The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pamela Bayard Foard's avatar
Pamela Bayard Foard
10h

Some friends and I are going to a protest in Torrance, CA. Just showing up is sending a message!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Deb Chrystal's avatar
Deb Chrystal
11h

I’ve he@rd #me #sources say there are now' @t least 2000 No Kings events! show up people!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture