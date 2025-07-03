The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nanny Ann's avatar
Nanny Ann
10h

If you are concerned about ICE coming to your neighborhood, there is a new free app for cellphones called ICEBlock that will enable alerts when they are in your area.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Theresa Echols Haack's avatar
Theresa Echols Haack
10h

apparently none of us are safe for whatever made up reason ICE, NOEM, or x45/47pino deems it to be

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture