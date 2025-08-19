The Big Picture

The Big Picture

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katharine Hill's avatar
Katharine Hill
1h

Excellent wrap up, Todd. I am glad that others share my horror in his attack on the electoral process. And the VoteVets people make a very important point. Would MAGA want to disenfranchise all the service people who vote by mail?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Beth T (BethOfAus)'s avatar
Beth T (BethOfAus)
16m

I’m Australian. I know a lot of elderly people who vote via postal votes. Democracy is all about counting everyone’s vote. We have an excellent system over here. Best of luck America.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Big Picture
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture