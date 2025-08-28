The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Beth Croucher's avatar
Beth Croucher
11h

Jay, I always save your Substack articles for last because they ALWAYS lift me up. Reading and seeing and listening to the news throughout the day makes it so easy to get overwhelmed with all that's happening and lose the ability (or motivation) to pick things apart to really understand the guts. Thank you for all the time you spend on details and big picture thinking. Your writing always shows this, and I really appreciate it. Thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Charles Bastille's avatar
Charles Bastille
11h

A ton of great points, as usual.

One minor point, and I don't think it's a small one given the urgency of the situation.

"He had to reach back to a law from the 18th century called the 'Alien Enemies Act.'"

"He" did no such thing. Someone on his staff did. Now, I realize that all presidents have staffs that do legwork. But this is a different animal entirely. He has no knowledge, no ability to do research of any kind. I doubt he'd know what the Alien Enemies Act is even now, even after he's invoked it. Maybe it's been drilled into his jello-filled cranium after all this repetition, but maybe not, too.

Especially now, as his mind withers into a husk of its former self, which has never been what we'd call elite.

His regime, led by Susan Wiles and her team of troglogytes, do all of this kind of work.

I feel like when we say, "he" did this or that, it makes him seem more powerful than he really is, which of course was the excellent point made throughout this post.

This makes it sound like I'm being critical. Not really. I love everything you write. I'm just a stickler for keeping it real about how insane and stupid he is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
57 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture