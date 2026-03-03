The Big Picture

Douglas Brown
I am about to commit a debate logical fallacy called the “slippery slope” fallacy. Please do excuse me.

The word in German for “final solution” is Endlösung. The Nazis wanted Germany cleared of Jews, gypsies, slavs, and anyone that they decided was insufficiently German.

The original plan, or first solution, was simple deportation. Madagascar was strongly considered as a destination. As the war in Russia began to turn against the Germans and the Americans entered the war however, deportation ceased to be an option. The concentration camps that had been intended to be holding pens for deportees began to be replaced or augmented as extermination camps.

This is my “slippery slope.“ If the Trump administration is talking about deporting 10 million people they have to have a place to go, and there isn’t one. Furthermore, the standard for being a “white” American is liable to move considerably. For people so obsessed with whiteness, I expect to see DNA testing enter their calculation at some point. A LOT of people who consider themselves white are in for a shock.

We have good reason to believe that the cruelty demonstrated by the Trump administration, if unleashed and unrestrained, could take the same path as that of the Wannseekonferenz. Such a thing might seem inconceivable, but what has happened in the last 13 months was inconceivable in 2015 as well. When eugenics theory and sophomoric philosophy become policy administered by people without empathy, there is truly no bottom.

A.Gnosticthefirst
Elon Musk's maternal grandfather was a Nazi sympathizer, and his father was a blood emerald purveyor; (F)Elon's white nationalism runs in the family.

