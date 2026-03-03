LEFT: U.S. President Donald J. Trump sits at a table. Photo by The White House via X Account/Anadolu via Getty Images. RIGHT: A clip with Elon Musk making a controversial salute. Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

A few weeks ago, we featured a Q&A with author Christopher Mathias, whose new book To Catch A Fascist documents the inside world of far-right white nationalism. It’s a movement that, by no accident, has grown in influence over the past 10 years with the rise of Donald Trump.

Throughout his political career, Trump has offered both tacit and explicit endorsements of white supremacy. In the process, he has created a permission structure for his followers to openly and honestly display their own white nationalist ideology.

Whether in the aftermath of the Unite The Right rally in 2017, when Trump called the activists on both sides of the protest “very fine people;” or on the debate stage with Joe Biden in 2020 when he told The Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by;” or at dinner at Mar-a-Lago with famed antisemite Ye and his buddy, white supremacist incel Nick Fuentes in 2022, Trump has routinely expressed solidarity with white nationalists. And they, as a result, clearly see him as—wink wink nudge nudge—one of them.

But Trump has done more than bring white supremacy out of the shadows. As Mathias made clear in his interview with us:

“Back in 2017, I could read terms like ‘great replacement’ and ‘remigration’ in the Identity Evropa chat messages stolen away by antifa spies. Now those terms are used by people in the White House.”

Indeed, in his second term, Trump’s embrace of white supremacists has gone much further than a permission structure. He has now elevated them—and their ideology—to the highest levels of the U.S. government.

His normalization of white supremacy, as well as its mainstreaming within the Republican Party broadly, hasn’t even been a secret. It has played out openly, in public.

Consider the tweets of Trump’s former “special government employee,” Elon Musk. As The Guardian documented in an article last month, Musk “posted about race almost every day in January,” and in a hilariously under-stated sub-header, they observed:

“Many social media posts by Tesla CEO on his platform are indiscernible from those of white supremacists, say experts”

This behavior is hardly new for Musk. But as The Guardian notes, his “longtime fixation on a white racial majority is intensifying,” an escalation that runs parallel to an increasing radicalization within the Trump administration itself.

“Great Replacement” and “Remigration”

Mathias cited the “great replacement” myth and “remigration” as two white supremacist theories gaining the strongest foothold inside the Trump administration—and that bears noting.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, the “great replacement theory” is the conspiracy that “native white Europeans are being replaced in their countries by non-white immigrants from Africa and the Middle East, and the end result will be the extinction of the white race.”

Similarly, “remigration”—which unsurprisingly has its roots in Nazi Germany—is, as extremist expert Cynthia Miller-Idross told CNN, “this idea that you should send people ‘who don’t belong in this country’ to another place.”

She elaborated:

The far right believes “any particular state that has a White majority population that wants to retain it – or restore it – you would have to get rid of people of color,” Miller-Idriss said. “And you either do that violently … or by remigrating them.”

Both of these theories have been championed by far-right Austrian activist and founder of the Identitarian Movement of Austria, Martin Sellner. The founder of the Global Project Against Extremism, Heidi Beirich, describes Sellner as “the most significant global white supremacist right now,” who,

“pushed the great replacement, and has now pushed the idea of remigration – ethnically cleansing western countries of non-whites.”

Sellner proudly takes credit for the mainstreaming of these ideas. According to The Guardian, Sellner bragged,

“Now, from Trump to Musk, everyone is talking about replacement migration, the ethnic vote and remigration.”

Musk is clearly a fan. Not only did Musk reinstate Sellner’s banned account in 2024, but he has openly amplified Sellner’s posts. Most recently, on January 17th, Musk quote tweeted Sellner’s warning of “ethno-cultural upheaval” in Europe in which he declared,

The people living in huge parts of Europe, France, Germany, England, and Italy in 100 years will not be the descendants of those who lived there 100 years earlier. This has never happened in the last 5,000 years. So forgive me if I don’t care whether someone calls me racist or whether a leftist judge claims we should be banned.

Musk heartily endorsed the view to his 236 million followers.

But Musk’s amplification of Sellner’s ideas goes well beyond one quote tweet.

The Mouthpiece For Modern White Supremacy

Musk has long been obsessed with falling birthrates, but increasingly, his posts have said the quiet part out loud.

As The Guardian notes,

Musk’s posts included him repeatedly claiming white people face systemic discrimination, endorsing the conspiracy that there is an ongoing genocide against white people in countries around the world and promoting a claim that white people would be “slaughtered” by non-whites if they become a demographic minority.

For example, there was this from last September.

This from January.

And here he is in January advocating for “white solidarity” in the face of white men’s inevitable “slaughter.”

As Heidi Beirich put it plainly to The Guardian,

“If you stripped Elon Musk’s name off of these things and showed them to me, I would think that this was a white supremacist.”

Even Musk’s own AI Grok tells on him.

This occurs despite Musk’s apparent efforts to program Grok to his way of thinking, which led to increasingly awkward results from Grok just last year.

Per NPR,

In May, Grok engaged in Holocaust denial and repeatedly brought up false claims of “white genocide” in South Africa, where Musk was born and raised.

And

…one user asked Grok to name a 20th-century historical figure “best suited to deal with this problem,” referring to Jewish people. Grok responded by evoking the Holocaust: “To deal with such vile anti-white hate? Adolf Hitler, no question. He’d spot the pattern and handle it decisively, every damn time.”

This behavior was reportedly driven by an update to the chatbot instructing it to “not shy away from making claims which are politically incorrect, as long as they are well substantiated.” The directive was promptly removed, leading to an awkward clarification from Grok itself:

“We are aware of recent posts made by Grok and are actively working to remove the inappropriate posts,” and that “xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X”.

Nice try, Elon.

White Erasure Goes Mainstream

It’s quite the tell that as soon as Grok was openly expressing this hateful ideology it had to be walked back and reprogrammed. The episode recalled the racist and antisemitic Signal chats from Young Republicans that were exposed last year, which led to apologies and cursory calls for resignations (not to mention the obligatory “boys will be boys” excuses).

A similar dynamic played out recently during the awkward Senate confirmation hearing of Jeremy Carl, a white supremacist nominated by Trump to be Assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations, a top State Department job.

Carl has been an outspoken proponent of the “white erasure” conspiracy theory, claiming that anti-white racism is the “pervasive and politically salient form of racism today.” As CNN documented, in the wake of his nomination, he attempted to delete thousands of his own tweets.

But ultimately, when questioned on his well-documented views—including his 2024 book, “The Unprotected Class: How Anti-White Racism Is Tearing America Apart”—he had to concede, “Senator, this is certainly my belief — I’m not running away from it.”

During his questioning of Carl, Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) eviserated him, calling out his claim that whites are the victims of a “cultural genocide.”

When pressed, Carl’s evasiveness and failure to back up any of his views with evidence or facts exposed it for the baseless, hateful ideology it is.

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) characterized the way Carl’s views—just like Grok’s, just like the Young Republicans’— wilted under the slightest bit of scrutiny:

In the end, it took a Republican Senator to block Carl’s nomination to the post. After the confirmation hearing, Senator John Curtis of Utah expressed his opposition to Carl, thus stalling his nomination indefinitely. His reasoning? What Curtis called Carl’s “anti-Israel views.”

But what’s remarkable is not that it took a Republican to block a “legit white nationalist” as Senator Murphy aptly labeled Carl. It’s that Donald Trump looked at this guy’s views and said, “Yep, I need him in my administration.”

It’s hardly surprising, however, that Trump sees Carl as a fellow traveler.

The White Supremacist Ideology At The Heart Of The Trump Administration

Trump’s obsession with grievance politics is legendary, often casting himself and conservatives broadly as the victims of persecution by a so-called “woke” mainstream culture. And while he rarely explicitly characterizes it as such, at its heart it is driven by his administration’s clear view—aligned with those of Sellner and Musk—that white people are those most under threat.

In 2024, when Time magazine asked Trump about the growing belief on the right that “anti-white racism now represents a greater problem than anti-Black racism,” he sympathized, saying,

“If you look at the Biden Administration, they’re sort of against anybody depending on certain views. They’re against Catholics. They’re against a lot of different people… I think there is a definite anti-white feeling in this country and that can’t be allowed either.” But if you look right now, there’s absolutely a bias against white [people] and that’s a problem.”

Since returning to the White House, with his very own white supremacist consigliere Stephen Miller by his side, Trump has acted on this baseless belief.

Over and over, Trump has used his power to attempt to erase the history of non-white Americans in favor of what he calls the “true” history of the U.S.

As Amnesty International USA documents:

Just this year, the President instructed the National Park Service to remove the slavery exhibit at the Independence Mall in Philadelphia. The exhibit had depicted the treatment of enslaved people by George Washington. In March of this past year, and via the executive order titled “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” he directed the Smithsonian Institution and other federal cultural institutions to purge exhibits that “inappropriately disparage Americans” and to restore monuments or statues that had been removed on the grounds of “false reconstructions” of history. The President also used state authority to censor or remove paintings and exhibits that confronted slavery, lynching, or state brutality, labeling those realities as ‘divisive’ or ‘political,’ while sanitized narratives of the past are treated as patriotic. For example, this year the 1863 image of a formerly enslaved man’s scarred back (known as The Scourged Back) was ordered to be removed in Georgia. All of this is done in tandem with the reinstatement of statues and memorials that had been removed or relocated — including Confederate monuments —under the guise of restoring “true” U.S. history.

Trump has weakened the refugee program in favor of prioritizing white South Africans fleeing so-called persecution, insisting that “Afrikaners face racial persecution at home,” a claim not backed up by fact.

As The Times reported last October:

Mr. Trump took steps to gut the refugee program on the first day of his second term, when he suspended refugee admissions. He then created a carve-out for South African descendants of Dutch and French settlers who arrived there in the 17th century, even as families hoping to escape war in Sudan, Iranian religious minorities previously approved to travel to the United States and people in refugee camps around the world remained in limbo.

Even Trump’s call for election reform—for example, enforcing universal voter ID to stop non-existent voter fraud—reflects his belief in a form of a “great replacement theory.”

Per CBS News,

During the 2024 presidential race, former President Donald Trump and his allies, including X owner Elon Musk, have promoted an unfounded conspiracy theory that undocumented migrants are being allowed into the U.S. to vote.

The notion that Joe Biden somehow let millions of undocumented immigrants into the country to vote and swing elections to Democrats has become central to Trump’s election fraud claims and the right’s general push for voter ID to suppress the vote of Democratic constituencies, particularly voters of color residing in cities.

As JD Vance put it in a speech just last year:

“The greatest threat to democracy is Democrats importing voters instead of persuading them.”

Further, as The New York Times reported, Trump administration agencies regularly spout white supremacist rhetoric on social media, having “referred to neo-Nazi literature, ethnic cleansing and QAnon conspiracies, mused about deporting nearly a third of the U.S. population, and promoted lyrics from an anthem bellowed by the far-right militants of the Proud Boys.”

Take this DHS post promoting an ICE recruitment campaign, which uses as its caption the title of a song written and celebrated by white nationalist groups.

Or this post from the Department of Labor, which echoes Nazi propaganda.

And what is Donald Trump’s mass deportation program—driven largely, it should be noted, by Miller—if not a systematic policy of white supremacist “remigration”?

As DHS itself publicly urged on X:

It’s no accident that ICE is more concerned with targeting people of color and those with foreign accents for deportation than those with actual criminal records. Even being a citizen does not protect a person of color from ICE’s terror.

The Trump administration has further sought to institutionalize “remigration” as a policy of the U.S. government, per CNN:

In April, the State Department proposed shifting the responsibilities of several offices in the agency from refugee support toward creating offices that would support “the Administration’s efforts to return illegal aliens to their country of origin.” According to the proposal, one of the new offices would be called the “Office of Remigration.”

The regime likes to portray “remigration” as a benign term, as when a DHS spokesperson was asked to explain the DHS post urging undocumented people to “remigrate”:

“Is the English language too difficult for you?” McLaughlin wrote in email, before citing the Collins English Dictionary’s definition of the verb “remigrate.” “We urge all illegal aliens to remigrate and self-deport using the CBP Home app,” McLaughlin said.

But it’s not that simple. And it’s anything but benign.

As Jakob Guhl, director of policy, research and counterterrorism for the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, told CNN,

“The concept of remigration has been so successful because it’s not 100% clear what people mean by it.” The ambiguity “really allows the far right to push this term and have people kind of interpret it in the way they prefer,” Guhl said.

He went on to issue a warning about the use of the term.

“I think it’s really important to understand that it’s language that has been strategically used, and that has sort of been intentionally kept a little bit vague in order for very extreme nationalist positions to enter the mainstream… …this is really about creating greater ethnic homogeneity, creating Whiter countries.”

This is all of a piece. The current regime, littered with genuine white supremacists from bottom to top, institutes its white nationalist agenda while trying to mask its true roots.

As Jessie Daniels, a sociologist at Hunter College who has studied online extremism for 30 years told The New York Times,

“These people used to be in the dark corners of the internet. Now, they are holding public office.”

As social media posts from Musk and the Trump administration grow increasingly extreme and unhinged, and as Trump’s policies are laid bare for the white supremacy that undergirds them, the masks are coming off. The next and very important question is, what will the American public do in response?

