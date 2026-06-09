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Susan
3h

The patriarchy has had its foot on our throats for way too long. It's time for a change. I say to the deceased Kirk that Taylor Swift is very much in control! Republican men are just insecure little cry babies. All those pastors and others preaching theocracy can just go to hell. Men aren't the only ones enraged can you tell? Repeal the 19th amendment and you haven't seen rage.

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DW's avatar
DW
3h

While I trust our troops - men and women, gay and straight, transgender - to "protect the homeland and nation," I would not count on Hegseth to walk my dog

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