuela, or elsewhere, without consent - it could portend an illegal and unnecessary war of choice," she wrote.

Indeed, that is what appears to be happening. As The New York Times reports,

President Trump signed a still-secret directive in July ordering the Pentagon to use military force against some Latin American drug cartels that his administration has labeled “terrorist” organizations. Around the same time, the administration declared that a Venezuelan criminal group was a terrorist organization and that Mr. Maduro was its leader. Soon after, the Pentagon began amassing a small armada of ships and planes to monitor the supposed drug traffickers and to pick targets to attack.

According to The Times, that armada includes eight warships, several Navy P-8 surveillance planes, and one attack submarine.

But many have wondered whether going after cartels is really the endgame here, or whether it’s about regime change in Venezuela, as Maduro himself has posited. When asked about this, Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt responded “by calling Mr. Maduro illegitimate and invoking his indictment, late in the first Trump administration, on U.S. drug trafficking charges.”

Mr. Trump, she said, was “prepared to use every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding into our country and to bring those responsible to justice. The Maduro regime is not the legitimate government of Venezuela. It is a narco-terror cartel.”

The White House has given us no reason to think it would exercise any restraint.

This military buildup in the Caribbean has coincided with Trump’s recent cosmetic rebrand of the Defense Department as the “Department of War” and Pete Hegseth as the “Secretary of War.”

As Trump’s memorandum from last week notes in stark, Orwellian terms:

The name “Department of War,” more than the current “Department of Defense,” ensures peace through strength, as it demonstrates our ability and willingness to fight and win wars on behalf of our Nation at a moment’s notice, not just to defend. This name sharpens the Department’s focus on our own national interest and our adversaries’ focus on our willingness and availability to wage war to secure what is ours.

This shift comes amid Pete Hegseth’s constant refrain about the “warrior ethos” of the Pentagon, his recent assurance to U.S. Marines aboard the USS Iwo Jima warship stationed off Puerto Rico that their presence there was “not a drill,” and his pledge of further attacks like that of September 2.

“It won’t stop with just this strike. Anyone else trafficking in those waters who we know is a designated narco-terrorist will face the same fate,” Hegseth noted. “And it’s important for the American people to protect our homeland and protect our hemisphere.”

For his part, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has refused to rule out attacks on cartels within Venezuela. Per Al Jazeera,

“We are going to take on drug cartels wherever they are, wherever they are operating against the interests of the US,” Rubio said.

The White House’s unprecedented position is that force, even the unaccountable extrajudicial killing of civilians in international waters, is perfectly justified, whether it flouts international and human rights laws or not. Vice President JD Vance, spending his time arguing online with a progressive account, made this chillingly clear.

What Is Behind Trump’s Warmongering?

Presidents, particularly in their first terms, have incentives to frame themselves as wartime leaders in some way. This allows them to make the argument, as George W. Bush did in 2004, that to change horses midstream while multiple wars are underway would undermine our national security.

But here, Trump is in his second term and pressing us into wars both at home and abroad with no further elections on the horizon that he must win. Or are there?

On this 9/11 day of remembrance, it’s helpful to recall that Trump’s former consigliere Rudy Giuliani tried to get then Governor George Pataki to cancel the 2001 mayoral election and suspend term limits so Giuliani could both remain mayor beyond the 2001 election and then seek a third term in office. Pataki refused.

Trump may be eyeing the same play. In a recent exchange between Trump and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, Trump joked about being able to cancel presidential elections in 2028 if we are at war, just as Ukraine’s constitution does.

“During the war, you can't have elections? So let me just see, three and a half years from now, if we happen to be in a war with somebody, no more elections? That's good.”

Trump can pass this off as a joke, as much of one as the Trump 2028 hats on sale in his official merch store. But as Rep. Yvette Clarke tweeted, “HE. IS. NOT. JOKING.”

Democrats are raising the alarm about the potential cancellation of elections that Trump finds inconvenient. And he doesn’t have to wait until 2028 for a dry run. He may be eyeing next year’s elections already, which threaten to put Democrats back in charge of the House.

According to a recent CNN report,

Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, who administers that state’s elections, said Trump’s push to end mail voting is part of a pattern. “What in the world does that pattern lead to?” Fontes told local KTAR News. “It leads to the further erosion of our trust in our elections that might justify his ability to determine that there’s an emergency and cancel the 2026 elections.”

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner put it bluntly to CNN when discussing Trump’s deployment of troops to American cities.

“The only crisis here is Donald Trump, and he wants a crisis because he wants an excuse to cancel elections down the road,” Krasner said. “He’s talking about the cancellation of elections because of a crisis where there is no crisis. America needs to wake up.”

And Governor JB Pritzker echoed that concern, warning Trump against deploying troops on the streets of Chicago. As Pritzker told Face The Nation recently, he suspects there are ulterior motives behind Trump’s desire to place troops on the ground there.

“The other aims are that he’d like to stop the elections in 2026 or, frankly, take control of those elections,” the Democratic governor said on CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “He’ll just claim that there’s some problem with an election, and then he’s got troops on the ground that can take control if, in fact, he’s allowed to do this.”

As Gov. Pritzker noted, it’s a well-worn tactic of authoritarians through history. So why wouldn’t Trump try it here since he’s been trying everything else?

“I can tell you that the playbook is the same,” Pritzker said. “It’s thwart the media. It’s create mayhem that requires military interdiction. These are things that happen throughout history, and Donald Trump is just following that playbook.”

In other words, the “peace president” would need to create war-like conditions on the streets of our cities so he could justify deploying troops and establishing a police state to restore law and order and run elections as he wishes. And if the left can’t be baited into open violent conflict, there’s still his own right-wing movement— which, by the disturbing reactions to the killing of Charlie Kirk, now seems itching for a fight.