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Karen BK's avatar
Karen BK
15h

I’ll wait until tomorrow to read what our sane substackers write!

I never watch tRump ramblings & lies (I, like so many others, hate his voice!)

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Jerry Tinianow's avatar
Jerry Tinianow
15h

Trump's speech tonight is very old school. Back in the day, when we older folks were kids, TV in the summer consisted mostly of re-runs. I'm guessing that's we're going to get tonight.

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