On Monday, in a Truth Social post for the ages, Donald Trump launched into a tirade against mail-in ballots and voting machines, declaring that he would “lead a movement to get rid” of them, because,

“ELECTIONS CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL IN BALLOTS/VOTING”

This despite the fact that Trump himself—and many in his first administration—have gladly used vote-by-mail when it suited them. Plus, let’s not forget that in 2024, after having experienced the very real electoral consequences of Trump’s vote-by-mail fear-mongering in 2020, Republicans spent millions of dollars to encourage Republicans to vote by mail last year. And it worked.

But Trump has never been one to let a little hypocrisy or cognitive dissonance get in the way of declaring, as he did on Monday, his plans to sign “an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections.” During his White House meeting with President Zelenskyy yesterday, Trump added that his new order is “being written right now by the best lawyers in the country to end mail-in ballots because they’re corrupt.”

So what changed?

Well, Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin on Friday for one. As Trump told Sean Hannity during his post-Putin summit interview this weekend, Putin made it very clear that mail-in voting was why Trump lost in 2020. Yep, he played Trump like a fiddle. Again.

Trump is probably worried that he’ll need a backup plan to secure a Republican House majority next year, now that his Plan A to ram through a mid-decade gerrymander in Texas might be thwarted by newly combative Democrats. Trump’s Plan B appears to be to end mail-in voting in order to—in his mind, anyway—ensure the House remains in GOP hands, and he remains unaccountable.

But does Trump actually have the power to outlaw mail-in voting with the stroke of a pen? And was yesterday’s Truth Social post just the latest in Putin’s ongoing scheme to meddle in U.S. elections?

Trump’s post is worth unpacking because there’s more going on here than simply his quiet-part-out-loud admission of how he intends to steal the 2026 midterms for Republicans. It’s an outright declaration of his entire anti-American philosophy of the presidency, and it should serve as a warning sign to us all.

The Truth About Mail-In Voting

The Trump administration, driven by the claims of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, has largely devoted the last month to spreading the absurd lie that Vladimir Putin’s attempt to interfere in the 2016 election was a “hoax” perpetrated by Democrats. That’s rich. By Trump’s own admission, Putin is meddling in our elections even now, and doing it right to Trump’s face.

As Trump told Sean Hannity during an interview this weekend,

“Vladimir Putin, a smart guy, he said you can’t have an honest election with mail-in voting and he said there’s not a country in the world that uses it now.”

And like clockwork, just days later, Putin’s sentiments made it into the U.S. President’s official communications, as Trump wrote on Truth Social:

“We are now the only Country in the World that uses Mail-In Voting. All others gave it up because of the MASSIVE VOTER FRAUD ENCOUNTERED.”

Trump added his own spin:

“…Democrats are virtually Unelectable without using this completely disproven Mail-In SCAM. ELECTIONS CAN NEVER BE HONEST WITH MAIL IN BALLOTS/VOTING, and everybody, IN PARTICULAR THE DEMOCRATS, KNOWS THIS.”

All of which are just absurd lies, as CNN made clear with its fact-check of Trump’s post:

Dozens of other countries use mail-in voting, as CNN and others have pointed out when Trump has made such claims before. These countries include Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and Switzerland. [...]

According to Politifact,

In 2024, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance found that 34 countries or territories allow postal voting, or mail-in voting. For example, Australia has had mail-in voting for a century, and all Canadians are eligible to vote by mail.

CNN went on,

Mail-in voting is a legitimate method used by legitimate voters to cast legitimate ballots. Elections experts say the incidence of fraud tends to be marginally higher with mail-in ballots than with in-person ballots – but also that fraud rates in federal elections are tiny even with mail-in ballots. Republican-dominated Utah is among the states where voters are automatically sent mail-in ballots (though it is now phasing out that policy); its elections, like other states’, have been free of widespread fraud. And it’s worth noting that Trump himself encouraged supporters to vote by mail in 2024.

So, is Trump suggesting that his 2024 election win was somehow fraudulent since millions voted by mail last year? No. As is typical of authoritarian leaders, Trump is simply saying, as he has since 2020, that the votes that didn’t go for him are the fraudulent ones. Which, as elections guru Tom Bonier points out on X, would certainly explain why Trump is targeting mail-in voting ahead of next year’s elections.

Can Trump Really Dictate U.S. Election Laws And Processes?

Donald Trump famously has selective reasoning when it comes to whether states should have power over certain policies. When it comes to abortion rights and funding of education, sure, “Send it back to the states!”

But when it comes to the implementation of election processes, apparently, Trump believes it should be dictated by him and him alone.

As Trump wrote on Truth Social,

“I am going to lead a movement to get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS, and also, while we’re at it, Highly “Inaccurate,” Very Expensive, and Seriously Controversial VOTING MACHINES, which cost Ten Times more than accurate and sophisticated Watermark Paper, which is faster, and leaves NO DOUBT, at the end of the evening, as to who WON, and who LOST, the Election.”

The means by which he intends to accomplish this, he went on, will be one of his vaunted executive orders.

“WE WILL BEGIN THIS EFFORT, WHICH WILL BE STRONGLY OPPOSED BY THE DEMOCRATS BECAUSE THEY CHEAT AT LEVELS NEVER SEEN BEFORE, by signing an EXECUTIVE ORDER to help bring HONESTY to the 2026 Midterm Elections”

How ironic then—or perhaps just how very on brand for Trump—that the U.S. Constitution’s Elections Clause makes clear that it’s states that have the power to run elections, not the federal government, although Congress may “by Law make or alter such Regulations.”

“The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.”

Trump, of course, has little need for the directives of the U.S. Constitution. But unfortunately for him, U.S. courts do, and they have already struck down his prior attempts to take over our elections.

On March 25, Trump issued an executive order with the Orwellian title “PRESERVING AND PROTECTING THE INTEGRITY OF AMERICAN ELECTIONS.”

As The Brennan Center warned at the time,

President Donald Trump last Tuesday issued an executive order that aims to illegally overhaul and take control of major parts of the nation’s election systems. He claimed extraordinary unilateral authority to regulate federal elections and usurp the powers of Congress, the states, and an independent bipartisan federal agency. This violates the Constitution and various federal laws. If implemented, the order could disenfranchise millions of American citizens, compromise the security of sensitive personal data, and disrupt election administration across the country.

The Brennan Center was among many groups to sue to block the order’s provisions, and in April, a federal judge did just that.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly ruled that multiple provisions of the executive order exceed presidential authority and infringe upon powers constitutionally reserved for Congress and the states. The judge's ruling specifically blocks implementation of the documentary proof-of-citizenship requirement for the national voter registration form, and a requirement that federal voter registration agencies assess citizenship before providing voter registration forms. "Our Constitution entrusts Congress and the states —not the president — with the authority to regulate federal elections," Judge Kollar-Kotelly wrote in a 120-page opinion. "And no statutory delegation of authority to the Executive Branch permits the president to short-circuit Congress's deliberative process by executive order."

This was seconded by another federal judge in June, who ruled Trump’s EO “would burden the States with significant efforts and substantial costs to revamp voter registration procedures and would impede the registration of eligible voters, many of whom lack ready access to documentary evidence of citizenship (e.g., U.S. passport and other forms of identification that reflect citizenship).”

As we know from Trump’s crusade to overturn birthright citizenship, he doesn’t much care if courts block his executive orders, particularly if they flout the very text of the U.S. Constitution he claims to revere, as his election EOs do. He will plow forward regardless in hopes of a sympathetic majority at the Supreme Court.

But in his Truth Social post yesterday, Trump went further to try and reconcile his desire to federalize elections with the Constitution’s clear dictate that it be run by the states.

And it was a doozy.

“Remember, the States are merely an ‘agent’ for the Federal Government in counting and tabulating the votes. They must do what the Federal Government, as represented by the President of the United States, tells them, FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY, to do.”

In these two sentences, Trump essentially lays out his vision of executive power when it comes to our elections, making plain in black and white pixels what we’ve known for a while: that the only elections Trump sees as valid are the ones whose results he approves of. And Trump now seeks to codify that into law.

Democratic election lawyer Marc Elias, in his Democracy Docket newsletter, raises the alarm about what he rightly calls “the most disturbing and dangerous portion” of Trump’s post.

In his blunt rebuttal to Trump, Elias begins with a reminder of what the Constitution states in plain English, namely

1. that states are granted “the authority to set the time, place, and manner of federal elections”; 2. that “in the realm of elections, it is Congress, not the president, that has the authority to override state decisions”; and 3. that “It is the courts—not the president—that decide whether an action by the states or by the president is lawful.”

Elias is correct that whether Trump simply doesn’t know what the Constitution says or is willfully ignoring it is irrelevant; this move is authoritarian either way.

So What Do We Do Now?

If past is prologue, Donald Trump’s next unconstitutional elections-related executive order will be smacked down by the courts just as his previous one was. But we know the play here. Trump has already appealed the June preliminary injunction by Judge Denise Casper to the First Circuit Court of Appeals. If that goes against him, he will appeal to the Supreme Court. Rinse and repeat.

The good news is that this effort is just Trump’s latest admission that he doesn’t believe Republicans can keep control of Congress by simply running on their ideas and their record. Trump understands it’s an uphill battle for Republicans to hold onto their majority in the House next year, which is why he feels the need to intervene, first by padding their majority with a mid-decade gerrymander and now by trying to minimize the votes of Democrats.

And as Sam Seder pointed out on CNN, this tack could backfire on Republicans. The more Trump undermines faith in mail-in voting, the more Republican voters are likely to once again turn away from it as they did in 2020.

The bad news, of course, is that while it ought to be farfetched that the Supreme Court, even one as pro-Trump as this one, would ever side with him and outlaw mail-in voting, we’ve learned the hard way never to rely on this Supreme Court to do the right thing.

So as we work to elect Democratic majorities next fall, it’s imperative that we rally the communities Trump seeks to disenfranchise from voting next year in order to keep his pliant GOP majority intact. Well played, VoteVets.

Additionally, as Marc Elias rightly notes, this is a break-glass moment for our democracy, and it is going to require a united response from voters and institutions alike.

To prevent a wholesale collapse of free and fair elections, we need all institutions — media, legal, political and nonprofit — to speak with one voice and act in unison. We also need citizens to recognize the defense of democracy as their highest priority.

Because only a fool would think that Trump—when it comes to his assertion that states are merely “an agent” of his authority as president—would stop at elections.

As Elias warns,

In his telling, states exist simply to carry out his wishes. And we know those wishes: to cling to power regardless of elections or their results. And his logic doesn’t stop at elections. If states are merely his agents, then they must surrender their policing power to him, deploy their National Guard at his discretion, and dismantle health care programs to fund tax cuts for his wealthiest supporters. If they refuse, his logic justifies even the most outrageous federal government response.

